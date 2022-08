Senior citizens forced from homes due to fire 00:19

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A fire has forced senior citizens from their homes in Squirrel Hill.

The fire happened at the Fifth Avenue Condominiums.

It started around 1 a.m. on Friday morning.

At the last check, no one was taken to the hospital and the Red Cross is helping everyone who was affected by the fire.

