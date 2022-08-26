Read full article on original website
This Week on Crypto Twitter: Did Israeli Regulators Know How Insolvent Celsius Was? And Did Bitboy Really Let Atozy Off the Hook?
Also, Web3 CEO Maggie Love asks just how decentralized Ethereum is if Amazon hosts most of the network’s nodes. It was an underwhelming week; the prices of all leading cryptocurrencies went down over the last seven days, but not by much. There were relatively fewer stories of crypto adoption, or regulation, or fresh disasters from the ongoing crypto winter, than usual.
This Week in Coins: Bitcoin, Ethereum Sink on Freaky Fed Friday
The week was relatively quiet in terms of market-moving news—until Fed Chair Jay Powell took the podium in Jackson Hole. The crypto market was having an uneventful week amid these late-summer doldrums—until Friday, when the world’s leading cryptocurrency dropped 4% in the space of 24 hours. The...
Investors 'Irrationally Oblivious' to Crypto Trading Risks: Singapore's Financial Regulator
In hopes of limiting high risk in the crypto sector, Singapore is looking to make it more difficult for retail investors to join the market. The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), the country’s central bank and financial watchdog, is considering adding extra protection for crypto users by making it more difficult to buy crypto.
Sam Bankman-Fried Says FTX Will Not Buy Huobi Global
Rumors earlier this month claimed FTX would buy crypto exchange Huobi Global, but SBF says it's not happening. FTX founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried said today that his cryptocurrency exchange is not planning to acquire Huobi Global. Huobi Global is a popular cryptocurrency exchange, with a 24-hour trading volume of...
CME Adds Euro-Denominated Ethereum Futures as Merge Approaches
The world’s largest derivatives exchange has launched another cryptocurrency product. CME Group today launched euro-dominated Bitcoin and Ethereum futures on its derivatives marketplace. The new product will complement the dollar-denominated cryptocurrency counterparts and is sized at five Bitcoin and 50 Ethereum per contract, the company said in its announcement...
Balaji Srinivasan’s ‘Network State’ Could See Citizens Swap Passports for Ethereum Names
When unpacking his idea of a digital country, Srinivasan pointed to Ethereum’s domain service as a key tool for building the Network State. Swap blockchain technology with legacy census tools, and you start seeing the foundation for what Coinbase’s former CTO Balaji Srinivasan calls The Network State. During...
Bitcoin Slips Below $20,000 After Fed Chair's Comments in Jackson Hole
BTC and ETH fell precipitously after Fed Chair Jay Powell’s remarks in Jackson Hole on Friday. Bitcoin (BTC) continued its bearish action on Friday night and slipped below the key $20,000 mark to $19,907, according to CoinMarketCap. It's a monthly low for August and the first time Bitcoin went below $20k since July 14.
GammaX Raises $4M to Launch Crypto Derivatives Exchange on Ethereum Layer-2 Solution
The new derivatives trading platform aims to combine core features of a DEX with elements of centralized cryptocurrency exchange. GammaX, a Singapore-based company building a new high-performance hybrid crypto derivatives exchange, announced the closure of a $4 million seed round, backed by the likes of StarkWare, the developer of zero-knowledge proof technology, and liquidity provider Dexterity Capital.
Argentine Province Allows Millions to Pay Taxes Using Stablecoins
Inhabitants of Mendoza can now pay for government services in USDT or DAI. The Province of Mendoza in Argentina now supports stablecoins as an option for tax payments, the region’s government announced Saturday. The Mendoza Tax Administration (ATM) is giving its roughly two million residents more online payment options...
