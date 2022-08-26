The Bodega Seafood, Art & Wine Festival has it all! A benefit for two wonderful non-profits, it features a beautiful art and fine craft marketplace, lots of delicious food of all kinds, a tasting with over 40 wineries and breweries, 3 stages of entertainment, fun kid's activities and more. Held on a picturesque, rural ranch a few miles inland from the spectacular Sonoma Coast, the location is as unique as the festival.

BODEGA, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO