ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Mariners face the Guardians with 1-0 series lead

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Cleveland Guardians (66-57, first in the AL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (68-57, second in the AL West)

Seattle; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Shane Bieber (8-7, 3.10 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 144 strikeouts); Mariners: Logan Gilbert (10-5, 3.52 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 131 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -113, Mariners -106; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners play the Cleveland Guardians, leading the series 1-0.

Seattle is 33-27 in home games and 68-57 overall. The Mariners have a 47-6 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Cleveland has a 34-32 record in road games and a 66-57 record overall. Guardians hitters are batting a collective .252, which ranks fourth in the AL.

The teams meet Friday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julio Rodriguez has 19 doubles, three triples and 20 home runs for the Mariners. Eugenio Suarez is 7-for-30 with a double, a triple, four home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland with 25 home runs while slugging .547. Andres Gimenez is 9-for-31 with three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 6-4, .226 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Guardians: 6-4, .254 batting average, 2.53 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Ty France: day-to-day (calf), Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (forearm), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Evan White: 60-Day IL (hernia), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Guardians: Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Judge hits 50th home run, becomes 10th player to do it twice

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Aaron Judge hit his 50th home run of the season Monday night, connecting in the eighth inning for the New York Yankees against the Los Angeles Angels. With his parents in the stands, the California-born slugger sent a 434-foot solo drive to left-center off reliever Ryan Tepera to trim New York’s deficit to one in a 4-3 loss. Judge became one of 10 players in major league history with multiple 50-homer seasons. He smashed 52 long balls in 2017, setting a rookie record that was broken two years later when Pete Alonso hit 53 for the New York Mets. The 6-foot-7 Judge is chasing the single-season Yankees record of 61 home runs established by Roger Maris in 1961.
MLB
The Associated Press

Trevor Story returns to lineup for struggling Red Sox

BOSTON (AP) — Red Sox second baseman Trevor Story returned to the starting lineup for Saturday’s game against Tampa Bay after missing just over six weeks with a small fracture near his right wrist from getting hit by a pitch. Story was on the injured list with a bruise since July 14 after getting hit on the right hand with a pitch during a game on July 12 from Tampa Bay right-hander Corey Kluber. A second-opinion examination in late July revealed a hairline fracture near the wrist. He started at second on Saturday and was listed sixth in the batting order. In what’s been an up-and-down first season with Boston, he’s batting .221 with 15 homers and 58 RBIs. Manager Alex Cora said before the game that the plan was to give Story Sunday off.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Seattle, WA
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
510K+
Post
508M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy