It's hard to find such raw and fast car these days. Originally, the Ford GT was one of the most feared and revered race cars on any track across the United States and even in Europe. We’ve all seen the movie made surrounding the events which led to the first generation of Ford’s shining star. However, many don't know that the production of these cars was not merely limited to the 1960s era of racing. In fact, the Ford GT was still being produced as recently as 2022 which many fans of the brand are quite proud of despite the off-putting V6 powertrain. This particular model was made in a time when big V8 engines still ruled the streets and judging by its looks you might not even realize it's only about 18 years old.

BUYING CARS ・ 9 MINUTES AGO