Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
Louis Vuitton's Panama Sandal Puts Luxury Footwear in Sport Mode
Following the release of its playful $2,280 USD James Ping Pong Set earlier this week,. has returned with a sporty new footwear delivery: the Panama Sandal. Constructed with a breathable, open-toe design, the head-turning sandal fronts a bicolor upper composed of technical materials and rubber, as well as a matching outsole made with flexible micro. Adjustable velcro straps tie the piece together and decorate the top of the lightweight offering with Monogram-Flower motifs in stand-out tones. Meanwhile, the back strap proudly hosts the statement-making Louis Vuitton signature.
hypebeast.com
Nike's Latest Air Max 97 Celebrates the Father of Air Technology
Back in 1978, NASA engineer Marion Frank Rudy (1925-2009) presented. founder Phil Knight with the novel idea of adding an air unit to the midsole of sneakers. In 1980, the revolutionary technology was patented, and the rest was history. To celebrate the man behind the breakthrough, Nike Sportswear released a commemorative two-tone Nike Air Max 97 “M. Frank Rudy” colorway earlier this year and now follows up with another take in bright retro tones.
hypebeast.com
Air Jordan 1 Low "Triple White" Receives Fall Release Date
The Jordan Brand is set to deliver a crips, all-white iteration of its classic low-top silhouette in early September. The Air Jordan 1 Low is arriving in “Triple White,” all set to round out any outfit post-Labor Day. The latest offering sees the Air Jordan 1 Low come dressed in an all-white smooth leather makeup with uppers and overlays to match. The Jumpman logo is seen on the tongue in white stitching, as is the Wings branding on the heels. The all-white aesthetic continues throughout the shoe to the midsole and the rubber outsole.
hypebeast.com
New Balance RC30 Arrives in "Black/Grey"
After Donald Glover debuted the silhouette in two collaborative colorways last month, the New Balance RC30 now returns in a clean GR iteration dressed in “Black/Grey” hues. Inspired by the New Balance Trackster, the world’s first running shoe made with a rippled sole, the upcoming pairs arrive in an equally classic, experimental, and minimalist aesthetic.
RELATED PEOPLE
hypebeast.com
New Balance 1906R Appears in “White/Red”
New Balance 1906R has received another update and this time the silhouette has surfaced in “White/Red.”. Just like previous editions, the 1906R features a mixed-media construction with mesh and leather fabrics. On this colorway, the underside of the mesh is done up in red while crisp white sits on top. Complimenting the mesh are off-white leather overlays and a sand-colored heel guard.
hypebeast.com
Everything Dropping at Palace This Week
Palace’s jam-packed Fall 2022 collection is back with its fifth weekly drop, centered around matching sweatsuits and tracksuits — but also featuring a variety of staple pieces and compelling accessories. Following hot on the heels of the London outfit’s special collection with seminal skate brand Aesthetics, the offerings strike a balance between sportswear, athleisure and roadman style, and each boasts a healthy helping of branded flair as well.
hypebeast.com
Clone X to Release Physical Nike Air Force 1s
On Tuesday, August 30, RTFKT’s Clone X announced the first season of its Forging system, which enables users to acquire physical merchandise based on their specific NFT. The dynamic drop allows users of specific Clone X NFTs to order merch that is tied to their avatar’s DNA. With over 10 unique total sets and more than 60 individual items.
hypebeast.com
The Nike Air More Uptempo Surfaces in "Cobalt Bliss"
In the past month, appears to expand its collection of high-tops by resurrecting one of its most sought-after ’90s models. By reaching into its archives, the Nike Air More Uptempo has surfaced in various colorways including the “Red Toe”, a Los Angeles Lakers inspired hue and most recently in “Wheat Gum”. The model will also be debuting its first Nike Air More Uptempo Slides, slated to arrive later this Fall.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hypebeast.com
Potential New Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 High Samples Surface
While sneakerheads currently have their attention on the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG SP “Black Phantom,” two potential Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 High samples have now surfaced. Revealed by sneaker insider Ready2Cop, a set of images now show two takes with the reversed Swooshes associated with La Flame’s Nike/Jordan Brand collaborations.
hypebeast.com
Nike's Air Foamposite One "Metallic Red" Makes a Return
Last year, Nike is now set to bring back its “Metallic Red” colorway for Summer 2023. With Foamposite releases few and far between as of late, the rare re-release is dressed in bold “Varsity Red” molded uppers with wavy vertical ribbing. Black smooth suede panels stretch...
hypebeast.com
The Air Jordan 1 Low Golf Receives a "Royal Toe" Colorway
Continuing to deliver takes on the Air Jordan 1 Low Golf, the course-ready version of the Jordan Brand classic is now set to arrive in a “Royal Toe” colorway. The Air Jordan 1 Low Golf “Royal Toe” expresses a striking mix of “White/Black/Sport Royal.”. The...
hypebeast.com
"Green Oxide" Hits the adidas Response CL
In 2022, the Response CL has quietly emerged as one of adidas’ top retro silhouettes. Found in various old school colorways and an electric collaboration with Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny, the Response CL has steadily made a comeback since its return in 2020. The adidas Originals model now finds itself in a fall-ready “Green Oxide.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hypebeast.com
Nike Gives Its Dunk Low a "Pink Oxford" Makeover
Over the last few years, we’ve seen plenty of versions of the Dunk Low. And while the novelty of the silhouette has been in danger of wearing off,. has continued to keep us invested with new and refreshing iterations that consistently give the design fresh leases of life. One example of this is the Swoosh’s newly-introduced “Pink Oxford” edition.
hypebeast.com
Hypebeast and Pop-Tarts Invite You to the Crazy Good Skate Jam at The Berrics
Hypebeast and Pop-Tarts have teamed up to bring the Crazy Good Skate Jam to The Berrics. Transforming The Berrics into an immersive Pop-Tarts experience, the one-night event includes a competitive skate contest, sampling opportunities and an exclusive chance to grab Proper Gnar’s merch capsule that’s inspired by the bold flavors of Pop-Tarts.
hypebeast.com
Quavo and Takeoff Deliver New Track "Big Stunna" Featuring Birdman
Migos‘ Quavo and Takeoff have returned with a new track, titled “Big Stunna,” featuring Cash Money rapper Birdman. The freshly-formed duo — also operating under the moniker Unc & Phew — delivered an accompanying music video for the cut, featuring a slew of bold-colored sports cars and iced-out chains.
hypebeast.com
Brain Dead Fabrications Silverlake Drops Collaborative Dickies Pieces
Following its footwear collaboration with Reebok, Brain Dead now works with Dickies for a series of collaborative pieces available exclusively at their Fabrications Store on Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles. First introduced to the lineup are the graphic tees which feature a farreaching range of trippy motifs including Egyptian sphynx-headed pigeons, crying bees, and retro radio station-inspired graphics.
hypebeast.com
How Does adidas BOOST Compare to New Cushioning Technology?
After uncovering what is really inside Nike Shox, footwear dissection YouTube channel Rose Anvil has returned with its latest sneaker investigation. This time around, Rose Anvil is looking into. BOOST technology, more specifically checking out how the technical properties of the now over 10-year-old technology stacks up to new cushioning...
hypebeast.com
Carhartt WIP x Small Talk Studio Exclusive Collaboration Highlights the Art of Embroidery
New York-based creative operation Small Talk Studio has partnered with workwear-focused streetwear brand Carhartt WIP. The collaborative capsule collection brings to life the Nick Williams-led brand’s signature hand-drawn and embroidered motifs. In 2020, Williams spoke to Hypebeast about how his pieces follow a “DIY ethos” that emphasizes “free association and the sense of humor and play.” He discusses how the clothing pieces as his canvas, “I approach each one as a sort of mixed-media painting.” Known for his “artwear” aesthetic, the apparel items are often “a unique composition of hand-rendered images that conforms to the contours of the body rather than the dimensions of a canvas or piece of paper.”
hypebeast.com
First Look at the adidas YEEZY 450 "Stone Flax"
Since launching in 2021, the YEEZY 450 has released in a steady flow of monochromatic colorways courtesy of adidas and the adidas YEEZY team. The sock-like shoe with a wild sole continues this streak as an early look at the upcoming “Stone Flax” colorway has been shared. Fans...
hypebeast.com
Gucci Vault Offers Up Rare Vintage Bags
Gucci’s experimental online space Vault has dug into the house’s vibrant history with its newest bag offering. Titled “Gucci Vintage Treasures,” the drop features a curated variety of rare vintage items. Leading the charge is a catalog of highly limited one-of-a-kind bags. The list of bags...
Comments / 0