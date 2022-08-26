ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Daily Mail

'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims

An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
World
BBC
BBC

Sgt Gavin Hillier shot dead by soldier with 'poor eyesight'

An army sergeant was shot and killed when he was mistaken for a target by a soldier with "poor eyesight", an inquiry has found. Sgt Gavin Hillier died during a live fire exercise at Castlemartin base in Pembrokeshire on 4 March 2021. The inquiry found a contributory factor was that...
BBC

US Open: Simona Halep suffers first-round loss to Ukraine's Daria Snigur

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 29 August-11 September. Coverage: Daily radio commentaries across BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app. Ukrainian qualifier Daria Snigur dedicated her shock US Open victory over seventh seed Simona...
AFP

Musk cites whistleblower to justify scrapping Twitter deal

Elon Musk's lawyers have filed a fresh notice to terminate his $44 billion buyout of Twitter, citing whistleblower testimony by the platform's former security chief as "distinct" justification for scrapping the deal. In their new termination notice -- sent to Twitter and filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission -- Musk's lawyers said the Zatko revelations illustrated "far-reaching misconduct" at Twitter that would likely have "severe consequences" for future business.
BBC

Stephen Port murders: Families of victims receive Met pay-outs

The families of four men murdered by serial killer and rapist Stephen Port say they have been "caught off guard" by the Met Police announcing it has settled pay-outs with some of them. Port murdered Anthony Walgate, Gabriel Kovari, Daniel Whitworth and Jack Taylor between 2014-15 in east London. The...
BBC

Kherson: Ukraine claims new push in Russian-held region

Ukraine's military says it has broken through Russia's first line of defence in the occupied Kherson region. The reported push appears to form part of a long-awaited counter-offensive being launched by Kyiv in an attempt to retake the country's south. It follows weeks of Ukrainian attacks aimed at cutting off...
BBC

Two Air France pilots suspended after cockpit fistfight

Two Air-France pilots have been suspended after a physical altercation in the cockpit, reports say. The captain and first officer exchanged blows as they flew an Airbus A320 from Geneva to Paris in June, Swiss news outlet La Tribune said. Members of the cabin crew intervened after hearing the noise....
AFP

In shadow of abandoned US airbase, Bagram's economy withers

For years, the sprawling military base at Bagram, just north of Kabul, was a potent symbol of the United States' two decades of war in Afghanistan. But weeks before Washington officially ended its military presence in Afghanistan last August, US troops left the airbase in the dead of night.
BBC

Taiwan: Two US warships sail through strait

Two US warships are passing through the Taiwan Strait, the US Navy has announced. It is the first such operation to take place since tensions between Taiwan and China increased following a visit by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan earlier this month. The US and other Western navies...
