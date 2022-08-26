ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
CoinDesk

Singapore's Central Bank Wants to Foster Digital Assets, Restrict Crypto Speculation

Singapore's central bank wants to promote a digital asset ecosystem while restricting crypto speculation, said Ravi Menon, managing director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). Menon insisted that this stance is not contradictory during his opening remarks at a Green Shoots Seminar on Monday. Green Shoots sessions are used...
WORLD
CoinDesk

On-Chain vs. Off-Chain Transactions: What’s the Difference?

Blockchain technology provides a secure and open solution for transactions on-chain. For users seeking speed, anonymity and cost efficiency, conducting a transaction off-chain might make sense. Blockchain technology can be used to facilitate cryptocurrency transactions without the need for a trusted third party like a bank. “On-chain” transactions carried out...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Cryptocurrency#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Gulf Energy Development#Microstrategy#Chinese#Microstategy
Interesting Engineering

China’s top chipmaker SMIC just achieved an Intel-like breakthrough

U.S. sanctions intended to halt the rise of China's largest chipmaker, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC), didn't stand a chance against the company's technological progress. Despite being on the U.S. trade blacklist, complete with additional restrictions on the import of advanced equipment, SMIC has made a technological breakthrough that places it among industry giants, reported South China Morning Post.
ECONOMY
Vice

India Blew Up Apartments Worth $87 Million to Send a Message

There were countdowns, livestreams, and even viewing parties. Photographers camped outdoors for hours to get the perfect shot. On Sunday, thousands in India turned up in Noida city’s Sector 93A, some 50 kilometres from the capital New Delhi, while millions were glued to their TV screens, as two mammoth buildings – nicknamed the “Twin Towers” – exploded.
INDIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Tesla
Country
China
CoinDesk

First Mover Asia: Taipei Blockchain Week Imperiled by Government’s COVID-19 Quarantine; Bitcoin Rebounds Above $20K

Prices: Bitcoin rebounded above $20K; ether rises. Insights: Taipei Blockchain Week is facing a major hurdle in Taiwan's COVID-19 quarantine. Catch the latest episodes of CoinDesk TV for insightful interviews with crypto industry leaders and analysis. And sign up for First Mover, our daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context.
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Crypto Lender Hodlnaut Placed Under Interim Judicial Management by Singapore Court

Troubled crypto lender Hodlnaut has been placed under interim judicial management (IJM), a form of creditor protection, three weeks after it froze withdrawals due to "difficult market conditions", according to an announcement. Judicial management is a form of debt restructuring that sees an entity manage the business, property and assets...
ECONOMY
CoinDesk

Dubai-Based Virtuzone to Accept Crypto Payments via Binance Pay

Dubai-based business formation services provider Virtuzone has begun accepting cryptocurrency payments using Binance Pay. "Virtuzone's decision to accept cryptocurrency payments and integrate Binance Pay into its systems raises the bar for innovation and demonstrates the way forward when it comes to setting up businesses in the UAE,” said Nadeem Ladki, executive director of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships at Binance, in a Monday press release.
ECONOMY
CoinDesk

Market Wrap: Bitcoin and Ether Rebound Halts 3-Day Losing Streak

BTC and ETH Trade Higher to Begin the Week; Overnight Declines Offset by U.S. Markets. Bitcoin (BTC) started the week in positive territory, rising 3% on average trading volume. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization rebounded on Monday following three consecutive days of losses. Ether (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency by...
MARKETS
The Associated Press

AFC and Mizuho Bank sign MOU to Drive Sustainable Economic Growth in Africa & Asia

TUNIS, Tunisia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 30, 2022-- Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), the leading infrastructure solutions provider in Africa, and Mizuho Bank, a leading global bank with one of the largest customer bases in Japan, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate on project & infrastructure finance, trade finance and treasury to drive sustainable economic growth in Africa and Asia. This agreement was signed at the just concluded 8th Tokyo International Conference on African Development in Tunisia. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220830005552/en/ AFC and Mizuho Bank sign MOU to Drive Sustainable Economic Growth in Africa & Asia (Photo: Business Wire)
ECONOMY
CoinDesk

DeFi Platform RedStone Raises Nearly $7M to Improve Connectivity Between Blockchains, Real-World Data

DeFi oracle platform RedStone has raised nearly $7 million to develop a faster, cost-efficient cross-chain oracle for decentralized finance protocols. According to a Monday press release, Lemniscap led the seed funding round with support from Coinbase Ventures, Blockchain Capital, Distributed Global, Lattice, Arweave, Bering Waters, Maven11 and SevenX Ventures. RedStone, which currently delivers data feeds to more than 30 blockchains, including Ethereum, Avalanche and Polygon, will use the funds to expedite the rollout of its latest product suite with the aim of improving connectivity between blockchains and real-world data.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy