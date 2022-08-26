Read full article on original website
Jarren Duran’s parting message from Red Sox manager Alex Cora before being sent down
Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran may have been sent down to the minors, but team manager Alex Cora made sure to give him a clear path back to the top level. In two related moves, the Red Sox optioned Duran to Triple-A Worcester as they activated second baseman Trevor Story from the injured list. The latter has been out since July due to a wrist fracture, but Boston reinstated him as they look to get more batting help.
3 Yankees in danger of losing 2023 roster spot after Oswaldo Cabrera debut
Whether Oswaldo Cabrera comes around on the offensive end or not, it’s evident the youngster is an asset for the New York Yankees this year and beyond solely because of his immaculate defensive versatility. He’s already logged reps at third base, second base, shortstop and right field in his first seven big-league games.
The Cubs Were Wise To Move On From Kris Bryant
Chicago Cubs fans had a lot to say about the team trading away Kris Bryant last season. Fans didn’t want to see their third baseman leave after helping the Cubs win the World Series in 2016. However, moving on from Bryant is proving to be a wise decision. While...
Pedro Martinez sends World Series message to Mets’ aces
Pedro Martinez’s tenure with the New York Mets is not remembered as fondly as his time with the Boston Red Sox. Part of that is down to the lack of championships, and Martinez is apparently still bothered by that. Martinez was one of many former Mets players at Citi...
Five things to know about Brewers call-up Garrett Mitchell
The Milwaukee Brewers drafted Garrett Mitchell with the 20th overall pick in 2020. Many believed that Mitchell would be taken within the first five picks. However, many teams were scared away by the fact that he is a Type-1 diabetic. Once known as juvenile diabetes, Type-1 diabetes presents itself early in one’s life. As a result of the disease, the pancreas does not produce any insulin. Symptoms of Type-1 diabetes include:
Mets rumors: Steve Cohen makes strong statement on Jacob deGrom’s future
New York Mets owner Steve Cohen says he will do whatever he can to keep ace pitcher Jacob deGrom. Saturday, Aug. 29, was an important day for the New York Mets, as they held Old Timer’s Day for the first time since 1994. Not only that, but they finally retired Willie Mays’ No. 24 during the pre-game festivities. It was a huge day for owner Steve Cohen, whose team has the chance to make the postseason in hopes of winning their first World Series title since 1986.
MLB Analyst Applauds Adam Wainwright For His Actions
Last night before the ESPN showdown between the Atlanta Braves and St. Louis Cardinals, we got a chance to see what it’s like for pitchers as they prepare for their starts. Adam Wainwright put on a masterclass while mic’d up as he prepared for his start, and we got a good look at his pregame routine, while also learning a few things about pitching.
