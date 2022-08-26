Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Taylor Swift And Joe Alwyn’s Relationship Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Taylor Swift And Joe Alwyn’s Relationship. Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn may have been in New York City together this week, but the couple of five years decided to keep the night focused solely on Swift. The pop star stepped out on the MTV VMAs red carpet on her own in a stunning silver mini dress, without Alwyn, tonight. The two have not yet made a red carpet appearance together in their nearly six years dating. There is a chance Alwyn could quietly join Swift at the ceremony, but that move would be unprecedented for them. They've never attended any music award show together.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO