Brandywine, MD

Girlfriend kills boyfriend by mowing him down with her car, police say

By Jon Haworth
ABC News
 4 days ago

A woman has been arrested and charged with the death of her boyfriend after police say she deliberately mowed him down with her car.

The incident occurred on Saturday, August 20, when the Prince George’s County Police Department responded to a call at approximately 8:45 p.m. to reports of a person being trapped underneath of a vehicle outside of a home in Brandywine, Maryland -- about 22 miles southeast of Washington, D.C.

MORE: Man held hostage for hours and robbed at gunpoint after meeting woman from dating app

But when police arrived they found the victim -- later named as 40-year-old Shamatto Clark of Riverdale, Maryland -- deceased at the scene after allegedly being purposefully run over by his girlfriend, 38-year-old Udele Burno of Brandywine, Maryland, police say.

“The preliminary investigation suggests Burno intentionally struck the victim with her car, causing fatal injuries,” Prince George’s County said in a blog post announcing the incident on Thursday.

Prince Georges County Police Department - PHOTO: The Prince George’s County Police Department charged a woman for striking and killing her boyfriend with a car on Saturday in Brandywine. The suspect is 38-year-old Udele Burno of Brandywine. The victim is 40-year-old Shamatto Clarke of Riverdale.

Police did not disclose a possible motive in the killing or if either of the individuals involved were previously known to authorities.

Burno has since been charged with vehicular manslaughter and is currently in custody of the Department of Corrections on a no-bond status. It is unclear if Burno has obtained legal representation at this time.

MORE: Man falls to his death while climbing one of the highest major peaks in the United States

Anybody with information relevant to this investigation is asked to call Prince George’s County detectives at 301-516-2512.

Comments / 1467

Robin Harrington
3d ago

Looks like demonic possession. Some mental health problems, too. Also, heavy drug use, a strong possibility. You leave these people alone.

Reply(103)
750
Felix Duling-El
3d ago

This chick looks like the one NOT to play with! She meant to kill the guy plain and simple. But looking at her options, I don't believe she recieves many suitors.

Reply(40)
324
rai
3d ago

ladies and gents just keep it moving this world is a big place, if it is not working just keep walking or running whatever you need to do for your own happiness. no need for all this mayhem.

Reply(21)
285
 

IN THIS ARTICLE
