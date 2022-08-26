Read full article on original website
Get the Need2Know newsletter in your inbox every morning! Sign up here!Here are the headlines you Need2Know for Tuesday, August 30, 2022:1. TRUMP DOCS SORTEDA federal judge seemed poised to name a special master to look through the documents taken from Mar-a-Lago to pull out anything that would be protected by attorney-client privilege. The court didn't move fast enough, though; the DOJ responded that this was completed prior to the judge's order over the weekend. Meanwhile, a new CBS News/YouGov survey found that Republicans are still expected to take control of the House during November's midterm elections, but the margin of power is...
