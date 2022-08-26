ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

2 teens suffer life-threatening injuries in Sabre Springs crash

By Alex Riggins
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

A 19-year-old driver and her 17-year-old passenger suffered life-threatening injuries when their speeding car jumped a curb and struck two trees Thursday night in Sabre Springs, San Diego police said.

The crash happened about 8:50 p.m. on Poway Road near Sabre Springs Parkway, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said.

The driver was speeding east, toward Poway, at the wheel of a 2009 Honda Civic when she tried to switch lanes at high speed and lost control of the car, Heims wrote in a news release. The car jumped a curb and hit two trees, badly damaging and splitting apart the vehicle.

Paramedics took both occupants to a hospital, where the driver was in surgery overnight "with extensive injuries," Heims wrote in the news release.

The passenger, a girl, sustained "numerous serious injuries" that included internal wounds, Heims wrote. The injuries to both victims were considered life-threatening.

Investigators from the San Diego Police Department's traffic division do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash, Heims said.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

chulavistatoday.com

Man struck by vehicle in Chula Vista while jaywalking

A man was hospitalized on Monday with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle while jaywalking through a busy Chula Vista street. A man in his 20s jaywalked at about 8:49 a.m.when he was hit by a female driver of a silver Lexus going eastbound on E street in the second lane, according to OnScene T.V. Witnesses said the man went up on the hood of the car and onto the windshield.
CHULA VISTA, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Serious Injury Collision – Vista Driver, Passenger Injured After Fiery Collision.

Two people are in the hospital after a fiery car collision in Vista. It happened on Sunday, August 28 just after 8:30 p.m. A 23-year-old man driving a Scion was heading eastbound on Vista Village Drive with a 20-year-old female passenger. As the Scion came to the intersection of Main Street and Vista Village, it collided with a Ford Mustang.
VISTA, CA
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
onscene.tv

Horrific Wrong-Way Fatal Crash Leaves Innocent Driver Dead | San Diego

08.26.2022 | 2:40 AM | SAN DIEGO – The female driver of the truck was going eastbound in the westbound lanes of the hwy 52. She collided head-on into an elderly male driving the red car. The male was killed instantly. Hwy 52 is closed to all westbound traffic. The CHP is investigating. The female was transported to a local hospital for her injuries. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Two Women Stabbed During Fight in San Diego

A 43-year-old woman was stabbed several times Friday in the Teralta East neighborhood of San Diego. San Diego Police Department officers were called at 3:14 a.m. to an alley near the 4300 block of Euclid Avenue where they learned the victim was involved in an altercation with a 28-year-old woman who at some point during the argument drew a knife and stabbed the victim several times in the upper torso and arms, said Officer D. O'Brien.
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

HONDA DRIVER FROM EL CAJON KILLED BY WRONG-WAY DRIVER

August 26, 2022 (El Cajon) – A San Diego woman, 23, has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol after driving the wrong way on State Route 52 that resulted in a crash, killing an El Cajon man, 49. California Highway Patrol and an ambulance...
EL CAJON, CA
L.A. Weekly

One Injured in Multi-Car Collision on Interstate 5 [Chula Vista, CA]

According to the California Highway Patrol, the incident happened around 6:00 a.m. after a silver Honda CRV was rear-ended causing a pileup on Interstate 5 near E Street. At this time, the circumstances surrounding the crash remain unclear; however, the collision left one person with major injuries. Furthermore, one of...
CHULA VISTA, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego's largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

