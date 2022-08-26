ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Lola Versus Free Online

Cast: Greta Gerwig Joel Kinnaman Bill Pullman Zoe Lister-Jones Debra Winger. Just three weeks before her wedding, Lola (Greta Gerwig) finds herself suddenly without a partner when her longtime fiance, Luke (Joel Kinnaman), dumps her. With her 30th birthday looming and being forced to re-enter the New York City dating scene, she feels adrift in a cold world. She leans on her friends (Zoe Lister-Jones, Hamish Linklater) for support but, after a series of romantic humiliations, professional blunders and boozy antics, Lola realizes that she alone is in charge of her fate.
epicstream.com

Go Yoon Jung Net Worth: How Wealthy is the Alchemy of Souls Actress?

From supporting roles to K-dramas rising star, Go Yoon Jung gained massive attention after joining the cast of the hit series Alchemy of Souls. She may not be the drama’s female lead but viewers were drawn to her performance as she plays Nak Su. Interestingly, due to the overwhelming...
ClutchPoints

House of the Dragon episode 2 ending explained

House of the Dragon premiered on HBO with such a bang, one that eventually reached 20 million viewers last week. After a massive debut, the hype continues this week as the machinations of those who surround Viserys Targaryen and his eventual heir, Rhaenyra, slowly take form. We take a look at this House of the […] The post House of the Dragon episode 2 ending explained appeared first on ClutchPoints.
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream The New Adventures of Cinderella Free Online

Cast: Marilou Berry Arnaud Ducret Josiane Balasko Didier Bourdon Vincent Desagnat. Unfortunately, The New Adventures of Cinderella is not available on Netflix. Although you can access the vast library of shows and movies on Netflix under various subscription costs depending on the plan you choose: $9.99 per month for the basic plan, $15.99 monthly for the standard plan, and $19.99 a month for the premium plan.
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream From Dusk Till Dawn 3: The Hangman's Daughter Free Online

Cast: Marco Leonardi Temuera Morrison Ara Celi Michael Parks Rebecca Gayheart. Narrowly escaping death, outlaw Johnny Madrid is on the run from the hangman, with the hangman's sensuous daughter Esmeralda by his side. Along with Madrid's gang, Johnny and Esmeralda embark on an adventure filled with colorful and unsavory characters who lead them straight into the fight of their lives!
epicstream.com

She-Hulk Writer Explains Why the Hulk Left Earth in Episode 2

During the second episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, we saw Mark Ruffalo's Hulk in a Sakaarian ship flying off to space (presumably heading to Sakaar) which led fans to believe that it's the character's last appearance in the series as well as speculate on why he is potentially returning to the planet where he spent years as a gladiator.
Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

Dating and Turning the Show Off

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might get along for the most part, you may have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner forgets to turn the television off when he or she leaves the room. So, what do you do if your partner forgets to turn the television off? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
Scary Mommy

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Took The Viral TikTok Relationship Quiz And It’s Adorbs

Though some may have slightly horrified the world when they admitted they don’t bathe their kids daily, this video might just win back everyone’s hearts. Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher dropped a rare gem on Instagram yesterday, as the pair don’t typically join in on “what the kids are doing these days,” and mostly share posts regarding nonprofit efforts they are involved in.
thedigitalfix.com

Dark Winds season 2 release date speculation, cast, plot and more

What is the Dark Winds season 2 release date? Based on Anthony Grove Hillerman’s novels, Dark Winds is the latest obsession for TV viewers with a soft spot for convoluted crimes, and psychological thrillers. Packed with exciting characters and a nail-biting script, season 1 left us with plenty of unanswered questions, and you may be wondering what is next for the AMC TV series.
wegotthiscovered.com

Laid-back horror enthusiasts share the scariest movies with a ‘chill’ vibe

Is there anything more relaxing than closing the curtains, turning out the lights, and unwinding under the blanket with a bag of popcorn and a scary movie? Of course, it helps if said movie presents a particular “chill” vibe that reminds you that monsters, ghouls, and goblins are nothing but fairytale lore — and that some horror movies showcase a heavy dose of melancholy that somehow keeps the viewer calm.
Mic

Clever things that are gaining a massive following on Amazon

This list is packed with a bunch of different things, but I promise they all have something in common: they’re super clever. Whether it’s an article of functional clothing, a unique solution to a common kitchen problem, or a cleaning product that makes your life so much easier, you need these clever products in your life.
SHOPPING
Primetimer

Another Former Nickelodeon Actor Alleges Network Did Not Keep Child Stars Safe

Nickelodeon did not keep child actors safe, alleges another former child actor. Following allegations of abuse made by iCarly star Jennette McCurdy, former Zoey 101 actor Alexa Nikolas says that she and other fellow child actors on the series "were not safe" while they worked on the show. In her memoir released earlier this month, McCurdy alleged that Nickelodeon offered her $300,000 in hush money not to discuss her time working on iCarly and "experience of The Creator's abuse" publicly. Nikolas also claims she felt unsafe around "The Creator" Dan Schneider.
epicstream.com

Olivia Wilde To Keep Harry Styles Romance Details Private? Director Claims Her Kids Were 'Most Hurt' By Jason Sudeikis' 'Vicious' Attacks

Olivia Wilde finally broke her silence about her romance with Harry Styles and called out her ex-lover, Jason Sudeikis, over his “vicious” attacks. Olivia Wilde Breaks Silence On Custody Docs From Jason Sudeikis. Taking to Variety, the Butter star talked about getting custody papers from Sudeikis while speaking...
