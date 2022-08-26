Read full article on original website
The best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 cases in 2022
Just as small upgrades add up to a major improvement for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, small refinements in design and execution make cases for the Z Fold 4 much better than the previous generation. Cases that protect the outer hinge are much more prevalent, and adhesives have been moved or upgraded to help avoid cases falling off and leaving your phone hanging — or worse, falling to the ground face-first.
Samsung says its foldable phones will overtake the Galaxy S series by 2025
"Foldables will become the new standard of smartphones," according to Samsung. Samsung says its foldable phones will be its most popular phones in the next three years. The company’s mobile chief believes foldables will become the new standard of smartphones. If you didn’t know this already, Samsung is all...
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is finally getting Android 12L, with new taskbar in tow
Android 13 might be already out, but before it came, Android 12L. The first incremental update to Android in a long time, the update also marked Google's return to improving its software experience for large screens, which it has largely neglected in recent years. After all, with foldable phones becoming more popular, it makes sense to make Android decent to use on them. The new Galaxy Z Fold 4 notably launched with Android 12L. Now, the large-screen OS is appearing on Samsung's latest tablets, the Galaxy Tab S8 range.
Beginner's tips to smartphone photo editing
Are you a novice when it comes to smartphone photography? Whether you've opened the settings menu of your camera app or not, getting professional-caliber photos with your smartphone isn't as difficult as some would have you believe. With a few handy tips, an editing tool here and there, a bit of confidence, and one of the best Android smartphones, you can impress friends and family with some of the best pictures they've ever seen.
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra's cameras don't have to be the best to be my favorite
For a long time, answering the question "Which smartphone takes the best photos?" was easy: the latest Google Pixel. Times have changed, and now there's fierce competition in the mobile photography realm. While the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are still some of the best cameras, the answer to the question comes down to personal preference rather than imperial metrics. Some prefer photos that are as accurate to real life as possible or the high-contrast look from a Pixel. As mobile photography week continues, I'd like to talk about why the flexibility afforded by the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra's camera system makes it my favorite.
Google Keep's new tile lets you quickly make notes on your Wear OS 3 smartwatch
Google Keep’s latest update brings one of the quickest ways to make a note, and it may even prove more beneficial than using the equivalent app on your phone. A new tile for Wear OS 3 brings an easy-to-find option to jot down your thoughts quickly and easily by swiping from the watch face.
The Galaxy Watch 4 boosts Samsung’s global smartwatch market share
The smartwatch market is more crowded than ever with newer premium models launching almost every other month. Samsung, to name a brand, just came out with its Galaxy Watch 5 series of devices. But it turns out, in a bit of surprise, that the Galaxy Watch 4's popularity has had an impressive carry-over effect. Even more astonishing, the Korean manufacturer made its gains in a growing overall market for smartwatches.
Samsung seeds another One UI Watch 4.5 beta for the Galaxy Watch 4
Samsung has been running the One UI Watch 4.5 beta program based on Wear OS 3.5 for the Galaxy Watch 4 series the entire summer. The company officially announced the skin in mid-July and mentioned that it should arrive for the Watch 4 lineup in Q3 2022. So far, the Korean giant has seeded five beta builds, with newer releases focusing on bug fixes and stability. As the promised launch timeline is fast approaching, Samsung has seeded another beta build of One UI Watch 4.5 with plenty of bug fixes.
Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 leak spills the beans on Qualcomm's midrange rebrand
Last year, Qualcomm switched up its branding by changing its long-standing Snapdragon naming scheme. Instead of having three-digit CPU names, the company opted for something simpler, starting with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. The first number indicates the chip range, while the second indicates the generation it belongs to. Since Qualcomm introduced its new branding, we've seen three chips — the 8 Gen 1, the 8+ Gen 1, and the mid-range 7 Gen 1. Soon, a new, even lower-end member will join the family.
WhatsApp will soon make it easier to send detailed bug reports
Meta-owned WhatsApp has become much more active in recent years in adding new features to its messaging service. This year alone, the company announced some major new privacy changes to its platform, including the ability to hide your online status from specific contacts, exit group chats without informing anyone, and more. Communities—another key new feature—is currently under development and should roll out before the end of 2022. With so many significant new additions, it is common for bugs to creep up. To ensure you can easily report them, WhatsApp is working on overhauling its bug reporting system.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 review: How I learned to stop worrying and love foldables
Samsung and its Z Flip 4 have managed to do the impossible: I think I've been convinced that I actually like folding smartphones. While foldable display panel tech has always made for an impressive demo, actually building a phone around that kind of unproven, nascent hardware felt somewhere between unnecessary and foolhardy. Rather than refining an existing, proven design, here we had phones almost actively looking for new ways to fail.
Weird Alibaba: Is this sub-$2,000 three-wheeled electric pickup truck the future of small trucks?
There are major movements towards reducing the size of cars and trucks in favor of lighter and more socially responsible vehicles that are less likely to take out an entire school bus while the driver is texting. As admirable as that concept is, I think this three-wheeled electric truck from China’s largest shopping platform might be a bridge too far for some people.
The Nest Hub Max is receiving Google's new operating system
For a long time, Google's new Fuchsia OS remained elusive. Google began silently working on its in-house operating system years ago, and for a long time, its purpose remained unclear to most people. Would it be a smartphone OS? A laptop/desktop OS? Google then surprised everyone and began shipping it to some of its excellent smart displays. After debuting on the first-gen Nest Hub, Fuchsia is now rolling out to all Nest Hub Max users, following an extensive beta phase.
Google Play Games for PC is more accessible than ever with support for new regions and more hardware
Google timed a pretty exciting announcement to the Game Awards last year, as it promised to bring Play Games to PC in beta. Unfortunately, this test started out with some strict requirements, including a limited number of regions and supported games and the need for a dedicated graphics card. Starting today, Google's made it easier to join in the fun as it expands Play Games for PC to new regions and hardware as an open beta.
When and how to shoot in RAW on your phone
Mobile photography has become impressive over the last decade. From pixilated images on your Motorola Razr to shots that rival professional photography, the meteoric rise of smartphone camera technology has given way to a bounty of amateur enthusiasts that want to get the most out of their images. And while the basics of how smartphone cameras work are straightforward, tools like RAW image files are a bit more complicated. Still, if you know how and when to shoot in RAW, you can take your mobile photography game to another level with devices like the Google Pixel 6 Pro or the Samsung S22 Ultra.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 review: Suffering for slimness
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 was the culmination of years of dreams, desperate pleas, and corporate collaboration, as Google and Samsung finally came together to give us the amazing Android smartwatch that Android owners deserved. The Exynos chipset inside ran circles around the outdated Qualcomm chipsets of its competitors. It gave us Samsung’s refined hardware and software experience with the Google services and apps that we’d missed out on earlier Tizen-based Galaxy Watch models.
What does 2030's best camera phone look like?
Mobile photography has come a long way. Look back 10 years to 2012, when smartphones were the norm, but many people relied on trusty point-and-shoot cameras during vacation. Sure, some great camera phones back then made above-average photos. But we couldn't imagine the multi-camera monsters with protruding lenses and computational photography prowess that makes all of our top-rated smartphones almost full-fledged DSLR replacements for many folks.
Can gaming phones compete as a photographer's delight?
Gaming phones are great for chewing through the most demanding mobile games. However, cameras are where manufacturers often pinch pennies to keep hardware costs down. You'll be hard-pressed to find a gaming phone that offers anything beyond "acceptable" when it comes to its photographic abilities. We took the RedMagic 7 and Asus ROG 5 around the city to decide once and for all whether gaming phones can cut muster as a photographer's delight. Let's dig in.
Steam's redesigned mobile app is a significant upgrade (APK Download)
Over the years, Steam's desktop app has gone through numerous changes and updates, culminating in the sleek SteamOS for the Steam Deck. However, Valve has seen fit to let its mobile app settle in the cutting-edge visuals of 2015. Today marks a change, as Valve is now beta testing a wholly redesigned app for iOS and Android. It's not just a visual update; Valve has rebuilt the framework, resulting in an app that looks and feels significantly better than its predecessor.
Asus's Zenfone 9 is the latest phone to get an Android 13 beta program
With Google releasing Android 13 to AOSP, Android manufacturers have stepped up their efforts and are working behind the scenes to bring the update to their devices. Samsung is already running its One UI 5 beta program for the Galaxy S22 series, while OnePlus has so far seeded two beta builds of Android 12-based OxygenOS 13 for the OnePlus 10 Pro. Not to be left behind, Asus is also jumping on the bandwagon and has started accepting members for the ZenFone 9's Android 13 beta build.
