decrypt.co

This Week on Crypto Twitter: Did Israeli Regulators Know How Insolvent Celsius Was? And Did Bitboy Really Let Atozy Off the Hook?

Also, Web3 CEO Maggie Love asks just how decentralized Ethereum is if Amazon hosts most of the network’s nodes. It was an underwhelming week; the prices of all leading cryptocurrencies went down over the last seven days, but not by much. There were relatively fewer stories of crypto adoption, or regulation, or fresh disasters from the ongoing crypto winter, than usual.
MARKETS
decrypt.co

This Week in Coins: Bitcoin, Ethereum Sink on Freaky Fed Friday

The week was relatively quiet in terms of market-moving news—until Fed Chair Jay Powell took the podium in Jackson Hole. The crypto market was having an uneventful week amid these late-summer doldrums—until Friday, when the world’s leading cryptocurrency dropped 4% in the space of 24 hours. The...
BUSINESS
decrypt.co

Sam Bankman-Fried Says FTX Will Not Buy Huobi Global

Rumors earlier this month claimed FTX would buy crypto exchange Huobi Global, but SBF says it's not happening. FTX founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried said today that his cryptocurrency exchange is not planning to acquire Huobi Global. Huobi Global is a popular cryptocurrency exchange, with a 24-hour trading volume of...
MARKETS
decrypt.co

CME Adds Euro-Denominated Ethereum Futures as Merge Approaches

The world’s largest derivatives exchange has launched another cryptocurrency product. CME Group today launched euro-dominated Bitcoin and Ethereum futures on its derivatives marketplace. The new product will complement the dollar-denominated cryptocurrency counterparts and is sized at five Bitcoin and 50 Ethereum per contract, the company said in its announcement...
CURRENCIES
decrypt.co

Bitcoin Slips Below $20,000 After Fed Chair's Comments in Jackson Hole

BTC and ETH fell precipitously after Fed Chair Jay Powell’s remarks in Jackson Hole on Friday. Bitcoin (BTC) continued its bearish action on Friday night and slipped below the key $20,000 mark to $19,907, according to CoinMarketCap. It's a monthly low for August and the first time Bitcoin went below $20k since July 14.
BUSINESS
decrypt.co

GammaX Raises $4M to Launch Crypto Derivatives Exchange on Ethereum Layer-2 Solution

The new derivatives trading platform aims to combine core features of a DEX with elements of centralized cryptocurrency exchange. GammaX, a Singapore-based company building a new high-performance hybrid crypto derivatives exchange, announced the closure of a $4 million seed round, backed by the likes of StarkWare, the developer of zero-knowledge proof technology, and liquidity provider Dexterity Capital.
CURRENCIES
decrypt.co

Argentine Province Allows Millions to Pay Taxes Using Stablecoins

Inhabitants of Mendoza can now pay for government services in USDT or DAI. The Province of Mendoza in Argentina now supports stablecoins as an option for tax payments, the region’s government announced Saturday. The Mendoza Tax Administration (ATM) is giving its roughly two million residents more online payment options...
ECONOMY
Interesting Engineering

China’s top chipmaker SMIC just achieved an Intel-like breakthrough

U.S. sanctions intended to halt the rise of China's largest chipmaker, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC), didn't stand a chance against the company's technological progress. Despite being on the U.S. trade blacklist, complete with additional restrictions on the import of advanced equipment, SMIC has made a technological breakthrough that places it among industry giants, reported South China Morning Post.
ECONOMY

