Why is Kansas punishing its remaining teachers with these latest tortures?

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Eric Thomas directs the Kansas Scholastic Press Association and teaches visual journalism and photojournalism at the University of Kansas.

As Kansas schools, from kindergarten to post-graduate, have returned to classes this month, our political culture has invented new ways of torturing teachers and other educators.

Education reporter Suzanne Perez of KMUW has chronicled the construction of this torture device by state legislators, parents and boards of education.

In Derby , the board of education balked at approving a strategic plan that promoted diversity and mental health as staffing and educational goals. From an unidentified board member: “Schools are not in the business of mental health.”

In Wichita , board member Kathy Bond provided Perez’s Twitter feed with a series of proposals. Bond requested to be more involved in administrative projects and issues — a proposal that a fellow board member said was not a board responsibility. Continuing her distracted oversight , Bond also requested that the board have “employee-level access to the district website.”

Bond asked for a policy change that would allow parents to shield their students from classroom movies produced by Disney or hosted by Disney+, a move that brought scoffs from my family dinner table. Given Bond’s conservative stance (which also included a dig at student dress codes ), we might assume that she objects to Disney for its resistance to the “Don’t Say Gay” legislation in Florida this year.

Perez also wrote about a Destiny Library management system — in place in the Shawnee Mission, Goddard, Topeka and Wichita school districts — that allows parents to monitor their students’ access to books.

Goddard, after removing 29 books from library circulation last year, “emailed families with step-by-step instructions for how to view their children’s library history, going back as many as 500 titles,” Perez wrote this week .

The implicit message: Don’t trust the school librarian to provide safe reading materials.

From our lawmakers in Topeka, educators have another nuisance. A law passed in May has teachers and administrators second-guessing their use of surveys. The statute, HB 2567 , provides confusing and vague language that might be read as restricting almost all surveys without prior parent consent.

Confusion from teachers flooded my inbox this month. As the director of a nonprofit that supports high school journalism, I heard from teachers who worried their student reporters could not survey fellow students under the new legislation. They worried that surveys for yearbooks and school news websites would be prevented from asking questions as benign as, “What was your favorite pep rally this year?”

Fortunately for student journalists, “the amended statute would only apply to staff, not students,” according to Harrison Rosenthal from the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression .

But what about staff and teachers?

The legislation still bars “any survey administered during the school day that contains questions about the personal and private attitudes, values, beliefs, or practices of the student or any of the student’s family, friends, or peers.”

The statute requires separate written parental consent for each proposed survey, and even then “the bill requires a student to be informed the student has the right to refuse to take such survey.”

School districts, which have much more vital goals after more than two years of hobbled education, were distracted with creating training and legal guidance. Unfortunately, most teachers said the advice was confusing about how they can or cannot use surveys.

All of this signals a crisis of trust toward our teachers. Even if a school administration trusts a survey, even if the teacher trusts the survey, the parent or student can opt out — simply because.

This particular form of torture, with dozens of explicit and veiled attacks on educators coming from every direction, reminds me of the notorious iron maiden: a human-shaped box in which a person might be imprisoned with hundreds of spikes restricting the victim. Imagine the pain and anxiety at being constricted from moving any direction without being poked and punished. The classroom has become vindictively restrictive.

Even outside of schools, this suspicious posture toward teachers colors how the public thinks about the profession. This week in the faculty lounge here at KU, one of my colleagues exclaimed that she had an undergraduate student interested in becoming a high school journalism teacher. She was excited for me to meet the student and encourage that career path.

Another colleague reeled backward in their chair and said, “What journalism teacher do you know who is less happy after leaving the profession?” The message was clear: teaching is brutal these days.

All of this is happening as school districts scramble to attract and retain teachers. Topeka Public Schools announced a plan this month to reward staff (including substitute teachers) with up to $8,000 in bonus pay . During my decades in education, I have yet to see a wave of pay bonuses like these.

These twin, dissonant messages — financially valuing teachers while publicly mistrusting them — emerge from the chasm of our pandemic-era schools. We are literally paying for the distrust we dished out to our teachers. In return for teachers asking our children to wear masks and socially distance themselves, we served them lingering disdain.

Pushing teachers out of the profession then forces us to lure them back now.

It seems that the iron maiden exists much more in our historical imagination than it did in actual history. However, the restraints we are putting on our teachers are real: cages of regulations, insults and doubts that threaten to undermine all of our schools.

The start of the school year is also a moment when schools ask parents for help. We can signal to teachers our value for them in small ways, whether by providing treats for the teachers’ lounge or volunteering at a school event.

Fundamentally, however, our support for them must be an attitude. An attitude that refuses to elect school board members hoping to erode teacher freedoms. An attitude that calls out the people in your life who snicker at teachers and question their expertise.

An attitude that builds teachers up when they need it most.

