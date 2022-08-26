Mariners face the Guardians with 1-0 series lead

Cleveland Guardians (66-57, first in the AL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (68-57, second in the AL West)

Seattle; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Shane Bieber (8-7, 3.10 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 144 strikeouts); Mariners: Logan Gilbert (10-5, 3.52 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 131 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -113, Mariners -106; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners play the Cleveland Guardians, leading the series 1-0.

Seattle is 33-27 in home games and 68-57 overall. The Mariners have a 47-6 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Cleveland has a 34-32 record in road games and a 66-57 record overall. Guardians hitters are batting a collective .252, which ranks fourth in the AL.

The teams meet Friday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julio Rodriguez has 19 doubles, three triples and 20 home runs for the Mariners. Eugenio Suarez is 7-for-30 with a double, a triple, four home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland with 25 home runs while slugging .547. Andres Gimenez is 9-for-31 with three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 6-4, .226 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Guardians: 6-4, .254 batting average, 2.53 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Ty France: day-to-day (calf), Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (forearm), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Evan White: 60-Day IL (hernia), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Guardians: Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.