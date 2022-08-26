Read full article on original website
SEVENTEEN Joshua And Hoshi Test Positive For COVID-19
Due to their COVID-19 diagnoses, SEVENTEEN members Joshua and Hoshi will miss the group's upcoming shows in the United States. On August 28, Pledis Entertainment, SEVENTEEN’s agency, posted an article announcing the members Joshua and Hoshi’s health situation. Joshua and Hoshi tested positive for COVID-19 while in Washington, DC and are currently in self-quarantine.
