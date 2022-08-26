Read full article on original website
Is Your iPhone Being Tracked? Here’s How To Know, According To Security Experts
Is there anything more anxiety-causing than thinking about your phone being tracked? Unfortunately, that’s the reality of having an iPhone these days. Hackers have become more sophisticated in their abilities to infiltrate devices and you could go weeks or even months before you realize it’s happening. In the meantime, someone can gain access to your data and files. But you can fight back. The more you know about the signs that your phone is being tracked, the better equipped you’ll be to combat the problem, take action, and keep hackers out of your personal business. Tech Expert Calvin Willis here at the software site moosoft.com, tells SHEFinds.com how to tell if your iPhone is being tracked — and what to do if you suspect it is.
Anyone can now sign up for DuckDuckGo’s private email service
DuckDuckGo's closed beta for its email service is now available for everyone. Deposit PhotosTrackers are vital for companies' profit margins. This new email service keeps them out of your inbox.
itechpost.com
DuckDuckGo's Email Protection Service Now Available for Everyone to Use
The free tracking interceptor service is now available for the public so they can get their own @duck.com email address. Up to 320 billion spam emails are sent every day, and up to 94% of malware is delivered through spam emails. In addition, more than half of all global email traffic is spam, which is why email users are often left to rely on their email provider's spam protection technologies or fend for themselves. But now, tech developers like DuckDuckGo are addressing the need for better spam protection.
