Columbia State Community College honored 16 radiologic technology graduates in a pinning ceremony August 5 in the Cherry Theater on the Columbia Campus. “The Class of 2022 will serve the patients of Middle Tennessee to the best of their abilities,” said Rose Hobby, program director and associate professor of radiology technology. “We are thankful for our clinical partners in providing the students with over 1,500 hours of hands-on experience, leaving them workforce ready. Many of the students accepted jobs prior to completing the program and several are planning to continue their education through advanced certifications and degrees. Our program faculty are very proud of the graduates, and we are excited to see the contributions they make in our profession and community.”

COLUMBIA, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO