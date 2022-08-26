Read full article on original website
Related
'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims
An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
A mysterious metallic orb that might hold valuable information was found In Mexico
Could it be the second Utah monolith case?
Horror moment two swimmers are blown up on Odesa beach after hitting ‘Russian sea mine’
THIS is the terrifying moment two men are blown up by a suspected Russian sea mine after swimming on a beach in Odesa, Ukraine. The horrifying detonation also injured two others after a crowd of beachgoers gathered despite warnings to avoid the coastline. The CCTV footage, shared by Ukrainian media...
Heartbreak for Princess Anne as she loses all 13 of her treasured foreign medals
PRINCESS Anne had to borrow a medal from Prince Charles after Buckingham Palace staff lost all 13 of her foreign gongs, we can reveal. Anne, 72, had to use Charles’s Order of Logohu on the Platinum Jubilee trip to Papua New Guinea because her brother has the only other in existence.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Russian Soldiers Blown Up by Own Mines Responding to Fake Call: Official
"The result is one occupier minus a leg and a hospital in Donetsk. One occupier sings with Kobzon," a Mariupol official said.
'Not Just Putin's War:' Former US Diplomat Says Many Russians Now Support 'National Extermination Of Ukraine'
As Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine enters its seventh month now, a former U.S. diplomat said that more and more Russians support Moscow's acts and want to eradicate its war-torn neighbor. What Happened: Daniel Fried, distinguished fellow at the Atlantic Council and former Ambassador to Poland, in a tweet on...
Prince Harry ‘slammed the phone down’ on William who ‘raced to confront him’ in heated row over Meghan Markle
PRINCE Harry allegedly slammed the phone down on his brother William in a row about Meghan Markle bullying her staff. An explosive argument erupted between the royal brothers during heated allegations about Meghan, a new documentary will reveal. Prince William was shunned by his younger brother after calling him about...
Mushroom cloud erupts at Russian base after ‘first Ukrainian missile strike’ on Crimea sends tourists fleeing from beach
A MUSHROOM cloud erupted in the sky after an attack on a Russian airbase in Crimea that sent tourists running for their lives. Amid speculation the facility had been hit by Ukrainian missiles in the nations first strike, President Zelensky vowed they will "never give up" the annexed region. Shocking...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Diana’s last moments: French medic recalls ‘tragic night’
PARIS (AP) — The woman was crumpled on the floor of a mangled Mercedes, unconscious and struggling to breathe. The French doctor had no idea who she was, and focused on trying to save her. Twenty-five years later, Frederic Mailliez is still marked by what happened in the Alma...
BBC
Sgt Gavin Hillier shot dead by soldier with 'poor eyesight'
An army sergeant was shot and killed when he was mistaken for a target by a soldier with "poor eyesight", an inquiry has found. Sgt Gavin Hillier died during a live fire exercise at Castlemartin base in Pembrokeshire on 4 March 2021. The inquiry found a contributory factor was that...
BBC
US Open: Simona Halep suffers first-round loss to Ukraine's Daria Snigur
Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 29 August-11 September. Coverage: Daily radio commentaries across BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app. Ukrainian qualifier Daria Snigur dedicated her shock US Open victory over seventh seed Simona...
Israeli Supreme Court rejects hunger striker’s petition
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a petition for the release of a Palestinian prisoner who has been on hunger strike for nearly six months and whose lawyer says is in danger of “sudden death.”. Khalil Awawdeh is protesting being held by Israel in...
Musk cites whistleblower to justify scrapping Twitter deal
Elon Musk's lawyers have filed a fresh notice to terminate his $44 billion buyout of Twitter, citing whistleblower testimony by the platform's former security chief as "distinct" justification for scrapping the deal. In their new termination notice -- sent to Twitter and filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission -- Musk's lawyers said the Zatko revelations illustrated "far-reaching misconduct" at Twitter that would likely have "severe consequences" for future business.
BBC
Stephen Port murders: Families of victims receive Met pay-outs
The families of four men murdered by serial killer and rapist Stephen Port say they have been "caught off guard" by the Met Police announcing it has settled pay-outs with some of them. Port murdered Anthony Walgate, Gabriel Kovari, Daniel Whitworth and Jack Taylor between 2014-15 in east London. The...
BBC
Kherson: Ukraine claims new push in Russian-held region
Ukraine's military says it has broken through Russia's first line of defence in the occupied Kherson region. The reported push appears to form part of a long-awaited counter-offensive being launched by Kyiv in an attempt to retake the country's south. It follows weeks of Ukrainian attacks aimed at cutting off...
US to respond to request for special master for Trump docs
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is set to respond Tuesday to the Trump legal team’s request for a special master to review the documents seized during an FBI search of Mar-a-Lago this month. The filing is due ahead of a Thursday hearing in which U.S. District Judge...
Chinese students have helped bankroll the US economy. Now fewer want to study here and it risks America's position as a global leader.
Chinese students brought $16B to the US economy in 2019. Now Trump policies, racism, and Covid are pushing them to the UK, Singapore and Hong Kong.
BBC
Two Air France pilots suspended after cockpit fistfight
Two Air-France pilots have been suspended after a physical altercation in the cockpit, reports say. The captain and first officer exchanged blows as they flew an Airbus A320 from Geneva to Paris in June, Swiss news outlet La Tribune said. Members of the cabin crew intervened after hearing the noise....
In shadow of abandoned US airbase, Bagram's economy withers
For years, the sprawling military base at Bagram, just north of Kabul, was a potent symbol of the United States' two decades of war in Afghanistan. But weeks before Washington officially ended its military presence in Afghanistan last August, US troops left the airbase in the dead of night.
BBC
Taiwan: Two US warships sail through strait
Two US warships are passing through the Taiwan Strait, the US Navy has announced. It is the first such operation to take place since tensions between Taiwan and China increased following a visit by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan earlier this month. The US and other Western navies...
Comments / 0