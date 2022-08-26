KitchData Partners with Harmony.one Blockchain to Offer Web3 Experiences for Its Delivery-1st Restaurant Brands

Read full article on original website
I make $114,000 a month and I know four different businesses you can begin from the ground up today for only $99
AN entrepreneur started his business from the ground up for only $99 and now makes $114,000 a month in passive income. Charlie Chang graduated college in 2014 looking for a new career plan after being rejected from medical school and taking on jobs in several fields. He began posting personal...
Black Female Accountant Featured in Forbes Magazine Twice For Helping to Grow 1,000 Minority-Owned Businesses
For more than 20 years, Robin Boyd, founder and CEO of Essential Accounting Consultants based in Cleveland, Ohio, has been transforming Black-owned businesses into million-dollar enterprises by helping them implement tax strategies that corporations utilized to accelerate business growth. Since corporations have tax attorneys and accountants on staff, they are...
Walmart Intros Brands for Its Beauty Accelerator Program
Walmart on Tuesday (Aug. 23) announced the first class of Walmart Start, its beauty accelerator program that features five upstart brands that have the potential to launch at the retail giant. “Walmart Start focuses on finding the next big names in beauty,” the company said in a news release. “Each...
Fast Company
‘Fast tech’ is unsustainable: The circular economy is the smart answer for growth
With the pace of innovation ever increasing, technology can feel antiquated, fast. Consumers, as well as businesses, have become accustomed to upgrading devices regularly and discarding “outdated” tech. But what happens to last year’s laptops, mobile phones and tech accessories?. According to the United Nations, the world...
financefeeds.com
Virtuzone taps Binance Pay to expedite company formation in UAE
UAE company formation specialists Virtuzone is teaming up with Binance to accept cryptocurrency payments for business setup through the latter’s proprietary payment technology. The alliance makes Virtuzone the first company in the UAE to accept cryptocurrency payments for business setup through Binance Pay. Set to boost the growth of...
AdWeek
Essence Alum Jill Metcalf Will Lead Dentsu Media’s Strategy
Dentsu has hired Jill Metcalf as its new chief of business strategy and transformation for Dentsu Media in the Americas. Her appointment reflects the company’s desire to execute on its lauded strategic vision—and Metcalf will draw on her consulting background to do that, she told Adweek. Analysts recognize...
u.today
AAG Ventures Rebrands to AAG, Expands Its Bet on Metaverse
AAG Ventures, a heavy-hitting team of blockchain, fintech and Web3 professionals, shares the details of its rebranding and the next phases of its roadmap. AAG Ventures becomes AAG, shares results of crucial funding round. According to the official statement of its team, AAG Ventures rebrands to AAG from late August...
NFT Adoption in Modern Companies: An Interview With Evinco Winery DAO Co-Founder, Joy Pathak
Joy Pathak is the co-founder of Evinco Winery DAO, the first Web3 winery with NFT membership. NFTs tokenize membership plans, thereby creating a smooth pathway for wine enthusiasts to join these clubs. Each NFT comes with utilities in physical and digital settings, including utilities in both digital and physical. In simple terms, NFT’s bridge the physical-digital divide to offer a unique experience for wine enthusiast. The Evinco DAO gives every member the unique feeling of having ownership in a winery which no winery has ever been able to do before.
L’Oréal USA Officially Opens West Coast Headquarters
“Anyone want a haircut?” joked David Greenberg, chief executive officer of L’Oréal USA and president of North America, oversize scissors in hand. It was the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the French beauty giant’s West Coast headquarters on Tuesday evening. Standing alongside Carol Hamilton, group president of acquisitions for L’Oréal USA, the two officially welcomed NYX Professional Makeup, Urban Decay, Pulp Riot and Youth To The People into the space. They are all now working under one roof at 888 North Douglas Street in El Segundo, California.More from WWDGetting Ready with Social Media Star Blake Gray [PHOTOS]Inside Burberry's L.A. Party, Celebrating the Lola...
9to5Mac
Apple launches new Education Community hub, adds new Forum section
Today, Apple has announced its new Education Community hub, created for Apple professional learning resources and created as a collaborative space where educators can connect and share ideas. The Community expands on all the resources from Apple Teacher. There’s a new Learning Center. It also introduces a Forum, launching in...
Black Girl Magic Digital Summit Celebrates the Power of Black Women Entrepreneurs
New data reveals Black women are the fastest growing group of business owners in the United States but receive the least access to funding and business resources. Boss Women Media is working to change that narrative by partnering with Amazon’s Black Business Accelerator to empower and amplify the voices of Black Women.
Today in B2B Payments: Fashion, Beer, Raw Materials Markets Embrace Digital Marketplaces
Today in B2B payments, the fashion, beer and raw materials markets each have digital platforms that are expanding to meet the needs of buyers and sellers. Plus, other digital solutions aim to solve challenges around healthcare payments and accounts receivable management (ARM). After going through an overnight transition of needing...
TopBrand Global 500 Revealed: Tech Dominates Brand Rankings, 19 French Companies Selected
BEIJING--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 30, 2022-- From August 7 to 9, the 16 th annual China Brand Festival took place in Changsha, a city which has surged in popularity over the past few years as a hotspot for Chinese vloggers. Organized by TopBrand Union and the China Convention Exhibition and Event Society, the festival welcomed over 2200 government officials, entrepreneurs, experts and scholars at opening ceremony, while the total number of guests exceeded 6000. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220830005450/en/ Prof. Wang Yong revealed the TopBrand Global 500 at the opening ceremony of the China Brand Festival. (Photo: Business Wire)
Today in the Connected Economy: Meta Seeks Piece of Indian eCommerce Market
Today in the connected economy, Meta launches a partnership with Indian eCommerce firm JioMart to let shoppers buy groceries using WhatsApp. Plus, Jio parent Reliance teams with Google to offer affordable 5G smartphones in India, and online travel app Hopper integrates with vacation rental provider Evolve. Meta has teamed with...
T-Mobile Says 5G and Embedded Payments Set to Unlock New Connected Retail Experiences
Even in the early days of its commercial rollout, we know that 5G has the fastest throughput and connective capability of any standard yet conceived, but it remains somewhat of abstract. That era is setting as 5G solutions and experiences begin appearing in stores and homes. In a conversation for...
Can AI Tools Help the Book Publishing Industry Evolve
As many authors and literary professionals know, the book publishing industry is notoriously slow to change. For example, industry-standard platforms like QueryTracker and Publisher's Marketplace are behind in. accessibility best practices. and modern UI/UX principles over the years. Sadly, this is true for most tools within the industry. Not only...
Bucketplace’s oHouse Leverages Moloco Retail Media Platform to Enhance the Shopper Experience and Enable Merchant Advertising
REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 29, 2022-- Moloco, a machine learning company, today announced that technology platform Bucketplace is utilizing Moloco Retail Media Platform to drive the evolution of its oHouse marketplace through enhanced user experiences and by enabling merchants to make their products discoverable. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220829005107/en/ Bucketplace is utilizing Moloco Retail Media Platform to drive the evolution of its oHouse marketplace. (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
African genomics startup 54gene lays off 95 as COVID testing business struggles
Founded in 2019 by Dr. Abasi Ene-Obong, the three-year-old startup seeks to address the gap in the global genomics market where less than 3% of genetic material used in pharmaceutical research is African. This is despite reports saying Africans and people of African ancestry are more genetically diverse than all other world populations combined.
Intelinair Named 2022 “AgTech Data Analytics Company of the Year”
INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 25, 2022-- Intelinair, the maker of AGMRI®, today announced AgTech Breakthrough selected AGMRI Enterprise as “AgTech Data Analytics Company of the Year” in the 2022 AgTech Breakthrough Awards. AgTech Breakthrough is a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global agricultural and food technology markets today. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220825005121/en/ Intelinair named 2022 AgTech Data Analytics Company of the Year by AgTech Breakthrough Award. (Graphic: Business Wire)
DoorDash Uses AI to Streamline DashMart Supply Chain
Aiming to optimize product availability at its DashMart locations, DoorDash will deploy Relex Solutions’ artificial intelligence (AI)-driven supply chain planning solution. The Relex solution will use machine learning (ML) to create forecasts to provide supply chain optimization for these locations, the companies announced Monday (Aug. 29) in a press release.
