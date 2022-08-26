Mildred A. (Earley) Steimel, 99, passed away Thursday August 25, 2022 at the Villages of Oak Ridge in Washington, IN. Mildred was born October 11, 1922, the daughter of Virgil and Sadie Doane Earley. She was a graduate of Wheatland High School. She married Lawrence Steimel on November 20, 1941 and they made their life together for nearly 71 years until his death on April 1, 2012. Mildred worked at Reynolds Spring (Stubnitz), Hamilton Glass and was a member of the Old Cathedral/St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great-great grandmother. She enjoyed anything to do with her family, friends and loved her chocolate.

WASHINGTON, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO