San Angelo, TX

Animal Shelter must be evacuated-Dogs need temporary fosters

By Dusty Ellis
 4 days ago

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Concho Valley Paws has sent out an urgent message to the community searching for help in finding temporary fosters for 250 pets before Thursday, September 1, 2022.

According to the City of San Angelo, the animal shelter will be temporarily closing due to an issue with roaches. Brian Groves, a communications manager for the City of San Angelo shared the shelter staff had attempted to treat the issue using pet-friendly products. All 282 dogs and 88 cats that are currently in the shelter need to leave the shelter since pesticides will be used to eliminate the roach issue.

Concho Valley PAWS is working with American Pets Alive and Best Friends rescue network to find rescues to assist in receiving dogs for adoptive placement. PAWS is currently unsure of how many animals they will be able to place as many of their receiving agencies are full.

PAWS is asking for fosters to reach out and take in a pet for just 10 days after which the shelter will reopen after the issue is resolved and the dog can return to its kennel for local adoption or transport placement.

Fosters of these animals will be provided the tools to care for the pet so the volunteer does not incur an additional expense.  The shelter will provide food, crates, beds, and toys and attend to all veterinary care.

“If we fail to find a safe haven for these animals, euthanasia will be considered, ” said PAWS, “This would be a devastating outcome for animals and all of us here at PAWS that have worked so hard to promote life-saving programs.  There are beautiful, great dogs at the shelter.  The majority of the population is under a year old.”

For those unable to foster that want to help, please consider donating to PAWS.

City offices to be closed on Labor Day

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Most city offices in San Angelo will be closed on Monday, Sept. 5 for Labor Day. The following is a list of how each office and park will be affected over Labor Day weekend. Municipal Pool Labor Day will be the final day the Municipal Pool will be open to the […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
New shopping experience: Cactus Valley Expo, vendors needed

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Sunset Mall is currently looking for vendors to participate in their first-ever Cactus Valley Expo presented By Grace N Grit Designs. The mall has limited availability currently with only enough room for 10 to 15 vendors for the current location. The event will take place from October 22 through 23 and […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Real Estate: So Country It Comes With a Chicken Coop

SAN ANGELO, TX — Come check out this remodeled 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom on 0.33 acres. There are 2 living areas with an amazing fireplace with a rock wall featured in the den.  The remodel includes:  Removal of a wall to create an open and fresh concept. New Kitchen with new cabinetry, countertops, plumbing fixtures and new appliances Remodeled bathrooms with new bathtub and tile, new commodes, sinks and fixtures Electric box was updated and there are new switches and outlets.  A new roof was installed in 2021. The house was repainted, new flooring, new fans and light fixtures. Plenty of…
SAN ANGELO, TX
Paintbrush Alley Market Days are now accepting vendors

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Paintbrush Alley are now accepting vendor applications for their next market day scheduled for Saturday, October 15. According to their post on Facebook, the event is scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It advertises over 60 vendors, artisans, artists, food vendors and live music while being family […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
Plateauberfests 2nd annual event coming soon

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Plateau Brewing Co. is a locally-owned, Texas-centric Brewery and beer distribution operation rooted deep in West Texas and the business’s second annual Plateauberfest event is coming back to San Angelo in September. Plateauberfest takes a West Texas spin on the traditional German Oktoberfest. Attendees can look forward to a variety of […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
IBEW to unveil a new sheep on Labor Day weekend

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A new sheep is set to make an electrifying entrance. The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) San Angelo 520 is set to unveil a new sheep sculpture on Friday, September 2 at 4:30 p.m. The ceremony will include the unveiling of the final product at 909 Caddo Street as well […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
