CoinDesk
Crypto Coin AVAX Drops 11% After Self-Described Whistleblower Says Avalanche Weaponized Litigation Against Rivals
The AVAX token dropped to its lowest price since July 13 on Monday after a self-described "whistleblower" website accused Ava Labs, the company behind the Avalanche blockchain, paid lawyers to hurt competitors and keep regulators at bay. On Friday, Crypto Leaks, a self-proclaimed whistleblower, published a report saying that some...
CoinDesk
Singapore's Central Bank Wants to Foster Digital Assets, Restrict Crypto Speculation
Singapore's central bank wants to promote a digital asset ecosystem while restricting crypto speculation, said Ravi Menon, managing director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). Menon insisted that this stance is not contradictory during his opening remarks at a Green Shoots Seminar on Monday. Green Shoots sessions are used...
HSBC hires Justin Wu as Asia-Pacific co-head of climate change - memo
LONDON, Aug 30 (Reuters) - HSBC (HSBA.L) has hired Justin Wu as its first co-head of climate change Asia Pacific to lead the development and implementation of the bank's sustainability strategy in the region, a memo to staff seen by Reuters showed.
CoinDesk
On-Chain vs. Off-Chain Transactions: What’s the Difference?
Blockchain technology provides a secure and open solution for transactions on-chain. For users seeking speed, anonymity and cost efficiency, conducting a transaction off-chain might make sense. Blockchain technology can be used to facilitate cryptocurrency transactions without the need for a trusted third party like a bank. “On-chain” transactions carried out...
China’s top chipmaker SMIC just achieved an Intel-like breakthrough
U.S. sanctions intended to halt the rise of China's largest chipmaker, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC), didn't stand a chance against the company's technological progress. Despite being on the U.S. trade blacklist, complete with additional restrictions on the import of advanced equipment, SMIC has made a technological breakthrough that places it among industry giants, reported South China Morning Post.
Stimulus update 2022: Exact date huge $3,200 direct check payment will be sent out revealed
The first batch of massive $3,200 direct payments is set to go out to eligible Alaska residents next month.
India Blew Up Apartments Worth $87 Million to Send a Message
There were countdowns, livestreams, and even viewing parties. Photographers camped outdoors for hours to get the perfect shot. On Sunday, thousands in India turned up in Noida city’s Sector 93A, some 50 kilometres from the capital New Delhi, while millions were glued to their TV screens, as two mammoth buildings – nicknamed the “Twin Towers” – exploded.
Elon Musk Says the World Has a Bigger Problem than Global Warming
If there is one point on which critics and fans of Elon Musk agree, it is that the billionaire is a defender of the environment. Musk co-founded Tesla, a company whose goal is to help build a sustainable world. "Tesla is to protect life on Earth, SpaceX to extend life...
First Solar plans to cash in on the new climate bill and invest up to $1.2 billion in US manufacturing
First Solar plans to expand its US manufacturing by spending up to $1.2 billion to build a factory, the company's fourth, in the Southeast.
Is Peloton Still a Growth Stock? These 2 Numbers Hold the Answer
Peloton might run out of ocean before it can right the ship.
CoinDesk
FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried Denies Crypto Exchange Is Planning to Acquire Huobi
FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried said in a tweet Monday morning the crypto exchange had no plans to acquire Huobi. Huobi is one of the world's largest crypto exchanges, with a daily trading volume of over $1 billion, according to data from CoinGecko. Speculation had been growing that FTX – which...
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: Taipei Blockchain Week Imperiled by Government’s COVID-19 Quarantine; Bitcoin Rebounds Above $20K
Prices: Bitcoin rebounded above $20K; ether rises. Insights: Taipei Blockchain Week is facing a major hurdle in Taiwan's COVID-19 quarantine. Catch the latest episodes of CoinDesk TV for insightful interviews with crypto industry leaders and analysis. And sign up for First Mover, our daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context.
CoinDesk
Crypto Lender Hodlnaut Placed Under Interim Judicial Management by Singapore Court
Troubled crypto lender Hodlnaut has been placed under interim judicial management (IJM), a form of creditor protection, three weeks after it froze withdrawals due to "difficult market conditions", according to an announcement. Judicial management is a form of debt restructuring that sees an entity manage the business, property and assets...
CoinDesk
Dubai-Based Virtuzone to Accept Crypto Payments via Binance Pay
Dubai-based business formation services provider Virtuzone has begun accepting cryptocurrency payments using Binance Pay. "Virtuzone's decision to accept cryptocurrency payments and integrate Binance Pay into its systems raises the bar for innovation and demonstrates the way forward when it comes to setting up businesses in the UAE,” said Nadeem Ladki, executive director of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships at Binance, in a Monday press release.
CoinDesk
Market Wrap: Bitcoin and Ether Rebound Halts 3-Day Losing Streak
BTC and ETH Trade Higher to Begin the Week; Overnight Declines Offset by U.S. Markets. Bitcoin (BTC) started the week in positive territory, rising 3% on average trading volume. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization rebounded on Monday following three consecutive days of losses. Ether (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency by...
CoinDesk
CoinSwitch CEO, in Wake of Searches by Indian Authorities, Says the Crypto Exchange Is 'Fully Cooperating'
Indian crypto exchange CoinSwitch Kuber CEO Ashish Singhal said Saturday "we are fully cooperating" with the Enforcement Directorate, two days after searches at five locations by the financial crimes agency. Disclosing the news of the searches on Thursday, the Bangalore cell of India's Enforcement Directorate told CoinDesk "Searches were conducted...
Elon Musk says world needs more oil and gas for one key reason
The world needs more oil and gas to deal with the energy shortages it is currently facing, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said at an energy conference in Norway on Monday, Bloomberg reported. The comment might seem strange coming from a person who sells electric vehicles, battery packs, and solar roofing...
AFC and Mizuho Bank sign MOU to Drive Sustainable Economic Growth in Africa & Asia
TUNIS, Tunisia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 30, 2022-- Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), the leading infrastructure solutions provider in Africa, and Mizuho Bank, a leading global bank with one of the largest customer bases in Japan, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate on project & infrastructure finance, trade finance and treasury to drive sustainable economic growth in Africa and Asia. This agreement was signed at the just concluded 8th Tokyo International Conference on African Development in Tunisia. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220830005552/en/ AFC and Mizuho Bank sign MOU to Drive Sustainable Economic Growth in Africa & Asia (Photo: Business Wire)
CoinDesk
DeFi Platform RedStone Raises Nearly $7M to Improve Connectivity Between Blockchains, Real-World Data
DeFi oracle platform RedStone has raised nearly $7 million to develop a faster, cost-efficient cross-chain oracle for decentralized finance protocols. According to a Monday press release, Lemniscap led the seed funding round with support from Coinbase Ventures, Blockchain Capital, Distributed Global, Lattice, Arweave, Bering Waters, Maven11 and SevenX Ventures. RedStone, which currently delivers data feeds to more than 30 blockchains, including Ethereum, Avalanche and Polygon, will use the funds to expedite the rollout of its latest product suite with the aim of improving connectivity between blockchains and real-world data.
Musk cites whistleblower as more reason to exit Twitter deal
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has again filed paperwork to terminate his agreement to buy Twitter, this time based on information in a whistleblower complaint filed by Twitter’s former head of security. In an SEC filing Tuesday, Musk said his legal team notified Twitter of “additional bases” for ending the...
