Down 37%, Is This Iconic Household Name a Buy?
Krispy Kreme's shares are down 37% since its IPO last year. Could the market be giving investors an opportunity?
Are Brands Ready to ‘BeReal’?
No filter, no algorithm, no video, no likes, no ads and no curated “aesthetic.” It’s time to BeReal, the latest social media app that’s all about authenticity. BeReal sends out a notification to all its users at a random time each day, and they have a two-minute window to post two simultaneously snapped pics: one facing out to show their location, and a selfie to convey their mood. With its low-fi look and lack of time to find the perfect pose, it’s being hailed as the anti-Instagram. The app has taken off with a predominantly Gen Z userbase, in part due...
