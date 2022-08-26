Read full article on original website
The happiest city in America is located in California, according to new studyJosue TorresCalifornia State
San Francisco museum looks at refugee family origins of puppeteer Frank Oz, who brought Miss Piggy to lifeD.J. EatonSan Francisco, CA
Vile Anti-Hindu Racist Attack at Fremont Taco Bell Stuns the Local CommunityAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
Hate Crimes Charges Filed in Case of Anti-Hindu Rant at a Fremont Taco BellAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
San Francisco Man Loses $1.2 Million in a Crypto Scam called 'Pig Butchering'Zack LoveSan Francisco, CA
SFStation.com
Passport Stamps
A new worldwide party kickstarting in Oakland with resident DJ's TheBrandon(aka Beejus) & Anthony Dragons. Playing everything from hip hop and r&b, to house, disco, and dance.
SFStation.com
Bodega Seafood, Art and Wine Festivals
The Bodega Seafood, Art & Wine Festival has it all! A benefit for two wonderful non-profits, it features a beautiful art and fine craft marketplace, lots of delicious food of all kinds, a tasting with over 40 wineries and breweries, 3 stages of entertainment, fun kid's activities and more. Held on a picturesque, rural ranch a few miles inland from the spectacular Sonoma Coast, the location is as unique as the festival.
Study: This is the rudest city in California
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The City By The Bay is the rudest in California, according to a survey of 1,577 residents of America’s largest 30 metropolitan areas. The survey, conducted by Preply, gave cities an average rudeness score. San Francisco scored a 5.69, making it No. 7 in the nation. The top three rudest were […]
SFist
Sausalito Cleared Homeless Out Of Marinship Park — By Paying Them Each $18,000 to Leave
Sausalito managed to clear a sprawling encampment in Marinship Park this month that had been growing more unsanitary and problematic over the last two years, but they did it via a court settlement that included cash payments. There's already been plenty of tweeting to the effect of "Why doesn't San...
North Bay road rage incident leads to shooting
SANTA ROSA (KRON) – Police made an arrest in a Monday road rage incident that led to a shooting, according to a Facebook post. Arnaldo Jimenez-Romeo, a 28-year-old from Fortuna in Humboldt County, was booked into Sonoma County Jail for felony assault with a deadly weapon and felony negligent discharge of a firearm. Shortly after […]
Earthquake strikes outside of San Jose
An earthquake shook things up a bit just outside of San Jose on Saturday afternoon, according to data from the United States Geological Survey.
Family says SJ teen was fatally stabbed by friend while allegedly defending another
"I'm so proud of him." Shocked and heartbroken over the sudden loss of their 16-year-old, the Suy family learned that Sunny was stabbed by his friend -- who they also knew -- while possibly protecting a female friend.
Lanes reopen after hundreds of tomatoes spill onto I-80
VACAVILLE (KRON) – California Highway Patrol was at a crash site involving a big-rig that spilled hundreds of tomatoes onto Interstate 80, according to a tweet. The crash, involving a big-rig that went through the center divide, has multiple lanes of the interstate in both directions near the Alamo Drive exit in Vacaville. All eastbound […]
I-80 westbound near Fairfield at standstill following motorcycle crash
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — All westbound lanes on Interstate-80 near Manuel Campos Parkway in Fairfield are currently closed following a crash involving a motorcycle, according to law enforcement. Caltrans cameras in the area show that all traffic in the area is currently at a standstill heading westbound. This is a developing story
Puppy rescued after being thrown away in a dumpster at a Northern California gas station
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Solano County Sheriff’s Office said a Vallejo resident threw a puppy into a dumpster while filling up at a gas station. According to the sheriff’s office, the puppy survived and made a recovery with the help of Animal Services. The Vallejo resident reportedly stopped at a gas station on […]
Two suspected burglars arrested after crashing into police cars
Two suspected auto burglars were arrested after driving a vehicle into multiple police cars, according to a statement from the Palo Alto Police Department.
NBC Bay Area
Kaiser Permanente Faces Lawsuit for Allegedly Charging Patients for Taking COVID Tests
Kaiser Permanente is facing a lawsuit for allegedly charging patients for getting tested for COVID-19. The basis of the lawsuit is a charge of $310 for a flu test that apparently wasn’t requested by the patient. “We have filed a class action lawsuit that was filed last week in...
crimevoice.com
Suspected Catalytic Converter Thieves Arrested
Photos: (Cover) Scene of Arrest / (In Story) Evidence Collected. Originally Published By: Santa Clara County Sheriffs Office Facebook Page. “Deputies attempted to pull over a vehicle in Cupertino and it immediately fled from deputies. After a short vehicle pursuit, the suspects vehicle overheated (lucky for us), and two suspects were later apprehended.
Vallejo wrong-way truck driver causes fatal crash in Placer County: CHP
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — One person died after a wrong-way crash Friday afternoon on State Route 89 in Placer County, California Highway Patrol announced in a press release. The incident happened around 1:20 p.m. when a 43-year-old Vallejo man was driving a white box truck in the area north of Goose Meadows at an […]
