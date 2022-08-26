Read full article on original website
Related
Herald & Review
Decatur lawncare worker given chance to mow the straight and narrow
DECATUR — Sometimes, in Macon County Circuit Court, you can get by with a little help from your friends. Which proved the case Monday for convicted methamphetamine dealer Bryan T. Slayton, who stood before the court with a long record of previous crimes ranging from unlawful use of weapons to felony firearm possession.
Herald & Review
Police report heavy exchange of gunfire on Decatur street
DECATUR — Police are investigating after a heavy exchange of gunfire on a Decatur street early Sunday. Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll with the Decatur Police Department said officers were called to the 2400 block of East North Street at 12:45 a.m. and found “multiple shell casings” from four different firearms. He said there were no reports of injuries and no obvious signs of bullet damage left by the gunfire.
Herald & Review
Decatur serial robber beyond rehabilitation, prosecutor says
DECATUR — A judge told an aging serial robber and career criminal that it was high time he found a new way to make a living as he sentenced the Decatur man to 12 years in prison Monday. Charles M. Anderson, 57, appeared in Macon County Circuit Court for...
Herald & Review
'Gun is my sword,' man told Decatur police
DECATUR — A Florida man who tried to convince Decatur police he carried a stolen gun for self-protection is now jailed, police report. A sworn affidavit said police had been looking for the 18-year-old man after getting reports he had abducted his 15-year-old sister from their family home in Escambia County, Florida.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Herald & Review
LIFT vocational training center in Mattoon opens for classes
MATTOON — Approximately 100 students from 11 area high schools have begun attending classes at the Mattoon school district's new vocational training center less than a year and a half after development of this site started. Since the school board voted in April 2021 to purchase the former Consolidated...
Herald & Review
St. Elmo driver dies in head-on collision, police report
ST. ELMO — Illinois State Police report a car driver from St. Elmo was killed Friday afternoon in a head-on collision in rural Fayette County. Beverly A. Crawford, 66, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident on U.S. 40 at Spring Street. A passenger in her vehicle, Rodney E. Crawford, 67, also of St. Elmo, was airlifted to a regional hospital with what police described as life-threatening injuries.
Herald & Review
Update: Severe thunderstorm warning expires for Macon County; small chance of flooding continues
8:45 p.m. Update: The severe thunderstorm warning has expired for Macon County. While the threat for damaging wind and hail has come to an end, the chance for rain continues. Scattered showers and storms look to continue across central Illinois until around 2 a.m. tonight. Heavy rain and lightning will still occur in spots. If additional heavy rain falls in a low lying or poorly drained location, flooded roads are possible.
Herald & Review
New FedEx Ground center to deliver jobs to Decatur
DECATUR — More good jobs are being delivered to Decatur with the news that shipping giant FedEx Ground is locating a new 317,000-square-foot distribution center in the city. The facility is being readied at the intersection of North Brush College and Mound roads and will be operational by October, FedEx confirmed to the Herald & Review on Monday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Herald & Review
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 29, 2022 in Decatur, IL
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 53% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Herald & Review
Water tower demolition prompts road closure in Mount Zion Tuesday
MOUNT ZION — The demolition of a water tower will result in the partial closure of Broadway Street in Mount Zion on Tuesday, with the shutdown affecting the stretch of road between Main and North streets, the village said in a news release. Take a look inside Mount Zion's...
Herald & Review
Harristown motorcyclist airlifted from scene of crash
HARRISTOWN — Firefighters from the Harristown Fire Protection District had to clear a landing zone for a helicopter to swoop in and pick up an injured motorcyclist Saturday afternoon. Gun death of 14-year-old among fatalities probed by coroner's jury. Sgt. Matt Reynolds with the Macon County Sheriff’s Office said...
Herald & Review
Week 1 high school notebook: Shelbyville runs over Toledo Cumberland to win season opener
SHELBYVILLE — Shelbyville head coach Bill Duckett had missed the feeling of getting a season off on the right foot but his team was able to do that against Toledo Cumberland on Friday. "It had been several years since we had a Week 1 win and we wanted to...
Comments / 0