A.P. Moller-Maersk announced construction of the company’s first low greenhouse has (GHG) emissions contract logistics warehouse in Denmark, realized in partnership with Taulov Dry Port, a Danish joint venture between ADP A/S and PFA Pension. The green contract logistics warehouse is part of Maersk’s strategy to accelerate the delivery of fulfillment capability in Denmark and is aiming to be built to BREEAM Excellent standards with zero direct emissions from operations in accordance with Maersk’s overall goal to decarbonize its entire operations by 2040. “We are pleased to announce our first green contract logistics warehouse in Denmark,” Birna Odefors, area managing director, Nordics,...

BUSINESS ・ 16 MINUTES AGO