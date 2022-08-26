Read full article on original website
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Lake County DockHounds New Home Unlike Any Other Baseball StadiumKevin AlexanderOconomowoc, WI
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
The Local: Muskego restaurant offers scratch-made food, cozy atmosphere
MUSKEGO, Wis. - The Local opened in Muskego back in 2021 and their focus is comfort – complete with scratch-made food and a cozy atmosphere. Brian Kramp is in Muskego with a look at what you can expect when you stop this new local favorite.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Signs of the season as fall starts creeping into the landscape in Washington County, WI
Washington Co., WI – Thursday, September 22, 2022, is the official arrival of the Autumnal Equinox but neighbors in Washington County are already starting to see signs of the fall season. Some orange and reds are dotting the trees on the block. Folks are donning sweatshirts and sweaters during...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Trail’s Edge Apartments installs sign, scheduling tours; it’s time to come home
West Bend, WI – It’s official; the new sign has been set in place and it’s time to call Trail’s Edge Apartments “home.” The move-in date commenced on July 1, 2022, for Phase 1 of the project. Tours are by appointment; please contact the Director of Management, Shane Murphy, at 414-687-5258 [email protected] to sign up.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Celebration of Life posted for West Bend, WI man killed in rollover last week in Ozaukee County
August 29, 2022 – West Bend, WI – Details on the celebration of life for Kevin J. Mason, 45, of West Bend, WI have been posted. Mason was the man killed in a single vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday evening, August 23, 2022 on I-43 northbound at STH 60 in neighboring Ozaukee County.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
BBQ Porker is Eaton’s August Pizza of the Month
West Bend, WI – Eaton’s Fresh Pizza, 830 E. Paradise Drive, in West Bend and Grafton announce the BBQ Porker as August’s Pizza of the Month. The pizza starts with Eaton’s delicious barbecue sauce and juicy pulled pork. Next, add creamy macaroni and cheese. Then, finish it off with Eaton’s famous mozzarella and cheddar cheese.
wearegreenbay.com
Meet Fox Valley Humane’s longest-term resident, Ash, ready for his forever home
(WFRV) – Ash is a sweet, two-year-old mixed breed that is going on five months at the Fox Valley Humane Association. This sweet boy has spent most of his life in a shelter and would love to move in with you as your only pet. He is an active, fun-loving boy that enjoys playtime in the yard followed by lots of cuddles after he runs off his energy.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Chime in with your rainfall total in Washington County, WI
August 29, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – Farmers across Washington County, WI are busy pulling another cutting of hay off the fields, the corn is high as are the sunflowers and another round of storms swept through the area on Sunday. Chime in with your rainfall totals...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
West Bend’s Field of Dreams | By Dave Bohn
West Bend, WI – For over 15 years, Dave Bohn wrote down memories of his childhood growing up on the family farm just south of West Bend on Hwy P. His older brother Tom Bohn, figures into most of them. Dave and Tom did everything together as kids, from sharing a bed to cleaning out the henhouse to playing baseball. Tom passed away August 14, 2022. This story is in loving memory of Tom, who could really send ‘em sailing.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn
West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
seehafernews.com
Wisconsin Vein Center Holds a Ribbon Cutting for their New ECOLCE Technology
The Wisconsin Vein Center in Manitowoc has introduced its’ new state-of-the-art services in Body Sculpting, skin tightening and muscle toning. It’s called EVOLVE, according to Dr. Kimberly Ridl, Physician and Owner at their clinic, located at 940 Maritime Drive. Following a Ribbon-Cutting and Open House late Thursday afternoon,...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | VIDEO | Buying or selling – how to be prepared | By Al Wisnefske – Land and Legacy Group
Washington County, WI – Al Wisnefske, Owner/Broker of Land & Legacy Group, LLC, goes over preparation. Whether a client is buying or selling, there are things they can do to be prepared and make the process easier for themselves. Some of these you’ve heard me say time and time again. There’s a reason for that.
Midwest Wildlife Sanctuary Shares Video of White Tiger Mom & Cubs
You won't see moments like this every day. A Midwest wildlife sanctuary has shared video of a white tiger who is a new mom with 5 of her cubs. Shalom Wildlife Sanctuary is located in West Bend, Wisconsin. Their white tiger Ginger has been working overtime taking care of her new children (cubs). Here's their most recent update and video just shared on Facebook.
msn.com
Here’s a list of church and community fairs and festivals in the Milwaukee area in summer 2022
Get daily updates on the Packers during the season. GERMANfest: Entertainment, cultural history, food and beverages, 5-11 p.m. Aug. 25; 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Aug. 26-27; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug. 28. 5th Ave. and Walnut, downtown West Bend. St. Matthias Parish: Festival, 4-11 p.m. Aug. 26; 2-11 p.m. Aug. 27; noon-7...
seehafernews.com
Above and Beyond Children’s Museum to Officially Open Up Purple Octopus Playground this Weekend
After months of work and years of planning, the Purple Octopus Playground at the Above and Beyond Children’s Museum will finally be open for use this weekend. The staff at the museum have voiced their excitement for the official ribbon-cutting ceremony which will take place at 10:00 tomorrow morning (August 27th) at 902 North 8th Street in Downtown Sheboygan.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Late ‘Dancing Granny’s' family in Muskego parade with ‘grandma’s friends'
MUSKEGO, Wis. - Nine months after the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy, two Muskego girls honored their late grandmother who died in the attack. She was one of the beloved "Dancing Grannies." With every step Sunday, Aug. 28, Brooke and McKenzie Sorenson celebrated their grandmother's life and the memories she left...
Fond du Lac County girl in stable condition after hay bale accident
A hay bale fell on a nine-year-old in Fond du Lac County this week, causing serious injuries. She was brought to Children's Hospital of Wisconsin and is now in stable condition.
Turner Hall welcomes first female Black-owned restaurant owner
Emerald Mills is the first-ever female Black-owned operator of the Turning Tables Tavern and Eatery located in the Historic Turner Hall.
Polonez Restaurant to close after nearly 40 years
Milwaukee's Polonez Restaurant, serving Polish and American dishes, will be closing after nearly 40 years of business.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Obituary | Roger Ethan Sacia, 77, of West Bend, WI
August 28, 2022 – West Bend, WI – Roger Ethan Sacia, 77, of West Bend, WI passed away on August 20, 2022, in Madison, WI. He was born on March 15, 1945, in West Bend, WI, the son of Katherine (Niles) and Roger Sacia. He is survived by...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Gender reveal on Hoan Bridge; FOX6's Suzanne Spencer's expecting a...
MILWAUKEE - It was a special weekend for FOX6's Suzanne Spencer. Suzanne and her husband, Paul, had a gender reveal for their expected child -- and they did it in a big way -- with lights on Milwaukee's Hoan Bridge. Family and friends got in on the act too!. Yes,...
