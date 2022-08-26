ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essex, VT

Remember these concerts? Champlain Valley Fair has hosted superstars over the years

By Brent Hallenbeck, Burlington Free Press
 4 days ago
The Champlain Valley Fair is packed each year with 10 days of activities just begging to be noticed. Agricultural displays, midway rides and games, fried-food galore and some of the best people-watching anywhere would be enough to keep the average person more than entertained for a week and a half.

For many people, though, the main reason to go to the Essex Junction fair is the music. This year’s schedule at the grandstand ranges from musicians such as country star Scotty McCreery (performing Aug. 26) to rapper Nelly (Aug. 27) to Celtic rockers Dropkick Murphys (Sept. 2).

Stephen Mease, a former features editor at the Burlington Free Press who later oversaw marketing for the fair, published a book this year in honor of the event’s 100th anniversary, and within the book discusses the fair’s concert history.

“Simple band performances, vaudeville acts, and flashy Broadway revues of the 1930s through 1950s gave way to big names from radio and television,” Mease writes.

From the 1960s through the ‘80s, according to Mease, acts that played the fair included performers from “The Lawrence Welk Show” as well as musicians Kenny Rogers, Roy Clark and Loretta Lynn. Improved facilities and more risk-taking by fair organizers, Mease writes, led to big names at the fair from the 1990s until today, including Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift and Toby Keith.

In honor of the fair’s 100th year, the Burlington Free Press is tapping into photos provided by Mease and the fair, as well as the publication’s own archives, to go back in time to some the most-prominent musical entertainment in the event’s history. Maybe these photos — some from the fair itself and some from concerts held at the Exposition grounds outside of the fair's 10-day run — will jog more than a few memories for you.

If you go

WHAT: Champlain Valley Fair

WHEN: Friday, Aug. 26-Sunday, Sept. 4

WHERE: Champlain Valley Exposition, Essex Junction

INFORMATION: $5-$15 single-day admission; $30 three-day pass; $65 10-day pass; $35 midway bracelet; $5 parking fee. (802) 878-5545, www.champlainvalleyfair.org

