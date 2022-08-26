Read full article on original website
OBITUARY: Rita Rose DeVerna
Rita Rose DeVerna, infant daughter of Kyle and Cathy DeVerna, of Murfreesboro, TN, went to heaven on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. In addition to her parents, Rita is survived by a sister and brother, Cecilia, and Leo DeVerna both of Murfreesboro, TN; grandparents, James and Elizabeth DeVerna of Troy, MI and Edward and Margaret Mainardi of Murfreesboro, TN; and great-grandmother, Elizabeth Davis of Los Angeles, CA.
OBITUARY: Patricia Ann Nobles
Ms. Patricia Ann Nobles of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, she was 53 years old. She was born in Tracy City, TN to the late John William and Lois Bradley Greeter. She earned her bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in Medical Technology from the University of...
OBITUARY: Juan Rodriguez Salazar
Juan Rodriguez Salazar, age 67, of Smyrna, Tennessee went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. He is survived by his loving wife, children, and grandchildren. A Memorial Mass will be held in his honor at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Murfreesboro on Friday, September 2, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. A graveside service will be held Friday, September 2, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Mapleview Cemetery in Smyrna, Tennessee.
OBITUARY: Mary Elizabeth Vinson
Mary Elizabeth Vinson of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, she was 87 years old. She was a native of Pikeville, TN. She was preceded in death by her parents, Otto Cagle and Bernice Stubblefield. Mrs. Vinson was retired from Murfreesboro City Schools and was a member...
OBITUARY: Christina ‘Crisi’ Elizabeth Manley
Christina “Crisi” Elizabeth Denton Manley, age 40, of Murfreesboro TN, passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Richard “Pop pop” Denton. She is survived by her husband, Jason, her mother, Debbie Denton, her father, Jonathan Denton, her sister...
OBITUARY: Robert Allen Ragland Jr.
Robert Allen Ragland Jr., age 69, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee went to be with the Lord on Friday, August 19, 2022. A native of Murfreesboro, he was the son of the late Robert Allen and Sue Munger Ragland Sr. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Robley Munger Ragland.
OBITUARY: Frank Lamar Lamb Sr.
Frank Lamar Lamb, Sr. (Lt. Col. USAFR), age 91, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, died Monday, August 22, 2022, at Community Hospice House in Vidalia after a brief illness. He was a native of Emanuel County, Georgia and was a 1946 graduate of Swainsboro High School. He earned a Bachelor’s degree in Textile Engineering from Georgia Tech.
Photo of the Week: August 29, 2022
Each week, we will bring you a photo of the week, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event, or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
Preds Ownership Group Members Donate $75K to Crossroads Campus Nashville
Nashville Predators ownership group members Bryan and Stephanie Grane, also the founders of the St. Rita Mercy Foundation, have partnered with the Nashville Predators Foundation empowered by SmileDirectClub to distribute a $75,000 donation to Crossroads Campus Nashville to fund a new expansion project for the organization. The Preds Foundation presented a check to the organization, last week, at Crossroads’ current Nashville location at 707 Monroe Street, followed by a photo opportunity at the new construction site on 1601 Buchanan Street.
The 6th Annual Partners In the Journey Luncheon Date Set for September 27th at The Grove at Williamson Place
Journeys In Community Living will host The 6th Annual Partners In the Journey fundraising luncheon beginning at noon on September 27, 2022 at The Grove at Williamson Family Farm, located at 3250 Wilkinson Pike, Murfreesboro TN. This year’s, Partners in the Journey Luncheon, will feature motivational speaker, world record-breaking pilot,...
Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. Friday, August 26 to Saturday, August 27, 6:00pm-10:00pm. The City of La Vergne is excited to host a carnival at Veterans Memorial Park in August as a part of the City’s 50th Anniversary celebration. In honor of the City’s 50th Anniversary, the city will provide vouchers for 250 armbands to citizens before the event. Each armband is good for four hours of unlimited rides at the carnival.
Oaklands Mansion Offers Talk on Victorian Personal Care
Ever hear the old saying about throwing the baby out with the bath water? Well it refers to the possible consequences of one of the bathing rituals of people during Victorian times, which was when Oaklands Mansion was in its heyday. On Thursday, September 1 at 6:30 p.m., Deborah Belcher, Oaklands Board of Trustees President and a Middle Tennessee State University Professor of Interior Design, will discuss how the new collection of personal care items acquired by the museum were used in their time and share fascinating facts about bathing customs in the early years of American life.
The 2022 Tennessee State Fair Wraps a Record-Breaking Year, Photos Here
The 2022 Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair just wrapped in Lebanon, Tennessee at the James E. Ward Agriculture Center (better known as The Fairgrounds). With over 776,000 attendees, it was a record-breaking year for the Tennessee State Fair. The theme this year was “95 Reasons to Celebrate Tennessee” and was...
Nolensville to Host Welcome Home Parade for Nolensville Little League Team
The community is hosting a homecoming parade for the Nolensville Little League Team on Wednesday, August 30th at 6 pm. The team returns home after finishing fourth in the Little League Baseball World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. This will be a golf cart parade starting at the historic school greenway...
Columbia State Honors Radiologic Technology Graduates
Columbia State Community College honored 16 radiologic technology graduates in a pinning ceremony August 5 in the Cherry Theater on the Columbia Campus. “The Class of 2022 will serve the patients of Middle Tennessee to the best of their abilities,” said Rose Hobby, program director and associate professor of radiology technology. “We are thankful for our clinical partners in providing the students with over 1,500 hours of hands-on experience, leaving them workforce ready. Many of the students accepted jobs prior to completing the program and several are planning to continue their education through advanced certifications and degrees. Our program faculty are very proud of the graduates, and we are excited to see the contributions they make in our profession and community.”
Lane and Road Closures 8-27-31, 2022
TDOT Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee, August 25-31, 2022. The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59)(LM 23.25 – LM 24.30) · Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Excluding weekends, There...
Experience the Beauty and Pageantry of a Native American Pow Wow at the 39th Annual WilCo Pow Wow
Experience the beauty and pageantry of a Native American Pow Wow at the 39th Annual WilCo Pow Wow on Saturday, September 24th & Sunday, September 25th at the Wilson County Fairgrounds (945 East Baddour Parkway Lebanon, TN 37087). Native dancers with colorful regalia; Feel your heart pound to the beat...
Nashville Sounds Announce 2023 Schedule
The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club announced its 2023 schedule, complete with home and away dates for the 150-game campaign. For the second consecutive season, the Sounds will begin the season at home with Opening Day at First Horizon Park slated for Friday, March 31 against the Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds). The home opener is part of a season-opening three-game homestand.
Coming to Nashville this Fall – A Haunting Experience with Cocktails
Step into a world of the macabre this fall, with House of Spirits: A Haunted Cocktail Soirée, a peculiar experience unlike any other. Freely roam a bizarre residence and experience a night of themed cocktails, mystifying magic, sinister séances, tarot readings, strange roaming specters, live music, hidden secret games, giant Ouija boards and much more!
United Way of Rutherford and Cannon Counties Announces the 2022-2023 Catalyst Program Participants Presented by Integrity Eyecare
United Way of Rutherford and Cannon Counties (UWRCC) announces the 2022-2023 Catalyst Program participants presented by Integrity Eyecare. Program participants were selected based on their interest in community involvement and will begin the nine-month program on Thursday, September 15th. The Catalyst program’s goal is to train volunteers to serve in...
