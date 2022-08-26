ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UGA soccer falls to Wake Forest

By Jake Stanley, UGA Sports Communications
Athens local — With a Wake Forest goal in the 77th minute, the University of Georgia soccer team fell, 1-0, to the Demon Deacons Thursday evening before 891 spectators at Spry Stadium.

Wake Forest (3-0-0) broke the stalemate as Tyla Ochoa netted a direct corner kick from Caiya Hanks past Georgia goalkeeper Liz Beardsley. For the night, the Demon Deacons outshot the Bulldogs (1-2-0) by a 10-5 margin, although the teams each had four in the second half.

“Today was disappointing,” Georgia head coach Keidane McAlpine said following the match. “I don’t think we played very well to be quite honest, and that’s on me. I’ll take that. I’ll own it. We’ve been playing pretty well. We’ve been building every game and I think this is a game where we took a step back instead of a step forward. It’s unfortunate because I thought today was an opportunity to really continue building on what we did last Sunday. We just couldn’t quite get in sync.”

Both teams were quiet offensively during the first third of play with Beardsley posting the first save for either team in the 28th minute. Georgia finally knotted its first shot of the match with a header off freshman midfielder Millie Filson in the 42nd minute.

The second half continued in much of the same fashion with a strong strike from graduate forward Dani Murguia getting blocked in the box and a shot from sophomore midfielder Ellie Gilbert going high. Following the goal, the Demon Deacons looked to add to their lead, yet Beardsley stopped a one-on-one attack from Hanks. In the closing moments, junior midfielder Dasia Torbert and Gilbert each tried to score, but were unable to find the equalizer.

Georgia now returns home to continue its non-conference slate against College of Charleston on Sunday, Aug. 28 at 2 p.m. at the Turner Soccer Complex. The match will be streamed live on SEC Network+. Last season, the Bulldogs topped the Cougars, 1-0, in Charleston on a second-half goal from Mollie Belisle.

