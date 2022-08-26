Read full article on original website
jocoreport.com
UScellular Enhances Wireless Network Coverage In Johnston County
SMITHFIELD – UScellular continues to invest in its fast, high-quality network with the addition of 5G service to a cell site in Johnston County. The site enhances UScellular’s network southwest of Smithfield along Interstate 95 and is one of more than 700 sites the wireless carrier has across the state. 5G service provides Johnston County customers faster data speeds, seamless video chatting and a more responsive mobile experience.
getnews.info
Town of Cary Provides First-in-the-World Completely Touchless Restroom Experience
Town Becomes World’s First Municipality to Install Touchless Toilet Paper Dispensers. Cary, North Carolina – August 29, 2022 – Cary, North Carolina has become the world’s first municipality to provide a completely touchless restroom experience for residents and visitors. According to Kelly Blazey, Transit Administrator for the Town of Cary, “In these times of heightened health awareness, people have increasingly come to expect a touchless experience in public spaces.”
whqr.org
Rising natural gas prices push up Duke Energy electric rates in NC
Higher fuel costs and new renewable energy programs are pushing up rates for Duke Energy customers in most of western and central North Carolina. Residential rates will increase 9.5% on Sept. 1 at Duke Energy Carolinas, which includes Charlotte, Durham, Winston-Salem and Greensboro. That's $10.10 a month for a typical customer using 1,000 kilowatt hours of electricity, pushing the typical bill to $116.33, according to the utility company.
cbs17
The latest housing trend still in the work for Raleigh’s North Hills
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Micro apartments are becoming a growing trend across the country and developers in Raleigh’s North Hills neighborhood are looking at them, too. Kane Realty is asking the city to rezone 11 acres of land to allow 12, 30 and 40-story mixed-use buildings, and one of the plans could include microunits.
jocoreport.com
David Richard Norris
Smithfield – David Richard Norris, age 79 passed away Sunday August 28, 2022 at the SECU Hospice House in Smithfield. He was born in Johnston County on January 15, 1943 to the late Willy “Bill” T. Norris and Viola Sanders Norris. In addition to his mother and father, he is also preceded in death by a sister, Clara Mullis; a brother, Leon Norris.
cbs17
Raleigh to rebrand site named for slave owner, seeks public’s help
RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – The City of Raleigh is transforming a former maintenance yard and vehicle fleet facility into a new $2 million urban park. The project is currently named Devereux Meadow Park. The problem is, the name Devereux is traced back to John Devereux, Jr.. Devereux was known to...
Non-profit holds memorial drive for K9 of fallen Wake Co. Deputy Ned Byrd
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina non-profit held a memorial ride drive for fallen Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd Sunday, according to our affiliates WNCN. An organization called Operation Fly Our Flag said the proceeds from the drive are going to benefit Deputy Byrd's K9 Sasha. Stickers were...
jocoreport.com
Bi-Partisan “Trusted Elections” Tour Comes To Johnston County
SMITHFIELD – In an era of hyper-partisanship, Democrats and Republicans in North Carolina have found something to work on together: democracy. In one of its first initiatives, the NC Network for Fair, Safe and Secure Elections is hosting a series of 15 town halls across the state, one in each congressional district and a virtual event for those unable to attend in-person. The “Trusted Elections Tour” aims to provide information on the electoral process, build trust in our voting system, and strengthen civil discourse.
WRAL
73% of Johnston County schools exceeding capacity
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Across the Johnston County school system, 37,000 students will be making their way into the district's 48 schools. Reporter: Chelsea Donovan. Photographer: Lauren DesArmo.
cbs17
Only Durham public school built in last decade welcomes its inaugural class of 400 students
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham Public Schools welcomed more than 30,000 students back to the classroom Monday. For the first time in a decade, hundreds of students got the opportunity to walk through brand new doors. Lyons Farm Elementary is a brand new, two-story, state-of-the-art facility that welcomed over...
Developer of Northgate Mall project changes course
The group seeking to redevelop the vacant Northgate Mall — a significant and influential piece of real estate in central Durham — has changed its mind on how it wants to use the 58-acre property. What's happening: Northwood Investors, an investment firm that bought the mall from Club...
cbs17
Johnston County welcomes first-of-its-kind food hall
SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — What was once a cigar outlet is now a first-of-its-kind food hall in Selma. The Old North State Food Hall may be the country’s first roadside food hall. “To me, its the evolution of a food court but instead of McDonald’s and Subways, it’s...
cbs17
NC political battle begins with new campaign ads
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — With less than two months before early voting begins, you can count on seeing more political ads. That includes the first ads for the biggest toss up congressional race in the state. State Senator Wiley Nickel (D) and Bo Hines (R) are both running for...
jocoreport.com
Margaret Strickland Hobbs
Benson, NC: Mrs. Margaret Strickland Hobbs, age 79, passed away on Friday, August 26, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Funeral Services will be 3:00PM-Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at Rose and Graham Funeral Chapel in Benson, NC. Rayford McLeod will officiate. Burial will follow in Harnett Devotional Gardens, Dunn, NC.
Kane Realty pitches ‘micro-units’ in exchange for up to 40 stories in North Hills
“There’s never going to be a perfect project,” said one council member. “But this is movement in the right direction.”
jocoreport.com
Clayton SRO Program Expands To Serve Seven Area Schools
CLAYTON– The Clayton Police Department has expanded its School Resource Officer Program, and for the first time in the Town’s history, a Clayton Police Officer will serve as the SRO for Clayton High School. The Clayton Town Council has approved an expansion of the Clayton Police Department School...
chathamjournal.com
Chatham County Board of Commissioners will hold special meeting on August 29
Pittsboro, NC – The Chatham County Board of Commissioners will hold a Special Meeting on Monday, August 29, 2022 at 1:30 PM at the Historic Courthouse, 9 Hillsboro Street, Pittsboro. The purpose of the meeting is to:. Approve Two Items on the Consent Agenda:. 1. Vote on a request...
jocoreport.com
Eric Daniel Barbee
Selma – Eric Daniel Barbee, age 46, passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2022, in Duke University Hospital in Durham. Born, April 13, 1976, in Johnston County, he was a son of Danny Earl Barbee and Bonnie Pearce Barbee. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Kester and Frances Kornegay as well as his maternal grandmother, Lucille Hinnant.
cbs17
Wakefield schools on brief lockdown following Raleigh shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A shooting on Monday caused a brief lockdown for Wakefield Elementary, Middle and High Schools, the Wake County School System confirmed. Raleigh police responded to the Residences at Wakefield Apartments at 2:42 p.m. on Monday to reports of a shooting. Ayla Caballero, 16, was walking...
cbs17
80+ streets signs worth $20K stolen in Cumberland County
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 80 street signs worth more than $20,000 were stolen in Cumberland County earlier this month. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office reported on Monday it received a call on Aug. 16 about a theft at the Cumberland County Sign Shop on Mayview Drive in Fayetteville.
