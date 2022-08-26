Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco Is Coming Back To New York, Performing Stand Up Shows For His ''Nobody Does This'' TourFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
11 Popular Coffee Spots to Visit in Westchester, NYGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
Remembering beloved actor Gene Wilder on the sixth anniversary of his passingJames PatrickStamford, CT
St. Jude Parish’s Annual Italian Festival Is A Four-Day Event For Family And FriendsFlorence CarmelaMonroe, CT
Sara Bareilles to Perform Live at The Capitol Theatre on October 6Suzanne RothbergPort Chester, NY
Rap About Middletown, New York Going Viral on TikTok
If you're looking at the geography of the Hudson Valley region on a map then you may notice that this place is huge. There's a lot of debate about what cities and towns are really in the Hudson Valley. One city that is undeniably in the Hudson Valley is Middletown. Of course it deserves its very own rap song. Did you know that it has one?
Celebrity Owned Business Hosting VIP Event in the Hudson Valley
The Hudson Valley is filled with endless opportunities to enjoy yourself. From unique restaurant choices to beautiful views, hiking trails, and fun events at different shops and wineries, there's something for everyone. Some Hudson Valley residents have been lucky and spotted celebrities in our area. Flo-Rida, Ben Stiller and Post...
4 Popular Hudson Valley Locations That Always Have Someone Asking for Money
Have you noticed people asking for money at these locations?. Last weekend I spent a lot of driving time in the Fishkill, Beacon, and Newburgh areas and was asked at least four times for money by four different people at four different intersections. Honestly, I don't remember this ever happening before, once maybe, but never four times in one day.
5 Things we Love About Cold Spring, New York
Cold Spring, New York is one of the Hudson Valley's best towns to spend a day walking around. If there is one thing I love more than anything about a town in the Hudson Valley, it's "walkability" and Cold Spring, a village in the town of Philipstown in Putnam County has it!
‘Tropical Tiki Bar’ Opening in ‘Heart’ Of Hudson Valley Waterfront
The wait is almost over! A highly anticipated brand-new "tropical tiki bar" will be opening in the Hudson Valley "this week." In late April, Hudson Valley Post reported The Jet Set, a tropical tiki bar, lounge, and restaurant, was coming to the Newburgh waterfront. Liberty Street Bistro, Newburgh Flour Shop,...
Hudson Valley Campers Ticketed For Dangerous, Illegal Camping
New York State Forest Rangers went above and beyond to find alleged illegal campers in the Hudson Valley. This week in the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation "DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review," officials confirmed two people were caught illegally camping in Ulster County. Illegal Camping in...
11 Popular Coffee Spots to Visit in Westchester, NY
Aahhhh coffee, music to my taste buds. Who doesn’t enjoy a good cup of joe when they wake up or just anytime of day for that matter. Westchester county is nothing short of coffee houses and more and more keep opening up every month! Here are my list of the best coffee houses you have to try!
fox5ny.com
3 family members drown in NY lake
NEW YORK - Three members of the same family drowned in an upstate lake on Sunday afternoon. One of them died. The New York State Police say it happened at White Lake in the Sullivan County town of Bethel. Troopers from the Liberty barracks responded around 2 p.m. to the...
NewsTimes
Ridgefield restaurant has CT's best barbecue, according to Food & Wine
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A Ridgefield barbecue restaurant is Connecticut's best, according to Food & Wine. Hoodoo Brown BBQ, a staple in northern Fairfield County since it opened in 2015, is tops in the Nutmeg State for smoked meats, Food & Wine's David Landsel wrote.
'Nothing Else Like It': $14.9M Estate Poised To Break Local Record In New Canaan
An estate that was listed for sale earlier this year is the most expensive property on the market in a Fairfield County town, according to a new report from CNBC. Orchard's End, located in New Canaan, at 544 Oenoke Ridge is listed for sale at $14.9 million. The property's listing...
New Medical Update on Cat Thrown Out of Moving Car in Middletown
At first, Nicole DiLorenzo couldn't believe what she was seeing. Driving down Goshen Turnpike near Middletown, NY, something was suddenly thrown from the window of the silver sedan driving in front of her. As it tumbled down the road and came to a stop, it became clear what DiLorenzo was looking at: a tiny orange kitten.
“It’s a Tinderbox” Napanoch Fire Burns in Ulster County
Just days after Hudson Valley residents voiced concerns over wildfires burning in the surrounding mountains, fears have materialized in Ulster County. Close enough to see from Ellenville, NY, a wildfire (recently dubbed the Napanoch Fire) is currently burning in Minnewaska State Park. Napanoch Fire in Ellenville, NY. "Wildfire near Ellenville",...
One of the Last Open Sears Stores is in NY! Wanna See Inside?
Not abandoned, in fact it's fully operational. 'Help Wanted' signs are even posted at the entrances. The phrase 'Welcome to Sears' is rarely uttered today, but back in its heyday, there were about 3,500 stores. Today, somewhere between 25 and 30 full size Sears stores remain nationwide. One of the...
Seafood Festival Customers Cry ‘Rip Off’ After Disastrous Event
Ticket holders say something fishy happened at this weekend's Hudson River Seafood Festival. An event touted as "total seafood nirvana" is being criticized for high prices and a lack of actual food. The festival took place on Saturday and Sunday at Riverfront Park in Beacon. Ticket holders expecting "buckets of shrimp" say they were met with insanely long lines and not nearly enough food to go around.
NewsTimes
Caraluzzi’s set to be Danbury’s latest grocery store: ‘It’s more about offering something different’
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. When La Placita Bethel Market opened its doors earlier this year, it gave shoppers along Danbury’s southwest border a new food option beyond the nearby Caraluzzi’s Bethel Market, along with Price Rite, several corner stores, and larger supermarkets a slightly longer hike away.
‘Today Show’ Star Enjoys Opening Day at The Dutchess County Fair
You never know who you'll run into at The Dutchess County Fair!. This week, the 176th Dutchess County Fair kicked off 6 days of fun on the fairgrounds in Rhinebeck, New York. Rides, food, great music and family fun awaits guests who visit the fairgrounds this year. Savannah Guthrie Takes...
Bus Assault In Newburgh Causes Traffic on New York State Thruway
Police confirmed an assault on the New York State Thruway led to traffic delays on the New York State Thruway in the Hudson Valley. On Saturday, New York State Police confirmed a fight on a bus caused a traffic delay on the New York State Thruway in Orange County, New York.
Teaser Trailer Promoting Annabelle’s Trip to New Milford Hits Social Media
The infamous demon doll Annabelle is coming to New Milford on October 30th. The appearance will take place Harrybrooke Park and the folks there are pulling out all the stops to promote it. They created a teaser-trailer to hype up the event. The film was produced by Myke Furhman, and it features Annabelle's caretaker Tony Spera, and State Representative from New Milford, Bill Buckbee. The video was posted to Youtube on August 24, 2022 and tagged with the following description:
Elevator creep offered Queens girl $20 to 'spit on him,' took up-skirt photos: NYPD
The mustachioed man, wearing a “Have a Nice Play” t-shirt and a T-Mobil baseball cap, followed the teen at her apartment building in the area of Franklin Avenue and Union Street in Flushing on the afternoon of Monday, Aug. 8.
‘Stranger Things-Like’ Creature Caught in Dutchess County, New York
A creature that can only be explained as something that looks like a character out of Stranger Things was found in the Hudson River in Dutchess County. Personally, any body of water is terrifying. You don't know what could be living beneath the murky currents. And now, thanks to the latest post from the Department of Environmental Conservation, I will never step foot into the Hudson River ever again.
