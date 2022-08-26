Effective: 2022-08-29 13:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-29 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for damaging winds and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Cook; Ford; Grundy; Iroquois; Kankakee; Livingston; Will A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN LIVINGSTON...WILL...SOUTHEASTERN GRUNDY KANKAKEE...NORTH CENTRAL FORD...NORTHWESTERN IROQUOIS AND SOUTHEASTERN COOK COUNTIES At 118 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Frankfort Square to near Cullom, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Joliet, Orland Park, Tinley Park, Romeoville, Calumet City, Chicago Heights, Lansing, Oak Forest, Kankakee, Harvey, Lockport, New Lenox, Homer Glen, Dolton, Park Forest, Homewood, Matteson, Mokena, Bourbonnais and Frankfort. This includes... University of St. Francis, Chicagoland Speedway Route 66 Raceway, First Midwest Bank Amphitheatre, Governors State University, Joliet Junior College, Joliet Slammers Baseball, Kankakee Community College, Kankakee County Fairgrounds and Speedway, Kankakee River State Park, Lewis University, Olivet Nazarine University, Prairie State College, South Suburban College, Will County Fairgrounds, and North Central College. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

COOK COUNTY, IL ・ 17 HOURS AGO