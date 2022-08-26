Letters to the Editor for Sunday, Aug. 28

Contributions of Sousa are many

To the Editor:

As a former chair of the Finance Committee and 34-year Town Meeting member, I am thrilled that Priscila Sousa is running for state representative. Priscila will devote all of her time, energy and vast experience to issues facing the people of our district. She is an excellent communicator, picks up the ball and runs, works well in groups, and leads where it is imperative. Those of us who have observed the many facets of Priscila’s community contributions appreciate, respect and anticipate the value that she will add to Framingham when elected.

Elizabeth (Betty) Funk

Framingham

Sousa advocates for immigrants, students

I have seen Priscila’s work with business owners, immigrants, students, underserved communities and Framingham residents for many years. She is an effective advocate on the Framingham School Committee for our students. She is equipped, experienced and ready to be the State Representative this district needs. She lives and breathes Framingham.

Attorney Michael A. Foglia

Framingham

Shepard will seek solutions

To the Editor:

I am a 38-year resident of the Learned's Pond neighborhood and met Margareth Shepard when she ran to represent my district on the City Council. Lots of neighborhoods in Framingham have quality-of-life issues – traffic, speeding, noise – but my neighborhood has challenges that are unique. Learned’s Pond is a wonderful amenity for the whole city, but it is tucked at the end of short, narrow residential streets. For those of us who live nearby, summertime brings congestion, litter, noise, and safety and parking issues.

During her tenure on the City Council, Margareth worked tirelessly with our neighborhood. She helped us organize to seek solutions from the city. She assisted with petitions and arranged meetings with all the departments we needed on our side – Police, Parks, and Traffic and Safety officials. Margareth was always willing, available, and present. She showed a unique understanding of the neighborhood’s issues, balanced with all residents’ rights to use the pond. She listened and worked to find compromises.

Those are qualities we all want in our political leaders. I know Margareth will bring them to bear as our advocate on Beacon Hill.

By the way, due to poor water quality, Learned’s Beach had to be closed on numerous occasions over the summer. It is currently deemed unsafe to enter and will likely remain so for the rest of the summer. Environmental stewardship, climate change and how it affects us all right here where we live are big issues for Margareth. I trust her to work hard on solutions on that front, too. I am happy to cast my vote for Margareth Shepard for the new Sixth Middlesex.

Phil Reitz

Framingham

Shepard has passion for the job

To the editor:

I am pleased to endorse Margareth Shepard for the new 6th Middlesex District election on Sept. 6. I am a resident of District 8, and as the recently retired director of Multilingual Programs for the Framingham Public School district, I have observed the passion, commitment and work ethic that Margareth has had towards the young immigrant students in our city.

From the onset, Margareth has been a passionate advocate for all language programs in the Framingham Public Schools and offered her support in establishing relationships with the Brazilian Embassy in creating sustainable teacher exchange programs with Brazil. Her steadfastness, collaborative spirit and urgency in establishing this partnership is impressive. As an immigrant herself who has faced similar challenges and obstacles, ensuring that ALL students have access to high-quality educational programs is of high priority.

Margareth will lead with conviction, integrity and compassion. She understands the needs of our community and people who live here as seen through her advocacy and multiple endorsements that she has received from key organizations. Our city has benefited greatly from her service to this community. A vote for Margareth is a vote for the future of Framingham and its people!

Please join me in endorsing Margareth and voting for her for State Democratic Representative on Sept. 6!

Genoveffa Grieci

Framingham

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Letters to the Editor for Sunday, Aug. 28