Read full article on original website
Related
One of Four Ford GT Prototypes To Cross The Block at Worldwide Auctioneer's Auburn Auction
It's hard to find such raw and fast car these days. Originally, the Ford GT was one of the most feared and revered race cars on any track across the United States and even in Europe. We’ve all seen the movie made surrounding the events which led to the first generation of Ford’s shining star. However, many don't know that the production of these cars was not merely limited to the 1960s era of racing. In fact, the Ford GT was still being produced as recently as 2022 which many fans of the brand are quite proud of despite the off-putting V6 powertrain. This particular model was made in a time when big V8 engines still ruled the streets and judging by its looks you might not even realize it's only about 18 years old.
ESPN
Fernando Alonso fumes at 'idiot' Lewis Hamilton: He 'only knows how to drive and start in first'
Fernando Alonso labelled seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton "an idiot" who only knows how to race at the front after they collided on the first lap of the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday. The two old rivals were battling for third position down the Kemmel Straight with Hamilton looking to...
ESPN
World Cup kits: Argentina, Germany, Mexico jerseys are hits, but too many of Puma's template shirts miss the mark
With less than three months until the opening game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Qatar, both Adidas and Puma have released a raft of new kits for the various national teams they supply including potential contenders for the trophy like Argentina and Germany. Puma...
MLS・
Comments / 0