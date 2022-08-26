Read full article on original website
Related
marketplace.org
Thought you unsubscribed? Digital tactics that deceive consumers are often designed to be sneaky.
This episode originally aired on “Marketplace” on Aug. 10, 2022. Online shopping can be full of pop-ups and distractions, as well as some traps and misdirection. Like signing up for a free trial membership to some app or website. While you might’ve forgotten to keep taking those daily French lessons you signed up for, the company hasn’t forgotten you or your credit card number.
Stimulus update 2022: Exact date huge $3,200 direct check payment will be sent out revealed
The first batch of massive $3,200 direct payments is set to go out to eligible Alaska residents next month.
India Blew Up Apartments Worth $87 Million to Send a Message
There were countdowns, livestreams, and even viewing parties. Photographers camped outdoors for hours to get the perfect shot. On Sunday, thousands in India turned up in Noida city’s Sector 93A, some 50 kilometres from the capital New Delhi, while millions were glued to their TV screens, as two mammoth buildings – nicknamed the “Twin Towers” – exploded.
Apple's Metaverse & Is Delta-8 Safe? What You Need2Know
Get the Need2Know newsletter in your inbox every morning! Sign up here!Here are the headlines you Need2Know for Tuesday, August 30, 2022:1. TRUMP DOCS SORTEDA federal judge seemed poised to name a special master to look through the documents taken from Mar-a-Lago to pull out anything that would be protected by attorney-client privilege. The court didn't move fast enough, though; the DOJ responded that this was completed prior to the judge's order over the weekend. Meanwhile, a new CBS News/YouGov survey found that Republicans are still expected to take control of the House during November's midterm elections, but the margin of power is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Musk sends fresh letter to scrap Twitter deal after whistleblower claims
Aug 30 (Reuters) - Elon Musk has sent an additional letter of deal termination to Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) to include a recent whistleblower complaint from former security head of the social media firm as another reason to scrap the $44 billion deal.
Exclusive-U.S. regulators to vet Alibaba, other Chinese firms' audits -sources
HONG KONG, Aug 30 (Reuters) - U.S. regulators have selected e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (9988.HK) and other U.S.-listed Chinese companies for audit inspections starting next month, three sources familiar with the matter said.
IKEA recall: 7,500 IKEA coffee makers might burst while brewing
Owners of IKEA Metallisk Espresso Makers should know the coffee maker is part of a recall, as one of its components can burst and expel hot contents. Consumers risk injury by using the IKEA coffee maker, so they should stop making coffee with it immediately. IKEA coffee maker recall. The...
Musk cites whistleblower in new request to terminate Twitter purchase
Elon Musk’s legal team cited allegations from a Twitter whistleblower in a new request to terminate Musk’s agreement to purchase Twitter for about $44 billion, according to a document filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission Monday. The latest filing comes as Musk continues his battle to back...
Comments / 0