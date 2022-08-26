ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brewster, NY

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Rap About Middletown, New York Going Viral on TikTok

If you're looking at the geography of the Hudson Valley region on a map then you may notice that this place is huge. There's a lot of debate about what cities and towns are really in the Hudson Valley. One city that is undeniably in the Hudson Valley is Middletown. Of course it deserves its very own rap song. Did you know that it has one?
MIDDLETOWN, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Celebrity Owned Business Hosting VIP Event in the Hudson Valley

The Hudson Valley is filled with endless opportunities to enjoy yourself. From unique restaurant choices to beautiful views, hiking trails, and fun events at different shops and wineries, there's something for everyone. Some Hudson Valley residents have been lucky and spotted celebrities in our area. Flo-Rida, Ben Stiller and Post...
BEACON, NY
fox5ny.com

3 family members drown in NY lake

NEW YORK - Three members of the same family drowned in an upstate lake on Sunday afternoon. One of them died. The New York State Police say it happened at White Lake in the Sullivan County town of Bethel. Troopers from the Liberty barracks responded around 2 p.m. to the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NewsTimes

Ridgefield restaurant has CT's best barbecue, according to Food & Wine

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A Ridgefield barbecue restaurant is Connecticut's best, according to Food & Wine. Hoodoo Brown BBQ, a staple in northern Fairfield County since it opened in 2015, is tops in the Nutmeg State for smoked meats, Food & Wine's David Landsel wrote.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
101.5 WPDH

Seafood Festival Customers Cry ‘Rip Off’ After Disastrous Event

Ticket holders say something fishy happened at this weekend's Hudson River Seafood Festival. An event touted as "total seafood nirvana" is being criticized for high prices and a lack of actual food. The festival took place on Saturday and Sunday at Riverfront Park in Beacon. Ticket holders expecting "buckets of shrimp" say they were met with insanely long lines and not nearly enough food to go around.
BEACON, NY
Sports Radio 940

Teaser Trailer Promoting Annabelle’s Trip to New Milford Hits Social Media

The infamous demon doll Annabelle is coming to New Milford on October 30th. The appearance will take place Harrybrooke Park and the folks there are pulling out all the stops to promote it. They created a teaser-trailer to hype up the event. The film was produced by Myke Furhman, and it features Annabelle's caretaker Tony Spera, and State Representative from New Milford, Bill Buckbee. The video was posted to Youtube on August 24, 2022 and tagged with the following description:
NEW MILFORD, CT
94.3 Lite FM

‘Stranger Things-Like’ Creature Caught in Dutchess County, New York

A creature that can only be explained as something that looks like a character out of Stranger Things was found in the Hudson River in Dutchess County. Personally, any body of water is terrifying. You don't know what could be living beneath the murky currents. And now, thanks to the latest post from the Department of Environmental Conservation, I will never step foot into the Hudson River ever again.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Sports Radio 940

Sports Radio 940

Brookfield, CT
