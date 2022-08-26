ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WBTV

One killed in single-vehicle weekend crash in Rock Hill

YORK COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash that happened over the weekend in York County. According to the York County Coroner’s Office, the crash happened on Highway 5 near Herlong Avenue in Rock Hill. Officials said a car ran off the road and...
ROCK HILL, SC
WBTV

One killed in crash on I-485 inner loop in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person has died in a crash on the Interstate 485 inner loop in south Charlotte, first responders say. The crash, which involved a tractor-trailer, happened on the I-485 inner loop just before Interstate 77 and just after South Boulevard, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Police investigating shooting in east Charlotte that

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in east Charlotte on Monday night. The shooting took place around 7:30 p.m. on Wallace Road, police say. More information will be provided when available.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Motorcyclist dies in Huntersville crash, police say

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A motorcyclist was killed in a wreck Saturday night, Huntersville, police said. Sam Furr Road at Kenton Drive was closed during the investigation. The crash victim died at the scene. VIDEO: Huntersville boy loses part of leg in shark attack while snorkeling off Florida Keys. ©2022...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WBTV

Man arrested for January murder that killed one, injured 2 others

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department made an arrest in a murder that took place in January. Following a seven-month investigation, 27-year-old Tyrell Brace was arrested for the murder of 23-year-old Elante’ Thompson. Thompson was shot and killed on Woodside Avenue on Jan. 29, 2022, while inside...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

4-year-old child seriously injured after being shot in east Charlotte

These guys were there for support – and to show that dads can step up, be involved, and make a difference, too. CLT Douglas Airport ranks No. 2 for largest price increase. This report was based on solely on the first quarter of this years looking at the average flight costs, percent of price increases, and the dollar amount for 2021 and 2022.
CHARLOTTE, NC
fox46.com

FOX Carolina

Three injured during overnight shooting at bar in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office announced that three people were injured during a shooting at a bar on Old Georgia Highway in Gaffney, South Carolina. Deputies said they responded to the scene after someone reported a “shooting with injuries.”. When deputies arrived...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
WCNC

Fox 46 Charlotte

3 Charlotte men charged in Mooresville car theft

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three Charlotte men were arrested for attempting to steal a vehicle in Mooresville, Mooresville Police said Monday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 1:20 p.m. Monday in the Pecan Hills subdivision. Three suspects were found attempting to flee the scene in a stolen sedan and a brief […]
MOORESVILLE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

CMPD: One person dead in south Charlotte shooting; investigation underway

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in south Charlotte Saturday morning. Detectives said they responded to an assist MEDIC call for service around 7:45 a.m. on Cherrycrest Lane, off of Archdale Drive. Police said when they arrived, they found a man who had been shot more than once behind an apartment complex. He died at the scene, investigators said.
CHARLOTTE, NC

