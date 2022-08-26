KitchData Partners with Harmony.one Blockchain to Offer Web3 Experiences for Its Delivery-1st Restaurant Brands

Joy Pathak is the co-founder of Evinco Winery DAO, the first Web3 winery with NFT membership. NFTs tokenize membership plans, thereby creating a smooth pathway for wine enthusiasts to join these clubs. Each NFT comes with utilities in physical and digital settings, including utilities in both digital and physical. In simple terms, NFT’s bridge the physical-digital divide to offer a unique experience for wine enthusiast. The Evinco DAO gives every member the unique feeling of having ownership in a winery which no winery has ever been able to do before.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO