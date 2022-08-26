Local baseball: Stark County Terriers, North Canton 10U, Canton Reds win championships

The Stark County Terriers wooden-bat college summer baseball team won the NABF World Series Championship with a 9-5 win against the Grand Rapids Brewers at Sandusky's Sports Force Park Complex. The Terriers went 3-1 in pool play, then defeated the T3 Warhawks 4-3 in 11 innings in the semifinal to advance to the championship. The Terriers represented the Western Reserve Collegiate League. This is the Terriers' first NABF World Series title.

North Canton Little League's Williamsport team won the 2022 10U state championship. North Canton won the District 4 championship, then beat Canfield and Hamilton in the opening rounds of the double-elimination state tournament in Ironton. It lost to Cuyahoga Falls and had to beat Hamilton again to get to the championship round, where it then beat Cuyahoga Falls twice to win the tournament.

The Canton Reds of the J. Babe Stearn Community Center won the Sandlot Stark Summit Baseball League. They were the National League champs and the tournament champs, winning the championship game 20-1. The Reds' overall record was 13-6.