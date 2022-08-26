ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Bright, very warm this weekend, highs will reach low 80s

By Stephanie Allison, WPXI-TV
 4 days ago
PITTSBURGH — Showers and a few storms in spots early this evening. Remember when thunder roars head indoors. Showers wrap up just after sunset and clear out for the weekend ahead. Patchy fog is possible in spots overnight into Saturday morning.

Bright, dry, and very warm this weekend. Nice Saturday with a mix of clouds and sun, highs will reach the low 80s. Sunday will be a great day to head to the pool, highs will jump to the upper 80s in the afternoon. Heat index values will reach the low 90s both Sunay and Monday. Don’t forget the sunscreen and make sure you stay cool and hydrated!

