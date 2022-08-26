ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belcamp, MD

Harford Community College president selected for the Aspen Institute’s new presidents fellowship

By Tony Roberts, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KID1w_0hW7nqbz00
Dr. Theresa Felder, President of Harford Community College, delivers a few remarks during the Harford County Chamber of Commerce and Harford Office of Economic Development's Harford Awards Wednesday October 20, 2021 at the Water's Edge event's center in Belcamp. Robin Sommer/Baltimore Sun/TNS

Theresa B. Felder, president of Harford Community College, has been selected as one of 26 leaders in the 2022-23 class of the Aspen Institute’s new presidents fellowship. The program supports community college presidents in the early years of their tenure as they work to achieve higher levels of student success.

“I am truly honored to be selected as a member of the 2022-23 Aspen new presidents fellowship class,” Felder said. “I look forward to working with the Aspen Institute and my fellow presidents to identify best practices that will support equitable outcomes for all students at Harford Community College. Being a part of this fellowship will help advance our mission and, ultimately, positively impact our community.”

The fellows, who were selected through a competitive process, will work closely with other community college presidents and Aspen leaders over nine months to learn from field-leading research, analyze their colleges’ student outcomes, and clarify their visions for equitable outcomes for students while in college and after they graduate.

“The quality of our nation’s community colleges depends on the quality of our college presidents,” said Josh Wyner, executive director of the Aspen Institute’s college excellence program. “I am continually inspired and motivated by the dedication and expertise that our fellows bring to the work of advancing excellence and equity on their campuses, and I look forward to seeing the changes they make in real time to improve outcomes for their students.”

The Aspen Institute is a global nonprofit organization committed to realizing a free, just and equitable society, according to a news release. Founded in 1949, the Institute drives change through dialogue, leadership and action to help solve the most important challenges facing the U.S. and the world.

The Aspen Institute College Excellence Program supports colleges and universities in their quest to achieve a higher standard of excellence, delivering credentials that unlock life-changing careers and strengthen our economy, society and democracy, according to a news release.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBAL Radio

Wes Moore declines Morgan State gubernatorial forum, Dan Cox accepts

Democratic governor nominee Wes Moore has declined an invitation to participate in a Gubernatorial forum at Morgan State University. Morgan State University's campus newspaper, The Spokesman, plans to host the forum at the school at the end of September. Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox accepted the invitation to participate. A...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Belcamp, MD
Local
Maryland Education
baltimorebrew.com

Environmental showdown looms in Baltimore County

Will Johnny Olszewski back a bill that relaxes building restrictions on restaurants and marinas on the Bay and its tributaries? Hearing tomorrow. [OP-ED] Baltimore County Council Bill 57-22 strikes at the heart of Maryland’s critical area law that protects the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries from pollution. Introduced by...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harford Community College#Community Colleges#Aspen#The Aspen Institute
foxbaltimore.com

Call from state senator may help Timothy Reynolds lawsuit, says former prosecutor

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The family of Timothy Reynolds is now suing Baltimore City and its leaders for failing to stop illegal activities. Reynolds was shot at the intersection of Light and Conway streets on July 7. Reynolds parked his car and crossed multiple lanes of traffic to confront a group of squeegee kids with a bat, according to police. It is unclear if he hit any of them.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Fleet Week returning to Baltimore next week with new flyovers, festivities

BALTIMORE -- Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover returns as an in-person event to Baltimore's Inner Harbor next week. The event is packed with flyovers and some of the most impressive vessels to set sail.Visitors will be able to tour vessels from the United States, British and Canadian navies, as well as ships from the US Coast Guard, National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration and Army Corps of Engineers.The Danmark, a training ship run by the Danish Maritime Authority, will also be there. On the weekend of Sept. 9-11, military aircraft, including F-18s and A-10s, will conduct hourly flyovers between 10 a.m.-6 p.m. over...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
mocoshow.com

Crisfield Seafood Voted in Top Ten of WTOP’s 2022 ‘Best Seafood’ List

Crisfield Seafood, located at 8012 Georgia Avenue, has been a Montgomery County staple for nearly 80 years, operating in Silver Spring since 1945. In 2022 the seafood restaurant has earned recognition by being voted as one of WTOP’s 2022 ‘Best Seafood’ restaurants, coming in at #8. Crisfield has been owned by the Landis family since 1945. Today it’s owned by the third generation, with the seven owner/cousins being the grandchildren of Crisfield’s original owner, Lillian Landis.
SILVER SPRING, MD
multihousingnews.com

SCG Breaks Ground on Baltimore Project

South Street Centre will offer both affordable and senior housing once completed. SCG Development Partners has begun is development of South Street Centre Apartments, a five-building, mixed residence, 152-unit affordable housing community located at 110-130 W South St. in Frederick, Md. SCG is building the community in a partnership with New Harbor Development and the Maryland and U.S. Departments of Housing and Urban Development. Morgan-Keller Construction will lead the fabrication of the new buildings. The project was funded in part through Low Income Housing Tax Credits and a Multifamily Bond Program.
FREDERICK, MD
msn.com

‘I needed to know what happened’: A father’s quest to understand derailment that killed 2 young women in Ellicott City

BALTIMORE — One February day, he climbed onto the rail bed himself, with lengths of string to measure the curvature and tilt of the tracks. Other times, at night, on weekends and vacations, he pored over technical papers, filed Freedom of Information Act requests for data and familiarized himself with such concepts as transverse detail fractures, fouled ballast and vertical track deflection.
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy