San Francisco, CA

Passport Stamps

A new worldwide party kickstarting in Oakland with resident DJ's TheBrandon(aka Beejus) & Anthony Dragons. Playing everything from hip hop and r&b, to house, disco, and dance.
OAKLAND, CA
Bodega Seafood, Art and Wine Festivals

The Bodega Seafood, Art & Wine Festival has it all! A benefit for two wonderful non-profits, it features a beautiful art and fine craft marketplace, lots of delicious food of all kinds, a tasting with over 40 wineries and breweries, 3 stages of entertainment, fun kid's activities and more. Held on a picturesque, rural ranch a few miles inland from the spectacular Sonoma Coast, the location is as unique as the festival.
BODEGA, CA
Study: This is the rudest city in California

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The City By The Bay is the rudest in California, according to a survey of 1,577 residents of America’s largest 30 metropolitan areas. The survey, conducted by Preply, gave cities an average rudeness score. San Francisco scored a 5.69, making it No. 7 in the nation. The top three rudest were […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
California Entertainment
Oakland, CA
San Francisco, CA
North Bay road rage incident leads to shooting

SANTA ROSA (KRON) – Police made an arrest in a Monday road rage incident that led to a shooting, according to a Facebook post. Arnaldo Jimenez-Romeo, a 28-year-old from Fortuna in Humboldt County, was booked into Sonoma County Jail for felony assault with a deadly weapon and felony negligent discharge of a firearm. Shortly after […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
Lanes reopen after hundreds of tomatoes spill onto I-80

VACAVILLE (KRON) – California Highway Patrol was at a crash site involving a big-rig that spilled hundreds of tomatoes onto Interstate 80, according to a tweet. The crash, involving a big-rig that went through the center divide, has multiple lanes of the interstate in both directions near the Alamo Drive exit in Vacaville. All eastbound […]
VACAVILLE, CA
I-80 westbound near Fairfield at standstill following motorcycle crash

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — All westbound lanes on Interstate-80 near Manuel Campos Parkway in Fairfield are currently closed following a crash involving a motorcycle, according to law enforcement. Caltrans cameras in the area show that all traffic in the area is currently at a standstill heading westbound. This is a developing story
FAIRFIELD, CA
Suspected Catalytic Converter Thieves Arrested

Photos: (Cover) Scene of Arrest / (In Story) Evidence Collected. Originally Published By: Santa Clara County Sheriffs Office Facebook Page. “Deputies attempted to pull over a vehicle in Cupertino and it immediately fled from deputies. After a short vehicle pursuit, the suspects vehicle overheated (lucky for us), and two suspects were later apprehended.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA

