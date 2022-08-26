ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dennis, MA

Planners will hear proposed bylaw changes to Dennis' ADUs to expand housing

By Sarah Carlon, Cape Cod Times
DENNIS — Two and a half years in the making, proposed changes to Dennis' bylaws concerning accessory dwelling units will be heard by the Planning Board on Sept. 19.

Accessory dwelling units, or ADUs, are self-contained apartment-style dwellings built on the same lot as the primary residence.

Dennis' Zoning Bylaw Study Committee was reinstated about two and a half years ago, member Carlyn Carey said, and has been meeting once or twice a month to comb through ADU bylaws of other Cape towns, speak with housing and construction experts and get feedback from the community to create guidance that's right for Dennis.

"Accessory dwelling units have been talked about a lot in the state overall, and particularly on the Cape," Carey said. "The Housing Assistance Corporation has been telling us they're (ADUs) just one more tool to try to provide some additional rental housing for people who want to live here."

Carey updated the Select Board Tuesday on the proposed bylaw changes from the committee, which she submitted to the board as a potential article for the Oct. 26 special Town Meeting.

What's being proposed?

In the proposed changes, the maximum size an ADU can be is 800 square feet, or 40% of the living area of the main residence. ADUs can only be built on lots that are a minimum 15,000 square feet, and the number of bedrooms in any one ADU is capped at two.

The owner of the main residence must live either in the residence or the ADU year-round, and ADU leases must last a minimum of 12 months. Owners cannot sell the ADU separately from the main residence, and the number of ADU permits allowed by Dennis per year will be capped at nine so the town can study the bylaw's effects.

“This is a bylaw proposal and not everyone will like it, but this is a consensus decision built over a period of two years for the people of Dennis,” Dorria DiManno, Zoning Bylaw Study Committee member said via Zoom at Tuesday's meeting.

James Plath, Select Board member liaison to the committee, said at the meeting he was against the bylaw as it stood before the proposed changes, but is now 100% in favor.

"This will afford the citizens of Dennis a chance to expand into the ADU community,” Plath said.

Could create more rental housing

The Select Board unanimously agreed to send the changes to the Planning Board, which will hold a public hearing on Sept. 19 at 6:30 p.m. in the Stone Meeting Room at Dennis Town Hall.

Carey is optimistic about the Planning Board meeting, and hopes the article will make it to the special Town Meeting.

"We know we have a housing crisis," Carey said. "And maybe along with providing rental housing, this will also help people to afford their homes with an ADU, because they would have that extra income stream. It could help people who are looking for housing, as well as people to stay in their existing housing."

