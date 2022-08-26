ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Bend, WI

washingtoncountyinsider.com

Trail’s Edge Apartments installs sign, scheduling tours; it’s time to come home

West Bend, WI – It’s official; the new sign has been set in place and it’s time to call Trail’s Edge Apartments “home.” The move-in date commenced on July 1, 2022, for Phase 1 of the project. Tours are by appointment; please contact the Director of Management, Shane Murphy, at 414-687-5258 [email protected] to sign up.
WEST BEND, WI
West Bend, WI
West Bend, WI
West Bend, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

BBQ Porker is Eaton’s August Pizza of the Month

West Bend, WI – Eaton’s Fresh Pizza, 830 E. Paradise Drive, in West Bend and Grafton announce the BBQ Porker as August’s Pizza of the Month. The pizza starts with Eaton’s delicious barbecue sauce and juicy pulled pork. Next, add creamy macaroni and cheese. Then, finish it off with Eaton’s famous mozzarella and cheddar cheese.
WEST BEND, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Meet Fox Valley Humane’s longest-term resident, Ash, ready for his forever home

(WFRV) – Ash is a sweet, two-year-old mixed breed that is going on five months at the Fox Valley Humane Association. This sweet boy has spent most of his life in a shelter and would love to move in with you as your only pet. He is an active, fun-loving boy that enjoys playtime in the yard followed by lots of cuddles after he runs off his energy.
APPLETON, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Chime in with your rainfall total in Washington County, WI

August 29, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – Farmers across Washington County, WI are busy pulling another cutting of hay off the fields, the corn is high as are the sunflowers and another round of storms swept through the area on Sunday. Chime in with your rainfall totals...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

West Bend’s Field of Dreams | By Dave Bohn

West Bend, WI – For over 15 years, Dave Bohn wrote down memories of his childhood growing up on the family farm just south of West Bend on Hwy P. His older brother Tom Bohn, figures into most of them. Dave and Tom did everything together as kids, from sharing a bed to cleaning out the henhouse to playing baseball. Tom passed away August 14, 2022. This story is in loving memory of Tom, who could really send ‘em sailing.
WEST BEND, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn

West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
WEST BEND, WI
seehafernews.com

Wisconsin Vein Center Holds a Ribbon Cutting for their New ECOLCE Technology

The Wisconsin Vein Center in Manitowoc has introduced its’ new state-of-the-art services in Body Sculpting, skin tightening and muscle toning. It’s called EVOLVE, according to Dr. Kimberly Ridl, Physician and Owner at their clinic, located at 940 Maritime Drive. Following a Ribbon-Cutting and Open House late Thursday afternoon,...
MANITOWOC, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

REAL ESTATE | VIDEO | Buying or selling – how to be prepared | By Al Wisnefske – Land and Legacy Group

Washington County, WI – Al Wisnefske, Owner/Broker of Land & Legacy Group, LLC, goes over preparation. Whether a client is buying or selling, there are things they can do to be prepared and make the process easier for themselves. Some of these you’ve heard me say time and time again. There’s a reason for that.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
1440 WROK

Midwest Wildlife Sanctuary Shares Video of White Tiger Mom & Cubs

You won't see moments like this every day. A Midwest wildlife sanctuary has shared video of a white tiger who is a new mom with 5 of her cubs. Shalom Wildlife Sanctuary is located in West Bend, Wisconsin. Their white tiger Ginger has been working overtime taking care of her new children (cubs). Here's their most recent update and video just shared on Facebook.
seehafernews.com

Above and Beyond Children’s Museum to Officially Open Up Purple Octopus Playground this Weekend

After months of work and years of planning, the Purple Octopus Playground at the Above and Beyond Children’s Museum will finally be open for use this weekend. The staff at the museum have voiced their excitement for the official ribbon-cutting ceremony which will take place at 10:00 tomorrow morning (August 27th) at 902 North 8th Street in Downtown Sheboygan.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Obituary | Roger Ethan Sacia, 77, of West Bend, WI

August 28, 2022 – West Bend, WI – Roger Ethan Sacia, 77, of West Bend, WI passed away on August 20, 2022, in Madison, WI. He was born on March 15, 1945, in West Bend, WI, the son of Katherine (Niles) and Roger Sacia. He is survived by...
WEST BEND, WI

