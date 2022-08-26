Read full article on original website
Dalton Special Town Meeting Passes Renovation, Road Warrants
DALTON, Mass. — A special town meeting on Monday voted to pass an amended Article 1 to raise and appropriate an additional $130,874 for various expenses that were not anticipated during the town meeting or a prior special town meeting. The previous amount requested was $135,874 but was amended...
Plans proceed for Holyoke White Hut; City Council favors granting special permit
HOLYOKE – Plans continue for a White Hut Restaurant at 825 Hampden St. The City Council will vote on a special permit for Betlai LLC. during a Thursday night meeting. On Monday, Edison Yee, the restaurant group’s principal, appeared before a public hearing held by the Development and Government Relations Committee.
Lanesborough Town Administrator Announces Resignation
LANESBOROUGH, Mass. — Town Administrator Joshua Lang is leaving town less than a year after taking post. Lang will be relocating back to Pennsylvania in September but will stay on remotely until his replacement can be found. He has been town administrator since December 2021. He was a county...
Part-time Stockbridge residents up in arms over possible residential tax exemption
Stockbridge — The possibility of a Residential Tax Exemption is a very fickle topic in this town. The tax has been discussed before, and a few weeks before the tax classification hearing in October, it is again under discussion. The topic is so sensitive that members of the town’s...
Getting Answers: possible rebate checks for Bay State residents
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - There is now new information about the tax rebate checks that could be going out to Bay State residents. Governor Charlie Baker first made the surprise announcement at the end of July about the checks possibly distributing more than $2.5 billion in tax relief based on a rarely used state law. However, that raised many questions about if and when this would happen.
Baker, Polito to Attend Greylock Glen Groundbreaking
ADAMS, Mass. — State and local officials will celebrate the start of the Greylock Glen Outdoor Recreation Center on Tuesday. Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito will be among the dignitaries at the ceremonial groundbreaking, set for 10 a.m. at the glen. The groundbreaking marks a significant...
Demolition of Civic Center Garage begins
Top state officials were in Springfield, Massachusetts this afternoon to mark the start of work on a major economic development project – the demolition of a decaying antiquated parking garage. Governor Charlie Baker said there is a lot more going on than just replacing the 51-year-old Civic Center Garage...
Water main break reported in Pittsfield
City officials reported a water main break in Pittsfield on Monday. Repair work is expected to start Monday afternoon. Water service will be unavailable from Fenn and Fourth streets to 111 Fourth St. during this work.
BCAC Weatherization Readiness Pilot Program In Early Stages
CHESHIRE, Mass. — A pilot program through Berkshire Community Action Council aims to assist those deferred from free weatherization and heating repair services. Jess Cooley, who is working with BCAC on the Weatherization Remediation Assistance Program, put it on the Board of Selectmen's radar on Thursday. She is trying to organize resources to get the program off of the ground.
Zoning Board halts proposal for 90-acre Getaway House development in Columbia County
Getaway House Incorporated says it offers city-dwellers a chance to escape to the countryside by booking a short stay at one of its campsites. The company planned to set up shop in the Town of Claverack, hoping to situate 38 tiny houses mounted on trailers on Evergreen Estates along State Route 23. Residents objected, arguing that the development on the 90-acre parcel of rural conservation land would constitute a permanent hotel, versus a seasonal campground. Property-owner Richard Cross wrote a letter to the Board of Zoning Appeals recommending Getaway House Incorporated take over the land.
Q&A: Bowler Thinks Experience Sets Him Apart in Sheriff Race
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Incumbent Thomas Bowler believes his experience sets him apart in the election for Berkshire County's next sheriff. "I'm just looking forward to Sept. 6," he said. "And hoping that everything we've done up here for the 12 years for this community, the voters have recognized." Bowler...
Power restored to customers in Brimfield, Sturbridge
More than 1,000 National Grid customers were without power in the towns of Brimfield and Sturbridge Monday afternoon.
Ventfort Hall to Host Talk on Tiffany Jewelry Sept. 10
LENOX, Mass. – Historian, retired Professor of Art and former Board Member Julie Agar will highlight Tiffany’s career and her family’s association with Tiffany during her presentation at Ventfort Hall on Saturday, September 10 at 3:30 pm. A tea will follow her presentation. Agar will trace the...
BCC Seeking Peer and Community Tutors
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Community College invites current students and members of the community to become tutors in all subject areas, with a particular need for biology and chemistry tutors. Those interested in tutoring may be current BCC students who have earned a grade of B or higher in...
NAACP Cancels Sheriff, DA Debate
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The candidates have one more debate before next week's primary election. It was supposed to be two, but a Berkshire NAACP forum planned for Monday has been canceled when half the invited candidates weren't able to attend. The organizers said they were disappointed that Timothy Shugrue...
Possible road closures for paving in Clifton Park
Clifton Park officials said some roads may close for milling and paving around the Exit 9 Commerce Area and English Road. The work is set to start on August 30 and run through September 1.
Lowest gas prices in Massachusetts average $3.35 per gallon
Gas prices in Massachusetts have gone down 9.4 cents averaging $3.84 per gallon in Springfield on Monday.
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties Aug. 28, 2022
Anthony F. Grassetti Sr., Maria G. Grassetti and Maria Grassetti to Maitri Patel, 32 Alexander Drive, $465,000. Fitzgerald Home Solutions LLC, to Tiffany L. Gibson, Tiffany Gibson, Joshua R. Fanion and Joshua Fanion, 30 Tom St., $305,000.
Fall foliage: 10 great Airbnb rentals in Massachusetts
Fall is beautiful in Massachusetts. Those traveling from out of state might want to consider staying in a unique Airbnbs to get the most out of the stunning fall views. A “gingerbread” house, treehouses and a glass house are some of options available this fall. Some of them are near good hiking, while others offer fire pits or outdoor cooking options.
Three County Fair preps for 205th run
“That’s how many fairs we are celebrating,” said James Przypek, general manager of the Three County Fair in Northampton which opens it gates on Friday, Sept. 2, for four days.
