Read full article on original website
Related
electrek.co
Kia’s new 576 HP EV6 GT will beat a Ferrari and a Lamborghini in a race
In the wake of a new era for the Korean automaker, Kia is releasing its fastest production vehicle yet: the 576 HP EV6 GT. The new GT EV6 will be available in showrooms starting at the end of this year. Kia is following in its parent company, Hyundai, in its...
Meet The Only Street-Legal Ferrari 488 Challenge In The World
If you're looking to lighten your wallet of a couple of hundred thousand dollars, you could treat yourself to a Ferrari SF90. The svelte Italian packs plenty of punch paired with pin-sharp handling, thanks to a well-sorted chassis and communicative steering. Simply put, if you're looking for something even more engaging, you'll have to go racing - unless, that is, you purchase the 2018 Ferrari 488 Challenge you see below.
Alfa Romeo Not Happy With Dodge Hornet "Compliance Car": Report
The “quickest, fastest, most powerful compact utility vehicle under $30,000” – this is how Dodge described the all-new Hornet when it released official information about it earlier this month. The American firm is especially proud of its first new model in a decade, though another member of the big Stellantis family is apparently not quite happy with the launch of the new product.
CAR AND DRIVER
Watch a McLaren 765LT Hit 200 MPH on the Autobahn
When it comes to the modern lineup of supercar offerings, the McLaren 765LT ranks right up there with the most hardcore of the bunch. Thanks to the folks over at TopAutoNL, we have a chance to see this immense performance at work on the German autobahn. A true successor to...
RELATED PEOPLE
Top Speed
Perpetual Underdog Alfa Romeo to leave Formula One At The End Of 2023 Season
Formula One has always been a tricky world to navigate in terms of doing business. Dozens of teams have come and gone all with the hopes of making it big and winning a championship or two. Even that is not always enough, just look at Brawn GP, they existed for one season, won the constructors and drivers championships, and then vanished into thin air. It takes an incredible amount of money to simply have an F1 team, let alone one that can compete.
Internet Stops Z06 Markup, Daniel Ricciardo Leaving McLaren F1, Zenvo's New 1,800-HP Hypercar: Cold Start
Howdy, buenos dias, hello, and welcome to another Cold Start morning recap. We've recently seen the Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years achieve greatness at the Nurburgring with a new lap record. We also reported on a new type of "super license" that Australia wants to introduce for drivers of high-power cars, something that could catch on elsewhere in the world, and we saw a new Pokemon-based Mini Aceman Concept.
topgear.com
The beginner’s guide to Mercedes-AMG
If you recall our beginner’s guide to Alpine, we compared it to AMG – both started off as an independent concern, taking the solid mechanicals of a major home-grown manufacturer and extracting something special enough for the whole world – and indeed said major manufacturer – to sit up, take notice and team up. And eventually buy the smaller company outright, then make it the head of its F1 program. The parallels are almost uncanny.
Canada’s New All-Electric Train-Plane Hybrid Travels Faster Than a Jet
Canadians will soon have a zippy new way to get around—if TransPod has anything to say about it, that is. The Canadian start-up recently unveiled a hybrid between an aircraft and a train that it claims will transform travel in the Great White North. The fully electric FluxJet will be able to soar at more than 621 mph sans emissions. For comparison, that’s a little quicker than the average private jet or about three times faster than a high-speed train. The plane without wings, as the company calls it, is based on a new field of physics called “veillance flux” and features...
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Mercedes Diesel-Powered 1995 Ford F-350 Can Still Get the Job Done
Jord Van LeeuwenThe turbocharged 3.0-liter OM606 is (relatively) small but mighty.
Rimac Refuses To Build An SUV Despite The Hype
Rimac will never build an SUV. As in never, ever, according to Mate Rimac. Even though building an SUV is a surefire way of fleshing out the bank account, the EV hypercar maker is not even remotely interested. The Drive spoke to Rimac's chief program engineer, Matija Renic, who revealed that Rimac's CEO, Mate Rimac, is committed to not building an SUV.
YouTuber's Lamborghini Huracan STO Crashes And It's Easy To See Why
Armed with lots of aeros, a lighter carbon fiber body, and a better set of Formula 1-derived Brembo CCM-R brakes, the Lamborghini Huracan STO makes for a track-focused V10 supercar that deserves respect. But no matter how well-equipped a car is, improper use or the lack of proper skills is a huge threat to the car and its occupants.
Comments / 0