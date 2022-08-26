TUNIS, Tunisia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 30, 2022-- Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), the leading infrastructure solutions provider in Africa, and Mizuho Bank, a leading global bank with one of the largest customer bases in Japan, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate on project & infrastructure finance, trade finance and treasury to drive sustainable economic growth in Africa and Asia. This agreement was signed at the just concluded 8th Tokyo International Conference on African Development in Tunisia. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220830005552/en/ AFC and Mizuho Bank sign MOU to Drive Sustainable Economic Growth in Africa & Asia (Photo: Business Wire)

