Read full article on original website
Related
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
Heartbreak for Princess Anne as she loses all 13 of her treasured foreign medals
PRINCESS Anne had to borrow a medal from Prince Charles after Buckingham Palace staff lost all 13 of her foreign gongs, we can reveal. Anne, 72, had to use Charles’s Order of Logohu on the Platinum Jubilee trip to Papua New Guinea because her brother has the only other in existence.
Elle
Taylor Swift Brings the Glitz in Silver Chain Dress at the 2022 MTV VMAs
How Taylor Swift Went from Country Sweetheart to Icon How Taylor Swift Went from Country Sweetheart to Icon. Taylor Swift hasn't done many public appearances this year, but the singer graced the MTV VMAs with her presence tonight in Newark, New Jersey. Swift dressed lavishly for the occasion in a silver chain mini dress with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry. Swift posed solo and once again put engagement rumors to bed for now by posing sans engagement ring on her left ring finger.
Elle
Why Taylor Swift's Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Isn't at the 2022 MTV VMAs With Her
Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Taylor Swift And Joe Alwyn’s Relationship Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Taylor Swift And Joe Alwyn’s Relationship. Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn may have been in New York City together this week, but the couple of five years decided to keep the night focused solely on Swift. The pop star stepped out on the MTV VMAs red carpet on her own in a stunning silver mini dress, without Alwyn, tonight. The two have not yet made a red carpet appearance together in their nearly six years dating. There is a chance Alwyn could quietly join Swift at the ceremony, but that move would be unprecedented for them. They've never attended any music award show together.
RELATED PEOPLE
Elle
All the Looks From the 2022 MTV VMAs Red Carpet
The MTV Video Music Awards—better known as the VMAs—enjoy a long-standing tradition of particularly outrageous fashion. Over the years, the annual ceremony has birthed Lady Gaga’s meat dress, Miley Cyrus’s sexy bear leotard, multiple matching ensembles from Destiny’s Child, Avril Lavigne’s camouflage cargo pants, Pamela Anderson’s sequin pants, and Rihanna's trench-coat ballgown. Although an occasion as well-known for its fashion missteps as its hits, the VMAs are an unofficial invitation to experiment, which means the looks might be wild, but only rarely are they boring.
Elle
Meghan Markle on How Far She Went to Fit in With the Royal Family and If There's Room for Forgiveness Now
Meghan Markle is ready to tell her own story again: The Duchess of Sussex chose to do her first big 2022 magazine interview with New York magazine's The Cut, appearing as the publication's fall fashion issue cover star. And while the contents of Meghan's interview with The Cut's Allison P. Davis weren't nearly as bombshell-laden as her Oprah interview, Meghan did gracefully touch on where things stand with the royal family, discussing the tabloids' effects on her, how she sees her image today, and what the way forward for the strained relationship with the royals and Sussexes may look like.
Elle
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Held Hands and Ran Away From Paparazzi After a VMAs After Party
Taylor Swift lived out her lyric “would you run away with me” last night—and gave a harrowing look at what an A-list couple goes through whenever they go to an event together—when she and her boyfriend Joe Alwyn were filmed holding hands and sprinting out of the door of the Fleur Room to their vehicle before paparazzi could photograph them together. The two attended Republic Records' MTV VMAs after party in New York City, Us Weekly reported, with Swift outfitted in a Moschino playsuit and staggering silver platform heels. Given the shoe's height, it makes Swift's mad dash all the more impressive.
Elle
Why Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Are Not Attending the 2022 MTV VMAs in Person
Harry Styles has been in the New York City area for days, not far from where the MTV VMAs are being held at Newark, New Jersey's Prudential Center just outside of the city tonight. But the singer, who's up for six different awards, will not be at the ceremony in person. Styles is playing at Madison Square Garden at 8 P.M. in Manhattan as part of his Harry Styles Love on Tour New York City stop.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Elle
Dove Cameron Wears a Strapless Floral Dress With Multiple Belts at the 2022 MTV VMAs
Best New Artist nominee and pre-show performer Dove Cameron came serving a particularly unique look at tonight’s MTV VMA award ceremony in Newark, New Jersey. The “Boyfriend” and “Breakfast” singer paired a strapless floral gown with three belts—one around her neck, another at her bust, and a third at her waist. She wore her brown hair in twin braids.
Chris Rock Says He Was Asked to Host Oscars Next Year
After being slapped by Will Smith onstage at the Oscars, Chris Rock says the Academy has asked him to host next year’s award ceremony. Performing a show in Phoenix on Aug. 28, Rock told the crowd that he turned down the offer, per The Arizona Republic. The comedian apparently joked that his return to the Oscars would be like asking Nicole Brown Simpson “to go back to the restaurant,” a reference to the murder trial of O.J. Simpson’s ex-wife, who left her glasses at an Italian restaurant before being killed. Throughout his 90-minute stand-up comedy show, Rock said the Oscars slap hurt,...
Elle
Jennifer Lopez Wears White Crop Top and Matching Hat On Milan Honeymoon
Last weekend, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck enjoyed their second wedding celebration at Affleck's Georgia estate before jetting off for a honeymoon trip in Italy. The couple were photographed strolling through the streets of Milan for a little shopping in the boutique stores all over the city. Lopez was wearing all white, starting with a tiny white crop top that flashed her abs, white linen pants, and a matching white fedora.
Elle
Taylor Swift Kicked Off Her ‘Midnights’ Style Era in a Starry Slip Dress at the MTV VMAs After Party
Taylor Swift used the MTV VMAs stage to announce her next album Midnights and Republic Records' VMAs after party at New York City's Fleur Room to showcase the first look from its style era. Swift stepped out in a navy, star-adorned Moschino slip dress. She wore her blonde hair down in loose waves and accessorized with a shaggy white wrap and silver platform heels.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Elle
Britney Spears Posts Then Deletes Video Sharing Feelings About Her Conservatorship
Britney Spears shared her unfiltered feelings about her conservatorship and her family in a 22-minute video she posted on YouTube then deleted Sunday night. She also tweeted the YouTube link, but removed that post too. The pop star detailed what the beginning of her conservatorship was like for her, how...
Elle
Why Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Skipped the 2022 MTV VMAs
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s Relationship Timeline Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s Relationship Timeline. Machine Gun Kelly may have an MTV VMA nomination, but the singer and his fiancée Megan Fox opted not to make the trip over to Newark, New Jersey to attend tonight's show. Kelly is just up for one category, Best Alternative Song, for his collaboration with Willow, “emo girl.” It's understandable, given the limited nominations, why Kelly chose to stay put.
Elle
Why Olivia Rodrigo Skipped the 2022 MTV VMAs
Olivia Rodrigo decided not to spend her Sunday at tonight's MTV VMAs despite being one of the night's most heavily-nominated guests. Rodrigo didn't post her whereabouts on social media; her last post featured her in New York City, not far from where the VMAs were. Rodrigo is nominated tonight for...
Elle
Why Billie Eilish Skipped the 2022 MTV VMAs
How Billie Eilish Became a Worldwide Phenomenon How Billie Eilish Became a Worldwide Phenomenon. After harkening back to the Gilded Age for her most recent red-carpet appearance this year, “Happier Than Ever” singer Billie Eilish is making fans wait a little longer for her next event, choosing not to attend tonight's MTV VMAs. Eilish is nominated in several categories at the show, including Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Longform Video, and Best Pop Video.
Elle
Why Beyoncé and Jay-Z Skipped the 2022 MTV VMAs
Beyoncé's three-act new music era has begun, but Bey isn't blessing the MTV VMAs with her presence again just yet. The singer and her husband Jay-Z skipped this year's Newark, New Jersey ceremony tonight. The two's decision to not attend is very reasonable, given neither is nominated in any categories. Beyoncé's new album Renaissance will be eligible for next year's award show.
Elle
Olivia Rodrigo Wears a Short Red Plaid Skirt to the Studio In NYC
On Friday night, Olivia Rodrigo left Electric Lady Studio in New York City wearing a vintage inspired pop punk look reminiscent of a Y2K Avril Lavigne. Rodrigo has performed with Lavigne before and clearly loves the era's fashion. The 19-year-old was wearing a bedazzled black t-shirt with cap sleeves over a pleated red plaid mini skirt that showed off her long legs.
Elle
Lizzo Made a Statement in Jean Paul Gaultier at the VMAs
’Tis fitting for Lizzo to look this fabulous tonight. After a cruel and unfortunate series of headlines—in which she was either insulted for her weight or mistaken for another Black plus-size celebrity—the “About Damn Time” singer claimed her deserved star power on the MTV VMAs red carpet in a voluminous blue-black Jean Paul Gaultier couture gown. The singer is nominated in multiple categories at the 2022 VMAs, including Artist of the Year, Song of the Summer, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Video.
Elle
Taylor Swift Makes History and Teases New Album at the 2022 MTV VMAs
How Taylor Swift Went from Country Sweetheart to Icon How Taylor Swift Went from Country Sweetheart to Icon. The woodland creature/NYU graduate better known as Taylor Swift is one step closer to solidifying her status as a Hollywood starlet: The pop icon is now a VMA-winning solo director, making history as not only the first artist to win Video of the Year three times, but also the first artist to win for a video directed without a collaborator. Her short film for the song “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)” is also, fittingly, the longest music video ever to win in the category.
Comments / 0