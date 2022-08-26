73-Year-Old Woman Rescued After A Fiery Rollover Crash In Muskegon County (Muskegon County, MI)

Nationwide Report

Michigan State Police Trooper responded to a fiery rollover crash that pinned a driver in Muskegon county.

The crash happened on W. River Road east of Horton Road in Muskegon County just before 1 p.m.

According to the police, a 73-year-old woman suffered a [..]

Continue Reading Article >>

More Michigan News from Nationwide Report™

Michigan Resources from Nationwide Report™