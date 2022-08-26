Read full article on original website
Grass Valley firefighter Trenton Dambly dead after Southern California accident
GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — Firefighters from across Northern California will be gathering to pay tribute to one of their own who tragically died after an accident earlier this year. Back in May, Trenton Dambly was in a coma and fighting for his life after an off-duty motocross accident in...
KTVU FOX 2
Dive team who found Kiely Rodni searches for 2 other missing California women
TRUCKEE, Calif. - A dive team who found Kiely Rodni in Prosser Lake last week said they will search for two other missing California women. The announcement came during Adventures with Purpose's livestream in which they detailed the discovery of Kiely's car and her body inside. Authorities around the state had been searching for the missing Truckee teen since her Aug. 6 disappearance.
1st grocery store in 22 years to open in Olivehurst
OLIVEHURST, Calif. — An independent grocery store chain is ending Olivehurst's 22-year run as a food desert in Yuba County, officials announced Monday. Yuba County Supervisor Gary Bradford made the announcement on Facebook, touting it as a milestone event for the town. He said it's been 22 years since Olivehurst last had a grocery store.
Fox40
Woman climbs electrical tower, power cut to 17,000 PG&E Stockton customers
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — More than 17,000 PG&E customers in Stockton were without power for several hours Monday morning after a woman claimed an electrical tower. according to the Stockton Police Department and the power company’s website. The police said the power company turned the power off after...
Climber on electrical tower causes road closure
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A road was closed in South Sacramento due to an individual climbing to the top of an electrical tower Monday morning, according to the Sacramento Fire Department. Firefighters said a rescue crew brought the woman down safely from the tower with the help of bucket trucks from an electrical company. The […]
How a brewery, a bank robbery and California’s first mass murder are connected
On Sept. 27, 1906, Adolph Weber was hanged at Folsom State Prison for the murder of his mother, father, brother and sister. The story of how he got there was full of twists, turns and warning signs, and his death would forever change California law.
Local Sacramento Starbucks closes its doors for good
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Starbucks on Broadway and 15th streets, has been very popular for more than a decade, but the popular coffee shop closed its doors, for good. Starbucks on the corner of 15th and Broadway streets closed its doors for good this week and many faithful customers of this location found out on Saturday. […]
KCRA.com
Power restored for Stockton PG&E customers after shutoff caused by man climbing transmission tower
STOCKTON, Calif. — More than 17,000 Pacific Gas and Electric customers were without power in Stockton early Monday morning. The outage included all of downtown and most of south Stockton. Officials with the utility said that "a member of the public had climbed a transmission tower. For the safety...
2 killed in crash in south Sacramento neighborhood
SACRAMENTO – Authorities say two people have died after a crash in a south Sacramento neighborhood early Monday morning.The scene is near Kirkton Court, off of Vintage Park Drive and Elk Grove Florin Road. Exactly what led up to the crash, which happened a little before 4:30 a.m., is unclear. The car ended up wrapped around the tree.At least two people were killed in the crash, California Highway Patrol says. One other person has been taken to the hospital. The names of the people killed have not been released at this point.
These are the shelters and places where the unhoused population can stay in the Sacramento area
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento County has been increasing the number of respite centers and “Stay Safe Communities” in order to help those in the county who are experiencing homelessness. “Stay Safe Community” On Tuesday, July 26, 2022, Sacramento County announced the start of construction for their first “Stay Safe Community” at 8144 Florin Road, […]
CBS News
Call Kurtis: Energy bill rose after solar panels were installed
Many Northern California residents are installing solar panels at home to cut down on their energy bill, but a Roseville woman says the bill for her elderly parents went up, and she wanted them removed. She says the supposed drop in her parents' monthly bill made it double over what, she says, were undisclosed charges.
goldcountrymedia.com
Sunday suicide confirmed at Foresthill Bridge
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office confirmed there was a suicide at the Foresthill Bridge on Sunday. According to Placer County Sheriff’s PIO Angela Musallam, the decedent was recovered by the dive team and Falcon 30 helicopter. Per Auburn Journal reports, there were two suicides at the Foresthill Bridge...
AOL Corp
House sells for $1.6 million in Davis, California
A 3,680-square-foot house built in 1859 has changed hands. The spacious historic property located in the 1100 block of Los Robles Street in Davis was sold on July 31, 2022. The $1,600,000 purchase price works out to $435 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. There's also a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 2.9-acre lot.
Still Fire 20% contained at 44 acres
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Still Fire forced mandatory evacuations for zones NCO-E397, according to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office. Evacuation orders were lifted at 3:55 p.m. for all zones, according to the sheriff’s office. CAL FIRE reported at around 3:15 p.m. that the fire is 20% contained and forward progress has been stopped. […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Traffic Accident Near Woodland High School Injures Teen
High School Teen Injured at Beamer Street Intersection. A teenager that attends Woodland High School was hospitalized on August 24 after being injured in a traffic accident in the city. The accident occurred at the intersection of Beamer and California streets. The location of the accident is in front of Woodland High School, where the injured person is a student. The student was said to have suffered serious injuries but is in stable condition. No additional information was provided.
2news.com
Verdi man wanted by CHP arrested in Placer County
A man from Verdi was arrested in Placer County earlier this month after being involved in an incident where a firearm was brandished. On August 21, 2022, A Deputy with the Placer County Sheriff's Office observed a vehicle recently flagged by the California Highway Patrol traveling westbound Interstate 80 near Bell Road.
What are those cones under California freeways?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Have you ever seen what appears to be upside-down cones underneath Sacramento freeways?. They're called exclusion devices. According to Caltrans, these cheap tools keep birds and bats safe during road construction. The exclusion devices first went up in Aug. 2020 in Sacramento and were originally used...
Shooting at Sikh temple in Stockton, California, leaves three hurt in horrifying attack
A SHOOTING at a Sikh temple in Stockton, California, has left three people hurt in a horrifying attack. Police were called to Gurdwara Sahib Sikh Temple at 6.42pm on Saturday following reports of gunfire. They arrived to find three people with "non-life-threatening injuries", Stockton Police Department told Insider. Police believe...
Car split in half during Sacramento car crash
SACRAMENTO — A video captured by Sacramento Metro Fire shows the aftermath of a crash in Sacramento that ended with a car being cut in half.According to Sacramento Metro, a car crashed into a utility pole off Arden Way and Morse Avenue.Fortunately, the driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, was rescued and is in critical condition.The cause of the crash is under investigation.
