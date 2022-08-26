Read full article on original website
Flood Damage Reports in Daviess County Start Today
The City of Washington and Daviess County Emergency Management Agency have been working with the Southern Baptist Disaster Relief group to help with the flood damage that occurred July 23rd through the 25th. Beginning today, representatives from the Southern Baptist Relief group will get a hold of homeowners who reported...
MyWabashValley.com
Sunday storms knocked out power to nearly 3,000 customers overnight
NEW UPDATE: As of 7:00 a.m., just over 100 Duke Energy customers were without power in Vigo and surrounding counties, according to the company’s outage map. UPDATE: A new line of storms blew through early Monday morning, knocking out power to even more Duke Energy customers in Vigo and Clay Counties. In all, around 2,000 customers were without power as of 12:20 a.m. Monday in the Terre Haute region. Power has been restored to mostly everyone in Knox County.
Two West Side Evansville Businesses Remodeling – One Downsizing, The Other Expanding
Time to Level-Up High Score Player 2: Classic Arcade is an all-ages arcade, so parents can play games like Mario Bros., Galaga, Q*Bert, Space Invaders, Spider-Man, and pinball with their kids. It's also a cool spot for a fun outing with co-workers. We did that last year and it was a blast! This fall they plan on expanding to more than double the current size. This will bring more party room space, and of course, more classic games.
WTHI
Police identify motorcycle driver killed in Saturday Vigo County crash
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police have identified the man killed in a Saturday afternoon Vigo County crash. The crash happened on US 41 near 7th Street. Officials identified the person killed as 22-year-old John Waggoner of Terre Haute. Waggoner was the driver of a motorcycle. He was taken to...
WTHI
Terre Haute restaurant is officially closing its doors
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A seafood restaurant is officially closing its doors for good. Million's Crab announced on Facebook this weekend that Sunday, August 28 will be the last day for business in the Wabash Valley. They say it's been an honor to serve the community for the past...
spencercountyonline.com
Spencer County Court News – August 29, 2022
Traffic and Other Citations (New) Speeding: Kandus Edwards; Tali A. Feldmeier; Bruce J. Sander; Julie M. McCord; Julieta A. Morales; Megan Ellen McGregor; Joseph D. Blair; David M. Burk; Jessica L. Ritchie; Tylen H. Terry; Dylan M. Storm; Rodney D. Collier; Robert T. Stinnett; Ashley Naranjo; Chastity M. Dalton; Shelden D. Smith.
wevv.com
Walmart investing millions in updates, remodels at local Indiana stores
Walmart is investing millions of dollars in several of its stores in the Hoosier State this year. A news release issued Monday says Walmart will invest more than $75 million in updating and remodeling 15 of its Indiana stores. The news release says that when complete, many remodeled stores will...
WTHI
School corp. announces 2-hour-delay for Vigo County students as staff set to receive school shooter training
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Corporation says there will be an upcoming two-hour delay for staff training. Corporation officials, in a release, said the delay would happen on September 19. VCSC staff to undergo active shooter training called "ALICE" VCSC Board of Trustees approves two-hour delay...
vincennespbs.org
Labor Day events in Bicknell
It’s the last few days of August which means Labor Day weekend is coming up. Heritage Days in Bicknell has lots of activities planned to help you celebrate. Things kick off Friday night at 6 at South Side Park Featuring music from Jared and Luke, Saturday features a softball tourney, community yard sales, a car, truck, tractor and motorcycle show and the Bicknell HS Alumni reunions.
Groundbreaking ceremony set for Warrick County pickleball court
WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – A new pickleball court is coming to Warrick County. Rivertown Pickleball of Southern Indiana, Inc. said a groundbreaking ceremony for the new court is set for Tuesday. Everyone is invited to celebrate. The ceremony is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. at 5433 Vann Road, near Vann Road Park. Pickleball […]
Terminal building gets new life as ‘pub house’
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The historic “Terminal” building in downtown Terre Haute is getting some new life. It’s located at 9th and Wabash. The owners of Charlie’s Pub and Grub in Terre Haute are creating the Terminal Pub House. They say there will be an emphasis on the food and the bar side of […]
WTHI
Local family holds benefit after relative is air-lifted to Indianapolis following serious crash
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Friends and family are coming together to support a local woman on her road to recovery -- following a serious car crash in Terre Haute. We first told you about this crash earlier this month. The driver and passenger were both airlifted after crashing into...
WISH-TV
Man dies in ATV crash early Sunday morning
VINCENNES, Ind. (WISH) — A man died early Sunday morning from an ATV vehicle crash, according to Indiana State Police. According to ISP, at 1:00 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a single-vehicle ATV crash on Albrecht Road near Oaktown Road. Charles Hunt, 64, from Edwardsport was operating his ATV...
WTHI
One dead after motorcycle crash in Vigo County
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead after a crash in southern Vigo County. Police say the crash involved a passenger vehicle and a motorcycle. It happened just after 3:30 p.m. Saturday at U.S. Highway 41 and Old Royse Road. That's near the intersection of S 7th Street.
wevv.com
Evansville cosmetics store 'ransacked' in overnight burglary
Police in Evansville are looking for a woman after they say she "ransacked" a beauty store in an overnight burglary. Officers with the Evansville Police Department were sent to the Beauty Plus store at the corner of Covert Avenue and Vann Avenue on Sunday morning after a passerby called 911 and said the business's glass door had been broken.
14news.com
EPD: Driver rescued from vehicle after crash on Weinbach Ave.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department was called to a crash with possible injuries on Weinbach Avenue. Central Dispatch says that crash happened around 8:35 a.m. Saturday morning. Officials with EPD say when police arrived on scene they found a car and dump truck had been involved in...
waovam.com
New Covid Vaccines Available in Knox County
Knox County Health Department officials remind everyone of a new set of Covid vaccines for those who have never got their shots. The new Covid medication is called Novavax. Knox County Health Department chief nurse Betty Lankford says Novavax is exclusively for those who have never received a Covid vaccine.
wdrb.com
1 killed in Knox County ATV crash
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WDRB) -- An Edwardsport, Indiana man dies in an ATV crash early Sunday morning. Indiana State Police said its department, along with Knox County Sheriff's Office, responded to a single vehicle ATV crash near Chambers Cemetery and North Knox High School at 1 a.m. Sunday. ISP said...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Darla Salmon, 47, of Edwardsport, was arrested on a count of failure to appear. Bond was set at $2,000 and bond was posted. Stephen Smith, 65, of Washington was arrested on a count of driving while suspended resulting in bodily injury. Bond was set at $2,500, and bond was posted.
One person killed in southern Indiana plane crash, officials say
FRENCH LICK, Ind. — One person is dead after a plane crash at the French Lick Airport in southern Indiana. According to Indiana State Police, around 9 p.m. on Aug. 27, police responded to a report that a small plane had crashed at the airport. When first responders arrived, they found a single-engine fixed wing plane on fire.
