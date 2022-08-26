ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaston, SC

WRDW-TV

Details emerge on Richmond County deputy’s S.C. arrest

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Richmond County deputy was arrested across the state line in South Carolina after he got drunk, argued with his girlfriend, became suicidal and got combative with Aiken County officers, according to authorities. He was off duty at the time of his arrest. The Aiken County...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
Aiken Standard

Richmond County sheriff's deputy arrested in Aiken County, placed on administrative leave

A Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputy is on administrative leave after being arrested by Aiken County Sheriff’s Office deputies over the weekend. Lamar Washington, a deputy with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, simple assault and resisting or interfering with a police officer, according to a media release from the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WLTX.com

Shooting at busy South Carolina race track leaves one dead

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities in the Upstate say they have taken a suspect they believe shot a man dead near the ticket office of a busy local race track into custody. According to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened during the last race of the night...
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC
columbiapd.net

Recently Promoted Corporal Finds NC Woman at Center of Silver Alert

An elderly female from Gaston County who prompted a North Carolina Silver Alert was found safe overnight by a recently promoted Columbia Police Department (CPD) Corporal. Corporal C. Lake found 81-year-old Brenda Thomas driving along Taylor Street shortly before 1:00 a.m. (August 29, 2022). According to the North Carolina Center...
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Sumter authorities arrest person of interest in murder for conspiracy to commit armed robbery

SUMTER, S.C. — A man listed as a person of interest in a July murder has been arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery. The Sumter County Sheriff's Office had previously listed 24-year-old Senque Rashad-TyrekRobinson as wanted on the conspiracy charge and accused of working with another "to unlawfully plan or scheme to accomplish a robbery." However, he was also wanted for questioning in the death of Willie McDuffie. Investigators said McDuffie's body was found at his Airport Road maintenance garage in Sumter on July 19.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Three injured by weekend shootings in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three men suffered injuries in shooting incidents over the weekend in Augusta. The first shooting happened Saturday evening at a local Hampton Inn. Richmond County deputies responded to a call of shots fired at inn’s location at 306 Timbercreek Lane at 6:44 p.m. Upon arrival,...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Richmond County Authorities searching for missing man

Augusta, GA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man. Eddie Ruffin was last seen walking in the castle pines subdivision near the mailboxes on August 27 around 4:00 pm. and wearing unknown clothing. Ruffin is known to visit the Food Lion at Tobacco Road and Highway 56. If you […]
AUGUSTA, GA
wgac.com

Two Men Shot in South Augusta Early Sunday Morning

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office was called to a report of a shooting at 12:36 a.m. today in the 2400 block of Nordahl Drive, near Windsor Spring Road. Deputies found two male victims with gunshot wounds. They were taken to Augusta University Medical Center for treatment of what were believed to be non life-threatening injuries.
AUGUSTA, GA
News19 WLTX

3 men arrested for killing of teen near Sandhill community

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Three men are now in custody and charged in connection with the murder of a teen in a popular residential and shopping area of Richland County. The Richland County Sheriff's Department said that 23-year-old Za'quan Grant, 22-year-old Na'quan Addison, and 19-year-old Jaheim Burroughs were each in custody on multiple charges including murder.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Toddler critical after being found unresponsive near pool

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A two-year-old was found unresponsive near a pool in Sumter County. Officials with the Sumter Police Department say first responders were called around 11:30 a.m. to a residence on Henderson Street. The child was transported by EMS to a local area hospital and remains...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Separate traffic accidents claim two lives in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Local law enforcement officers are investigating two fatal accidents that happened over the weekend in Augusta. An Aiken man died after an accident Friday night at Old Savannah Road and Roselle Street. The coroner has identified Brian Heath, 28, as the victim in that crash. Deputies...
AUGUSTA, GA
wach.com

911 service outage in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County is experiencing a 9-1-1 service outage. The outage will remain until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday. August 28. If you are experiencing an emergency, please use 803-252-2911 for assistance.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Meth, fentanyl, pills, heroin: Homeland Security involved in huge Aiken Co. bust

WARRENVILLE, S.C. — Aiken County investigators, in association with a federal agent, have made a massive seizure with drugs measured in pounds. According to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, the drug bust led to the seizure of 10 pounds of methamphetamine, 11 pounds of marijuana, two pounds of powder fentanyl, 450 pills that were controlled substances, and two grams of heroin. Investigators also seized seven guns, $16,000 in cash, a car, a van, and a stolen trailer.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
wfxg.com

UPDATE: Missing man found in Richmond County

(AUGUSTA, GA) - Richmond County Sheriff's Office investigators are seeking the public's help in finding a missing Augusta man. Mark Cole was last seen leaving his residence on the 2200 block of Tubman Home Road, on foot, around 8:45 a.m. Sunday morning. Investigators say Cole was last seen wearing a grey collared shirt, black shorts, and grey shoes.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA

