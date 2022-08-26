An Indianapolis man has been sentenced to 57 months in federal prison for his role in an international romance scam that defrauded senior citizens of tens of thousands of dollars. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Indiana says Edwin Agbi was found guilty in March of several charges, including mail fraud, use of a fictitious name as part of a mail fraud scheme, and money laundering.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 22 HOURS AGO