ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

Local baseball: Stark County Terriers, North Canton 10U, Canton Reds win championships

By CantonRep.com staff report
The Repository
The Repository
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09pQoz_0hW80af200

The Stark County Terriers wooden-bat college summer baseball team won the NABF World Series Championship with a 9-5 win against the Grand Rapids Brewers at Sandusky's Sports Force Park Complex. The Terriers went 3-1 in pool play, then defeated the T3 Warhawks 4-3 in 11 innings in the semifinal to advance to the championship. The Terriers represented the Western Reserve Collegiate League. This is the Terriers' first NABF World Series title.

North Canton Little League's Williamsport team won the 2022 10U state championship. North Canton won the District 4 championship, then beat Canfield and Hamilton in the opening rounds of the double-elimination state tournament in Ironton. It lost to Cuyahoga Falls and had to beat Hamilton again to get to the championship round, where it then beat Cuyahoga Falls twice to win the tournament.

The Canton Reds of the J. Babe Stearn Community Center won the Sandlot Stark Summit Baseball League. They were the National League champs and the tournament champs, winning the championship game 20-1. The Reds' overall record was 13-6.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

Massillon tops GlenOak in OHSAA Game of the Week

Massillon beat GlenOak 35-7, to improve to 1-1 in Friday's OHSAA Game of the Week on Spectrum News 1. The Tigers will play Mansfield Senrior next week, while the Golden Eagles (1-1) visit Austintown Fitch.
MASSILLON, OH
247Sports

Dorian Jones is a prospect to know in the 2025 class

The 2025 recruiting class looks to have a lot of promise early on in the evaluation process. Arguably the top two prospects in all of high schools are members of the rising sophomore class but another reason it shows promise is guys like Dorian Jones, a 6-foot-3, 160-pound shooting guard out of Cleveland (Ohio) Richmond Heights.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get a Great Steak in the Akron Area

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in the Akron area. If you're looking for a steakhouse with an old-school vibe with décor to match, locals highly recommend Diamond Grille. For decades, the restaurant has been serving customers delicious flame-broiled steaks. Popular cuts include the tender filet mignon and long bone, which is an excellent ribeye. They also offer complimentary valet parking for customers. In keeping with the old-school vibe, Diamond Grille doesn't take credit cards, so be sure to bring cash or your checkbook.
AKRON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Canton, OH
City
Hamilton, OH
Stark County, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Grand Rapids, OH
City
Canton, OH
County
Stark County, OH
North Canton, OH
Sports
City
Williamsport, OH
City
Sandusky, OH
City
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Canton, OH
Sports
City
Ironton, OH
City
Canfield, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in the Buckeye State. Located in central Ohio, this bakery indeed sells just pies—and what great pies they are. Locals highly recommend their fruit pies, especially their apple pie and strawberry rhubarb. They also have fantastic cream pies like key lime and banana cream, which is made with fresh whole bananas and their homemade vanilla pudding. If you're looking for something savory, you can't go wrong with their pot pies; customers especially love their chicken pot pies.
WESTERVILLE, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Marshals hunting fugitive in Akron homicide

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for its Fugitive of the Week, a man accused of striking a man with a vehicle then shooting him to death. Alexander Quarterman, 48, is wanted by the Akron Police Department for the fatal shooting of Derrick Patterson on July 17, 2022, in a parking lot near the 900 block of Copley Road, according to a news release.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Akron, Canton breweries team up on beer dinner

AKRON, Ohio – Lock 15 Brewing Co. of Akron and Royal Docks Brewing Co. of Canton are joining forces for a four-course dinner next month. Dinner is 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, at Lock 15. MENU. Welcome beer is a 1913 Pilsner, a Czech-style light-bodied pilsner with...
AKRON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National League#The Grand Rapids Brewers#Sports Force Park Complex#T3#The Canton Reds
whbc.com

Recent Fatal Crashes Raise Impaired Driving Conerns

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Just over a week ago, two Stark County residents were killed in separate head-on crashes. One of the accidents occurred in Wayne County. The two were struck by impaired drivers, according to law enforcement. 86-year-old Kenneth Russell was struck and killed in...
STARK COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Shots fired at Garfield Heights football game

Garfield Heights, Ohio (WOIO) - Shots rang out at the Garfield Heights, Cleveland Heights football game Friday night. According to Garfield Heights Police, shots were fired in the parking lot at the high school around 9:30 p.m., but nobody was injured in the incident. Police said there have been no...
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Great Wings in the Cleveland Area

If you're in the mood for mouthwatering wings, you should check out these local businesses in Greater Cleveland. This long-running restaurant has some of the best chicken wings in the Land. Their wings are covered in Kim's special barbecue sauce, which customers can't get enough of. Their sauce is also great on their fries and Polish Boys. If you got room for dessert, ask for a slice of their cake.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
whbc.com

UPDATE: 3 NW Canton Residents Critical Following House Fire

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Three residents of a NW Canton home were in critical condition at last check from a house fire that produced a lot of smoke early Sunday. Two men remain hospitalized at Aultman. A 32-year-old was pulled from the house in cardiac arrest,...
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Firefighters rescue 3 people from Canton house fire

1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say. This is a recording of 19 News at 10 p.m. on Saturday. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine visits Parma for ‘emotional’ Ukrainian Village Parade. Updated: Aug. 27, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT. This is a recording...
CANTON, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Delicious Barbecue in the Akron Area

If you're craving some mouthwatering barbecue, you should check out these places in the Akron area. If you're looking for delicious ribs with tender meat that falls right off the bone, you can't go wrong with this local favorite in Cuyahoga Falls. In addition to ribs, they have great pulled pork sandwiches, brisket, and wings. As for sides, customers can't get enough of their cornbread, collard greens, and mac & cheese.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

3 missing Garfield Heights teenagers return home, 1 remains missing

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police announced Friday afternoon that the third of their four missing teens has been located. Sha-Niya Broadus, 14, was located this afternoon, and “appeared to be healthy.”. She was left in the care of her mother. Angel Joseph, 15, was located yesterday, officers reporting...
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, OH
27 First News

Brenda Jo Walker Townsel, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Brenda Jo Walker Townsel 58, Youngstown, transitioned over into eternal rest on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at her home. Brenda was born July 4, 1964 in Youngstown, a daughter of Rev. Walter L. and Josephine E. Smith Walker. She was a graduate of East...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
The Repository

The Repository

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Canton, OH from Canton Repository.

 http://cantonrep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy