MedicalXpress
Why health workers need to broaden their roles to fix the workforce crisis
The greatest workforce challenge Australia faces is in health, an issue that will likely be with us for another decade. Shortages of health workers reduce access to care, increase waiting times and reduce patient safety. They can even increase avoidable deaths. However, we don't need the upcoming Jobs and Skills...
MedicalXpress
China imposes COVID-19 lockdowns for millions around Beijing
Millions of people in areas surrounding China's capital were ordered into lockdown Tuesday, with authorities doubling down on efforts to contain COVID-19 ahead of a key ruling Communist Party meeting this year. Nearly four million people in Hebei province, which surrounds Beijing, were ordered to stay home until the end...
Stimulus update 2022: Exact date huge $3,200 direct check payment will be sent out revealed
The first batch of massive $3,200 direct payments is set to go out to eligible Alaska residents next month.
Heartbreak for Princess Anne as she loses all 13 of her treasured foreign medals
PRINCESS Anne had to borrow a medal from Prince Charles after Buckingham Palace staff lost all 13 of her foreign gongs, we can reveal. Anne, 72, had to use Charles’s Order of Logohu on the Platinum Jubilee trip to Papua New Guinea because her brother has the only other in existence.
India Blew Up Apartments Worth $87 Million to Send a Message
There were countdowns, livestreams, and even viewing parties. Photographers camped outdoors for hours to get the perfect shot. On Sunday, thousands in India turned up in Noida city’s Sector 93A, some 50 kilometres from the capital New Delhi, while millions were glued to their TV screens, as two mammoth buildings – nicknamed the “Twin Towers” – exploded.
MedicalXpress
Research reveals widespread use of ineffective COVID-19 treatments after FDA deauthorized their use
Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-designed treatments tailor-made to fight specific infections. In early 2021, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration issued emergency use authorization for two monoclonal antibodies (bamlanivimab/etesevimab and casirivimab/imdevimab) for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in high-risk, non-hospitalized patients. However, these treatments were shown not to work against the omicron variant of COVID-19, which emerged in the United States in December 2021 and was responsible for a record-breaking COVID-19 surge in the winter of 2021–22. As a result of the monoclonal antibodies' reduced efficacy against the variant, the FDA deauthorized their use in early January 2022.
Elon Musk Says the World Has a Bigger Problem than Global Warming
If there is one point on which critics and fans of Elon Musk agree, it is that the billionaire is a defender of the environment. Musk co-founded Tesla, a company whose goal is to help build a sustainable world. "Tesla is to protect life on Earth, SpaceX to extend life...
MedicalXpress
Coronary stenting does not benefit patients with severe left ventricular dysfunction
Percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) does not reduce all-cause mortality or heart failure hospitalization in patients with severe left ventricular dysfunction and extensive coronary artery disease, according to late breaking research presented in a Hot Line session on 27 August at ESC Congress 2022. Coronary artery disease is the most common...
Food Stamps: States Extending Emergency Allotment Money Through September 2022
Emergency allotments were authorized under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act to help address temporary food needs during the pandemic for SNAP households. According to the U.S. Department of...
Goran Stolevski’s ‘Of An Age’ Claims Australia’s Richest Film Prize at CinefestOZ
Goran Stolevski’s “Of An Age” won Australia’s richest film prize of A$100,000 ($65,000) at CinefestOz at a gala closing night over the weekend in Busselton, Western Australia. The Macedonian born, Melbourne based writer and director Stolevski also presented his much-lauded first feature “We Are Not Alone” at the festival. The CinefestOZ film prize is dedicated to new Australian-made films and consisted of four finalists.The others also included Gracie Otto’s comedy “Seriously Red,”, the world premiere of Matt Nable’s intense drama “Transfusion,” starring Sam Worthington and audience favorite, “Sweet As,” the first-time feature by local indigenous director Jub Clerc. “Sweet As” was based...
Pakistan floods - live: More than 1,100 dead as disaster could ‘cost $10bn’
More than 1,100 people have died in Pakistan’s deadly floods, as the government estimates that the disaster may cost the cash-strapped nation over $10bn.The UN launched a major appeal on Tuesday seeking to raise $160m in emergency aid for flooding victims, as the first consignments of support started to arrive from Turkey, China, Canada and Qatar.Pakistan’s planning minister Ahsan Iqbal said the world has an obligation to help the South Asian nation cope with the effects of the man-made climate crisis.The minister said it might take five years to rebuild and rehabilitate the nation, while in the near term...
MedicalXpress
Talking things out: How institutional transparency could improve animal research
Around five million animals are used annually for scientific or educational purposes in Canada. The use of animals in general, especially for research, can be a divisive issue. Recently, there have been high-profile instances of public outcry and groups questioning the benefits and oversight of animal research. This could lead...
HSBC hires Justin Wu as Asia-Pacific co-head of climate change - memo
LONDON, Aug 30 (Reuters) - HSBC (HSBA.L) has hired Justin Wu as its first co-head of climate change Asia Pacific to lead the development and implementation of the bank's sustainability strategy in the region, a memo to staff seen by Reuters showed.
First Solar plans to cash in on the new climate bill and invest up to $1.2 billion in US manufacturing
First Solar plans to expand its US manufacturing by spending up to $1.2 billion to build a factory, the company's fourth, in the Southeast.
Arizona governor to focus on semiconductors in Taiwan visit
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday for a visit focused on semiconductors, the critical chips used in everyday electronics that the island manufactures.Ducey is on a mission to woo suppliers for the new $12 billion Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp. (TSMC) plant being built in the state. He is traveling with the Arizona Chamber of Commerce president and the head of the state's economic development agency.Ducey is to meet with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, business leaders and university representatives in the semiconductor industry, Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement. American states are competing to...
MedicalXpress
Wide variance seen in booster uptake among vaccinated US adults
There is considerable variation in uptake of COVID-19 boosters by geography, sociodemographic characteristics, and occupation, according to a study published online Aug. 19 in JAMA Network Open. Israel T. Agaku, D.M.D., Ph.D., from NYC Health + Hospitals in New York City, and colleagues used data from the Household Pulse Survey...
Elon Musk says world needs more oil and gas for one key reason
The world needs more oil and gas to deal with the energy shortages it is currently facing, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said at an energy conference in Norway on Monday, Bloomberg reported. The comment might seem strange coming from a person who sells electric vehicles, battery packs, and solar roofing...
China’s top chipmaker SMIC just achieved an Intel-like breakthrough
U.S. sanctions intended to halt the rise of China's largest chipmaker, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC), didn't stand a chance against the company's technological progress. Despite being on the U.S. trade blacklist, complete with additional restrictions on the import of advanced equipment, SMIC has made a technological breakthrough that places it among industry giants, reported South China Morning Post.
Canceled flights complicate fall travel
If you're planning to travel this fall, you may have fewer flights to choose from than before the pandemic. Driving the news: U.S. airlines will cut hundreds of flights a day to accommodate pilot shortages and changing demand for travel, ABC News reports. The airline industry is operating 10-15% fewer...
MedicalXpress
Republicans and Blacks most hesitant to get COVID vaccine, spatial analysis finds
Vaccine hesitancy remains a public health challenge that cuts across the country as the COVID-19 pandemic drags on, but Republican voters and Black people are among the most hesitant to get the shot, according to a new Portland State University study. Arun Pallathadka, a Ph.D. student in PSU's Earth, Environment...
