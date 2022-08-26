Read full article on original website
WBTV
One killed in single-vehicle weekend crash in Rock Hill
YORK COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash that happened over the weekend in York County. According to the York County Coroner’s Office, the crash happened on Highway 5 near Herlong Avenue in Rock Hill. Officials said a car ran off the road and...
WBTV
One killed in crash on I-485 inner loop in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person has died in a crash on the Interstate 485 inner loop in south Charlotte, first responders say. The crash, which involved a tractor-trailer, happened on the I-485 inner loop just before Interstate 77 and just after South Boulevard, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.
wccbcharlotte.com
Police: Man Arrested For Killing One Person, Seriously Injuring 2 After Shooting At East Charlotte Home
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One man is dead and two are in the hospital after a shooting at an east Charlotte home Saturday night, according to CMPD. On January 29th around 11:40 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting into an occupied dwelling on Leigh Avenue. At the scene,...
WBTV
Police investigating shooting in east Charlotte that
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in east Charlotte on Monday night. The shooting took place around 7:30 p.m. on Wallace Road, police say. More information will be provided when available.
Motorcyclist dies in Huntersville crash, police say
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A motorcyclist was killed in a wreck Saturday night, Huntersville, police said. Sam Furr Road at Kenton Drive was closed during the investigation. The crash victim died at the scene. VIDEO: Huntersville boy loses part of leg in shark attack while snorkeling off Florida Keys. ©2022...
25-year-old man dies in Rock Hill wreck, police say
ROCK HILL, S.C. — A 25-year-old man was killed early Sunday morning after his car ran off the road and hit a tree in Rock Hill, police said. The driver was in a 2004 Pontiac Grand Am at about 3:35 a.m. when he lost control and hit a tree on Highway 5 near Herlong Avenue. He died at the scene, police said.
WBTV
Man arrested for January murder that killed one, injured 2 others
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department made an arrest in a murder that took place in January. Following a seven-month investigation, 27-year-old Tyrell Brace was arrested for the murder of 23-year-old Elante’ Thompson. Thompson was shot and killed on Woodside Avenue on Jan. 29, 2022, while inside...
Man found fatally shot at apartments in southwest Charlotte, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a homicide in southwest Charlotte Monday afternoon. Officers responded just after 2 p.m. to an apartment complex on Sharon Road West near South Boulevard. At the scene, police found a man who had been shot. MEDIC confirmed he died at the scene. Police...
WBTV
Silver Alert issued for 76-year-old man reported missing out of east Mecklenburg County
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man who went missing Monday afternoon. According to the CMPD, 76-year-old Joseph Sailing was last seen Monday around 2 p.m. leaving his home near Scuppernong Court, which is just outside Interstate 485 in east Mecklenburg County.
WBTV
4-year-old child seriously injured after being shot in east Charlotte
These guys were there for support – and to show that dads can step up, be involved, and make a difference, too. CLT Douglas Airport ranks No. 2 for largest price increase. This report was based on solely on the first quarter of this years looking at the average flight costs, percent of price increases, and the dollar amount for 2021 and 2022.
fox46.com
Man dies after car strikes utility pole overnight in Rock Hill: PD
ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man died after his vehicle struck a utility pole and then a tree overnight, Rock Hill Police said Sunday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 3:30 a.m. Sunday near 2000 West Main Street and Highway 5. A 25-year-old man was found suffering from injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.
WCNC
Family grieving after man shot and killed at Lancaster Motor Speedway
Cunningham’s family described him as a big teddy bear who always had a smile on his face. He leaves behind six children and seven grandchildren.
FOX Carolina
Three injured during overnight shooting at bar in Cherokee Co.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office announced that three people were injured during a shooting at a bar on Old Georgia Highway in Gaffney, South Carolina. Deputies said they responded to the scene after someone reported a “shooting with injuries.”. When deputies arrived...
Police investigating fatal crash in Rock Hill overnight
ROCK HILL, S.C. — One person is dead following a car crash in Rock Hill early Sunday morning, according to police. The Rock Hill Police Department said it responded to a call about a car crash along Highway 5, not far from South Herlong Avenue, in Rock Hill. Officers located a gold 2004 Pontiac Grand Am off the roadway in the ditch.
WBTV
Suspect arrested after man shot and killed at Lancaster Speedway during Saturday night race
LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that took place during a crowded race at Lancaster Motor Speedway on Saturday night. Around 10:53 p.m. during the last race of the Steven Johnson Memorial Race, deputies responded to a shooting just inside the front...
3 Charlotte men charged in Mooresville car theft
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three Charlotte men were arrested for attempting to steal a vehicle in Mooresville, Mooresville Police said Monday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 1:20 p.m. Monday in the Pecan Hills subdivision. Three suspects were found attempting to flee the scene in a stolen sedan and a brief […]
Shooting near Taylorsville fast food restaurant under investigation, police say
TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. — A shooting that happened Monday at a fast food restaurant near a busy area of Taylorsville is under investigation, police confirmed to Channel 9. The shooting was reported just after noon at a combination Kentucky Fried Chicken and Taco Bell restaurant near the intersection of Main Ave. and Liledoun Road.
CMPD: One person dead in south Charlotte shooting; investigation underway
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in south Charlotte Saturday morning. Detectives said they responded to an assist MEDIC call for service around 7:45 a.m. on Cherrycrest Lane, off of Archdale Drive. Police said when they arrived, they found a man who had been shot more than once behind an apartment complex. He died at the scene, investigators said.
1 person seriously hurt after shooting in west Charlotte, MEDIC says
CHARLOTTE — One person was seriously hurt in a shooting in west Charlotte Saturday morning, according to MEDIC. Paramedics responded to a shooting call around 4:30 a.m. on Wilkinson Boulevard, near Highland Street. MEDIC confirmed the person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. A Channel 9 crew...
WBTV
Victim identified following deadly Rock Hill shooting; police searching for suspect
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - The Rock Hill Police are investigating a homicide that took place Saturday night. According to police, officers responded to a home on Deas Street around 8:40 p.m., where they found a 36-year-old man and 31-year-old woman both shot. The man had a gunshot wound to...
