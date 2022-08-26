Read full article on original website
Related
NME
Listen to Arctic Monkeys’ first single in four years, ‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball’
Arctic Monkeys have returned with the lead single from their forthcoming seventh album, ‘The Car’ – a jazzy slow-burner called ‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball’. Matching up with how the band had teased their new material in recent months, the new song is equally shimmery and meditative, with an edge of ’60s pop balladry. “Don’t get emotional, that ain’t like you / Yesterday’s still leaking through the roof / That’s nothing new,” Alex Turner sings on its first verse. “I know I promised this is what I wouldn’t do / Somehow giving it the old romantic fool / Seems to better suit the mood.”
The First 3 Rock ‘N’ Roll Songs George Harrison Ever Heard
The first three rock 'n' roll songs George Harrison ever heard changed his life forever. They made him want to be a musician.
NME
Krept & Konan perform a loving tribute to their late friends and family at Reading Festival 2022
South London rap duo Krept & Konan headlined the BBC 1Xtra stage on Saturday (August 27) – paying a loving tribute to their late friends and family. This marked the group’s first live performance since their Revenge Is Sweet tour, with Krept telling the Reading crowd that they needed to “light this place up” with their phone torches in tribute before playing the emotive ‘Broski’ from their second album, ‘Revenge Is Sweet‘.
NME
WILLOW reveals her rock opera ambitions at Reading 2022
WILLOW made her Reading Festival main stage debut today (Sunday August 28) – revealing her ambition to one day make a “rock opera”. Delivering heavy cuts from her her acclaimed fourth studio album, ‘lately i feel Everything’,the rocker opened with her viral TikTok smash ‘t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l’.
RELATED PEOPLE
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
‘Elvis’ actress Shonka Dukureh’s cause of death revealed
“Elvis” actress and blues singer Shonka Dukureh died of “hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.” According to documents obtained by Us Weekly on Monday, the coroner ruled her death as “natural.” The singer, who was just 44 years old at the time of her death, is survived by her two young kids. On July 21, Dukureh was found dead inside her bedroom in the Nashville apartment she shared with her two children. The Tennessean reported that Dukureh’s son, who is the oldest of her two kids, found her unresponsive before rushing to the home of a neighbor, who called 911 at approximately 9:30 a.m. A spokesperson for the...
NME
Watch Lizzo bring ‘2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)’ to MTV VMAs 2022
Lizzo brought her latest single ‘2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)’ to the MTV VMAs stage tonight (August 28) – scroll down to watch the performance now. The star was one of the first artists to take to the stage at tonight’s ceremony, which is being held at Newark’s Prudential Center and co-hosted by Jack Harlow, LL Cool J and Nicki Minaj.
AOL Corp
Danny DeVito admits to getting Arnold Schwarzenegger stoned 'off the charts' on set of 'Twins'
Danny DeVito sat down Thursday with guest-host Nikki Glaser on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. The actor was there to promote his new animated series, Little Demon, but he ended up telling a story from the 1988 film Twins. The movie starred DeVito and Arnold Schwarzenegger as long lost fraternal twins. While...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ron Howard Revealed He Had to Win Over Bette Davis During One of His First Directing Gigs
Ron Howard has an Academy Award for directing, but one classic Hollywood star wasn’t convinced that the Happy Days star had directing chops. It’s tough to imagine anyone doubting Howard’s directing ability. He’s helmed box office hits like How the Grinch Stole Christmas and Solo: A Star Wars Story. Howard also is a critical favorite with films like A Beautiful Mind and Apollo 13. However, in 1980, Hollywood legend Bette Davis just knew him as a sitcom actor.
Sympathy for the Devils: 8 of the Wildest Tour Stories in Rock Music History
From Ozzy Osbourne biting the head off a live bat during a show to Keith Richards nearly burning down the Playboy Mansion, these tour stories are some of the most notorious in rock music history.
George Harrison Sent His Ex-Wife a Big Check After an Embarrassing Shopping Trip
George Harrison and Pattie Boyd divorced in 1977. After they split, Harrison sent an embarrassed Boyd money after a shopping experience.
Diana’s last moments: French medic recalls ‘tragic night’
PARIS (AP) — The woman was crumpled on the floor of a mangled Mercedes, unconscious and struggling to breathe. The French doctor had no idea who she was, and focused on trying to save her. Twenty-five years later, Frederic Mailliez is still marked by what happened in the Alma...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chevy Chase May Be the Most Disliked Actor In Hollywood
Chevy Chase's reputation did not materialize out of thin air. Plenty of legendary stories give us insight into why he's among the most disliked actors in Hollywood.
NME
Rapper TKorStretch killed in stabbing at Notting Hill Carnival
Police have confirmed that Takayo Nembhard, a 21-year-old drill rapper from Bristol, was stabbed at Notting Hill Carnival over the weekend and later died. Nembhard, who performed under the stage name TKorStretch and had over 10,000 monthly listeners on Spotify, went to Carnival “with his younger sister and friends to have a good time,” said his manager Chris Patrick in a statement. “This is the worst possible ending for a talented kid.”
NME
Taylor Swift announces new album ‘Midnights’
Taylor Swift has shared details of her new album ‘Midnights’ after making a surprise announcement at the MTV VMAs 2022 tonight (August 28) – see its album art, release date and a statement from Swift about the record below. The star won three awards at this year’s...
TV tonight: Line of Duty’s Adrian Dunbar is a conflicted cop again
Ridley is ITV’s new moody detective series. Plus: The Capture returns with brilliant new cast member Paapa Essiedu. Here’s everything to watch this evening
tvinsider.com
‘The Boleyns: A Scandalous Family’ Historian on How the Tudor Nobles ‘Got the Last Laugh’
You know the story of their legendary rise and fall, but you’ve never seen it unfold like this. The three-part docuseries The Boleyns: A Scandalous Family tells the tale of the cunning 16th century clan — whose beautiful, ambitious daughter Anne famously became King Henry VIII’s second wife and was beheaded for treason — via in-depth interviews with historians (40 hours were shot, then edited) and lush dramatizations, many filmed at the Boleyns’ ancestral home, Hever Castle.
Fans are loving the dynamic between Danny DeVito and his daughter Lucy in hilarious new video
Danny DeVito and his oldest daughter, Lucy DeVito, were put to the test. A lie detector test, to be more exact. The father-daughter duo — who star in the new FXX animated series “Little Demon” together — teamed up for a classic Vanity Fair lie detector test on the magazine’s YouTube channel to discuss his role in 1992’s “Batman Returns,” his favorite boy band, and Lucy’s experience growing up with the Danny DeVito as her father.
NME
Lance Reddick responds to Netflix cancelling ‘Resident Evil’ series after one season
Lance Reddick – one of the stars of Netflix‘s Resident Evil TV adaptation – has shared a video responding to the show’s axing, after it was announced earlier this month it had been cancelled after one season. Loosely based on the horror video game series of...
NME
Blur’s Dave Rowntree composes soundtrack for new season of BBC drama ‘The Capture’
Blur drummer Dave Rowntree has revealed that he composed the soundtrack for the second season of BBC drama The Capture. The first episode of the six-part season aired last night (August 28) with the second coming tonight (August 29), following on from a first season in 2019. Sharing the news...
Comments / 3