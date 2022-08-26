ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Why health workers need to broaden their roles to fix the workforce crisis

The greatest workforce challenge Australia faces is in health, an issue that will likely be with us for another decade. Shortages of health workers reduce access to care, increase waiting times and reduce patient safety. They can even increase avoidable deaths. However, we don't need the upcoming Jobs and Skills...
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

China imposes COVID-19 lockdowns for millions around Beijing

Millions of people in areas surrounding China's capital were ordered into lockdown Tuesday, with authorities doubling down on efforts to contain COVID-19 ahead of a key ruling Communist Party meeting this year. Nearly four million people in Hebei province, which surrounds Beijing, were ordered to stay home until the end...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Chalmers
Vice

India Blew Up Apartments Worth $87 Million to Send a Message

There were countdowns, livestreams, and even viewing parties. Photographers camped outdoors for hours to get the perfect shot. On Sunday, thousands in India turned up in Noida city’s Sector 93A, some 50 kilometres from the capital New Delhi, while millions were glued to their TV screens, as two mammoth buildings – nicknamed the “Twin Towers” – exploded.
INDIA
MedicalXpress

Research reveals widespread use of ineffective COVID-19 treatments after FDA deauthorized their use

Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-designed treatments tailor-made to fight specific infections. In early 2021, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration issued emergency use authorization for two monoclonal antibodies (bamlanivimab/etesevimab and casirivimab/imdevimab) for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in high-risk, non-hospitalized patients. However, these treatments were shown not to work against the omicron variant of COVID-19, which emerged in the United States in December 2021 and was responsible for a record-breaking COVID-19 surge in the winter of 2021–22. As a result of the monoclonal antibodies' reduced efficacy against the variant, the FDA deauthorized their use in early January 2022.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasury Department#Linus Business#Business Economics#Cdc#Covid#Afp#Australians#Lancet
Variety

Goran Stolevski’s ‘Of An Age’ Claims Australia’s Richest Film Prize at CinefestOZ

Goran Stolevski’s “Of An Age” won Australia’s richest film prize of A$100,000 ($65,000) at CinefestOz at a gala closing night over the weekend in Busselton, Western Australia. The Macedonian born, Melbourne based writer and director Stolevski also presented his much-lauded first feature “We Are Not Alone” at the festival. The CinefestOZ film prize is dedicated to new Australian-made films and consisted of four finalists.The others also included Gracie Otto’s comedy “Seriously Red,”, the world premiere of Matt Nable’s intense drama “Transfusion,” starring Sam Worthington and audience favorite, “Sweet As,” the first-time feature by local indigenous director Jub Clerc. “Sweet As” was based...
MOVIES
The Independent

Pakistan floods - live: More than 1,100 dead as disaster could ‘cost $10bn’

More than 1,100 people have died in Pakistan’s deadly floods, as the government estimates that the disaster may cost the cash-strapped nation over $10bn.The UN launched a major appeal on Tuesday seeking to raise $160m in emergency aid for flooding victims, as the first consignments of support started to arrive from Turkey, China, Canada and Qatar.Pakistan’s planning minister Ahsan Iqbal said the world has an obligation to help the South Asian nation cope with the effects of the man-made climate crisis.The minister said it might take five years to rebuild and rehabilitate the nation, while in the near term...
ENVIRONMENT
MedicalXpress

Talking things out: How institutional transparency could improve animal research

Around five million animals are used annually for scientific or educational purposes in Canada. The use of animals in general, especially for research, can be a divisive issue. Recently, there have been high-profile instances of public outcry and groups questioning the benefits and oversight of animal research. This could lead...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
Australia
The Independent

Arizona governor to focus on semiconductors in Taiwan visit

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday for a visit focused on semiconductors, the critical chips used in everyday electronics that the island manufactures.Ducey is on a mission to woo suppliers for the new $12 billion Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp. (TSMC) plant being built in the state. He is traveling with the Arizona Chamber of Commerce president and the head of the state's economic development agency.Ducey is to meet with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, business leaders and university representatives in the semiconductor industry, Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement. American states are competing to...
ARIZONA STATE
MedicalXpress

Wide variance seen in booster uptake among vaccinated US adults

There is considerable variation in uptake of COVID-19 boosters by geography, sociodemographic characteristics, and occupation, according to a study published online Aug. 19 in JAMA Network Open. Israel T. Agaku, D.M.D., Ph.D., from NYC Health + Hospitals in New York City, and colleagues used data from the Household Pulse Survey...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Interesting Engineering

China’s top chipmaker SMIC just achieved an Intel-like breakthrough

U.S. sanctions intended to halt the rise of China's largest chipmaker, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC), didn't stand a chance against the company's technological progress. Despite being on the U.S. trade blacklist, complete with additional restrictions on the import of advanced equipment, SMIC has made a technological breakthrough that places it among industry giants, reported South China Morning Post.
ECONOMY
Axios

Canceled flights complicate fall travel

If you're planning to travel this fall, you may have fewer flights to choose from than before the pandemic. Driving the news: U.S. airlines will cut hundreds of flights a day to accommodate pilot shortages and changing demand for travel, ABC News reports. The airline industry is operating 10-15% fewer...
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy