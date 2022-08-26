ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 3

Related
NME

Listen to Arctic Monkeys’ first single in four years, ‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball’

Arctic Monkeys have returned with the lead single from their forthcoming seventh album, ‘The Car’ – a jazzy slow-burner called ‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball’. Matching up with how the band had teased their new material in recent months, the new song is equally shimmery and meditative, with an edge of ’60s pop balladry. “Don’t get emotional, that ain’t like you / Yesterday’s still leaking through the roof / That’s nothing new,” Alex Turner sings on its first verse. “I know I promised this is what I wouldn’t do / Somehow giving it the old romantic fool / Seems to better suit the mood.”
MUSIC
NME

Krept & Konan perform a loving tribute to their late friends and family at Reading Festival 2022

South London rap duo Krept & Konan headlined the BBC 1Xtra stage on Saturday (August 27) – paying a loving tribute to their late friends and family. This marked the group’s first live performance since their Revenge Is Sweet tour, with Krept telling the Reading crowd that they needed to “light this place up” with their phone torches in tribute before playing the emotive ‘Broski’ from their second album, ‘Revenge Is Sweet‘.
MUSIC
NME

WILLOW reveals her rock opera ambitions at Reading 2022

WILLOW made her Reading Festival main stage debut today (Sunday August 28) – revealing her ambition to one day make a “rock opera”. Delivering heavy cuts from her her acclaimed fourth studio album, ‘lately i feel Everything’,the rocker opened with her viral TikTok smash ‘t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l’.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Linda Mccartney
Person
Gene Pitney
Person
Kim Wilde
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
Richard Harris
Person
Marty Wilde
Person
Patsy Kensit
Person
Bernie Taupin
Person
Cilla Black
Person
John Lennon
Person
Elton John
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

‘Elvis’ actress Shonka Dukureh’s cause of death revealed

“Elvis” actress and blues singer Shonka Dukureh died of “hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.” According to documents obtained by Us Weekly on Monday, the coroner ruled her death as “natural.” The singer, who was just 44 years old at the time of her death, is survived by her two young kids. On July 21, Dukureh was found dead inside her bedroom in the Nashville apartment she shared with her two children. The Tennessean reported that Dukureh’s son, who is the oldest of her two kids, found her unresponsive before rushing to the home of a neighbor, who called 911 at approximately 9:30 a.m. A spokesperson for the...
NASHVILLE, TN
NME

Watch Lizzo bring ‘2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)’ to MTV VMAs 2022

Lizzo brought her latest single ‘2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)’ to the MTV VMAs stage tonight (August 28) – scroll down to watch the performance now. The star was one of the first artists to take to the stage at tonight’s ceremony, which is being held at Newark’s Prudential Center and co-hosted by Jack Harlow, LL Cool J and Nicki Minaj.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Heart And Soul#Art#Welwyn Garden City
Outsider.com

Ron Howard Revealed He Had to Win Over Bette Davis During One of His First Directing Gigs

Ron Howard has an Academy Award for directing, but one classic Hollywood star wasn’t convinced that the Happy Days star had directing chops. It’s tough to imagine anyone doubting Howard’s directing ability. He’s helmed box office hits like How the Grinch Stole Christmas and Solo: A Star Wars Story. Howard also is a critical favorite with films like A Beautiful Mind and Apollo 13. However, in 1980, Hollywood legend Bette Davis just knew him as a sitcom actor.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Germany
NME

Rapper TKorStretch killed in stabbing at Notting Hill Carnival

Police have confirmed that Takayo Nembhard, a 21-year-old drill rapper from Bristol, was stabbed at Notting Hill Carnival over the weekend and later died. Nembhard, who performed under the stage name TKorStretch and had over 10,000 monthly listeners on Spotify, went to Carnival “with his younger sister and friends to have a good time,” said his manager Chris Patrick in a statement. “This is the worst possible ending for a talented kid.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
NME

Taylor Swift announces new album ‘Midnights’

Taylor Swift has shared details of her new album ‘Midnights’ after making a surprise announcement at the MTV VMAs 2022 tonight (August 28) – see its album art, release date and a statement from Swift about the record below. The star won three awards at this year’s...
NEWARK, NJ
tvinsider.com

‘The Boleyns: A Scandalous Family’ Historian on How the Tudor Nobles ‘Got the Last Laugh’

You know the story of their legendary rise and fall, but you’ve never seen it unfold like this. The three-part docuseries The Boleyns: A Scandalous Family tells the tale of the cunning 16th century clan — whose beautiful, ambitious daughter Anne famously became King Henry VIII’s second wife and was beheaded for treason — via in-depth interviews with historians (40 hours were shot, then edited) and lush dramatizations, many filmed at the Boleyns’ ancestral home, Hever Castle.
TV & VIDEOS
NBC News

Fans are loving the dynamic between Danny DeVito and his daughter Lucy in hilarious new video

Danny DeVito and his oldest daughter, Lucy DeVito, were put to the test. A lie detector test, to be more exact. The father-daughter duo — who star in the new FXX animated series “Little Demon” together — teamed up for a classic Vanity Fair lie detector test on the magazine’s YouTube channel to discuss his role in 1992’s “Batman Returns,” his favorite boy band, and Lucy’s experience growing up with the Danny DeVito as her father.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy