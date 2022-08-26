ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dalton, MA

iBerkshires.com

Dalton Special Town Meeting Passes Renovation, Road Warrants

DALTON, Mass. — A special town meeting on Monday voted to pass an amended Article 1 to raise and appropriate an additional $130,874 for various expenses that were not anticipated during the town meeting or a prior special town meeting. The previous amount requested was $135,874 but was amended...
DALTON, MA
iBerkshires.com

Lanesborough Town Administrator Announces Resignation

LANESBOROUGH, Mass. — Town Administrator Joshua Lang is leaving town less than a year after taking post. Lang will be relocating back to Pennsylvania in September but will stay on remotely until his replacement can be found. He has been town administrator since December 2021. He was a county...
LANESBOROUGH, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: possible rebate checks for Bay State residents

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - There is now new information about the tax rebate checks that could be going out to Bay State residents. Governor Charlie Baker first made the surprise announcement at the end of July about the checks possibly distributing more than $2.5 billion in tax relief based on a rarely used state law. However, that raised many questions about if and when this would happen.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
iBerkshires.com

Baker, Polito to Attend Greylock Glen Groundbreaking

ADAMS, Mass. — State and local officials will celebrate the start of the Greylock Glen Outdoor Recreation Center on Tuesday. Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito will be among the dignitaries at the ceremonial groundbreaking, set for 10 a.m. at the glen. The groundbreaking marks a significant...
ADAMS, MA
wamc.org

Demolition of Civic Center Garage begins

Top state officials were in Springfield, Massachusetts this afternoon to mark the start of work on a major economic development project – the demolition of a decaying antiquated parking garage. Governor Charlie Baker said there is a lot more going on than just replacing the 51-year-old Civic Center Garage...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

BCAC Weatherization Readiness Pilot Program In Early Stages

CHESHIRE, Mass. — A pilot program through Berkshire Community Action Council aims to assist those deferred from free weatherization and heating repair services. Jess Cooley, who is working with BCAC on the Weatherization Remediation Assistance Program, put it on the Board of Selectmen's radar on Thursday. She is trying to organize resources to get the program off of the ground.
CHESHIRE, MA
wamc.org

Zoning Board halts proposal for 90-acre Getaway House development in Columbia County

Getaway House Incorporated says it offers city-dwellers a chance to escape to the countryside by booking a short stay at one of its campsites. The company planned to set up shop in the Town of Claverack, hoping to situate 38 tiny houses mounted on trailers on Evergreen Estates along State Route 23. Residents objected, arguing that the development on the 90-acre parcel of rural conservation land would constitute a permanent hotel, versus a seasonal campground. Property-owner Richard Cross wrote a letter to the Board of Zoning Appeals recommending Getaway House Incorporated take over the land.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
iBerkshires.com

Q&A: Bowler Thinks Experience Sets Him Apart in Sheriff Race

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Incumbent Thomas Bowler believes his experience sets him apart in the election for Berkshire County's next sheriff. "I'm just looking forward to Sept. 6," he said. "And hoping that everything we've done up here for the 12 years for this community, the voters have recognized." Bowler...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
iBerkshires.com

Ventfort Hall to Host Talk on Tiffany Jewelry Sept. 10

LENOX, Mass. – Historian, retired Professor of Art and former Board Member Julie Agar will highlight Tiffany’s career and her family’s association with Tiffany during her presentation at Ventfort Hall on Saturday, September 10 at 3:30 pm. A tea will follow her presentation. Agar will trace the...
LENOX, MA
iBerkshires.com

BCC Seeking Peer and Community Tutors

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Community College invites current students and members of the community to become tutors in all subject areas, with a particular need for biology and chemistry tutors. Those interested in tutoring may be current BCC students who have earned a grade of B or higher in...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

NAACP Cancels Sheriff, DA Debate

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The candidates have one more debate before next week's primary election. It was supposed to be two, but a Berkshire NAACP forum planned for Monday has been canceled when half the invited candidates weren't able to attend. The organizers said they were disappointed that Timothy Shugrue...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
MassLive.com

Fall foliage: 10 great Airbnb rentals in Massachusetts

Fall is beautiful in Massachusetts. Those traveling from out of state might want to consider staying in a unique Airbnbs to get the most out of the stunning fall views. A “gingerbread” house, treehouses and a glass house are some of options available this fall. Some of them are near good hiking, while others offer fire pits or outdoor cooking options.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

