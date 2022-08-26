SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - There is now new information about the tax rebate checks that could be going out to Bay State residents. Governor Charlie Baker first made the surprise announcement at the end of July about the checks possibly distributing more than $2.5 billion in tax relief based on a rarely used state law. However, that raised many questions about if and when this would happen.

