Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Beautiful Park in Indiana is Seriously UnderratedTravel MavenCarmel, IN
Eiteljorg Museum of Native American and Western Art in the heart of downtown IndyArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields is a place where art and nature convergeArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indiana State Fair in Indy thru August 21, 2022Arnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
An award-winning author whose heart beats in unison with drums from the motherlandArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Related
Marion County prosecutor blames Indy gun violence on permitless carry law
INDIANAPOLIS — Candidates for Marion County prosecutor spoke out against a weekend of gun violence in Indianapolis. Incumbent Ryan Mears, a Democrat, blamed some of the violence on Indiana’s new permitless carry law, while his Republican challenger blamed the current prosecutor’s policies. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office...
Court docs: Indiana State Police detective stole gun from evidence
Although an Indiana State Police detective "never thought he would be caught," a concerned co-worker ended up getting him arrested for taking a gun out of evidence and bringing it home.
Indianapolis police quiet on fatal shooting of Dutch soldier
INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — Two Dutch soldiers wounded in a downtown Indianapolis shooting that killed another member of their commando unit could soon return to the Netherlands, city police said Monday while providing no new information on the search for the other people involved. The 26-year-old member of...
cbs4indy.com
Search continues for killer of Dutch soldier in downtown Indianapolis
Indianapolis police detectives and other law enforcement partners continue their search for the gunman suspected of killing a Dutch commando and wounding two other soldiers on a downtown sidewalk early Saturday morning. https://bityl.co/E5Wc.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Inside Indiana Business
Indy man sentenced for international romance scam
An Indianapolis man has been sentenced to 57 months in federal prison for his role in an international romance scam that defrauded senior citizens of tens of thousands of dollars. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Indiana says Edwin Agbi was found guilty in March of several charges, including mail fraud, use of a fictitious name as part of a mail fraud scheme, and money laundering.
Officer who was shot and critically injured in Feb. finds strength in his faith
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officer Thomas Mangan was shot and critically injured in February of this year while chasing a suspect in Fountain Square.
WISH-TV
Suspect arrested for shooting on west side of Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An arrest has been made of a 27- year-old man who fatally shot a woman on the west side of Indianapolis on Friday, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. The Marion County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman who died on Aug. 26 as 27-year-old...
Police: man and 4 teens broke into vehicles in Franklin subdivision
Five people are in custody after a series of vehicle break-ins.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Indy Unsolved: Indy brother and sister shot to death 17 months apart
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis mother is pleading for help solving a pair of murders involving two of her kids. Two siblings were murdered 17 months apart and both cases remain unsolved. Robert Fletcher Jr., 17, loved to play basketball. “He made basketball his life,” said Rachael Gibson. “Every day between my jobs I was taking […]
Armed suspect found hiding in bushes behind Muncie elementary school
A Muncie man faces charges after police say he hid in the bushes behind an elementary school Friday after threatening a man with a weapon.
cbs4indy.com
4 shot, 1 killed in stabbing since Sunday evening in Indianapolis
Four people were shot and one person was killed in a stabbing in separate incidents across Indianapolis. 4 shot, 1 killed in stabbing since Sunday evening …. Ukrainian scholars find refuge at Purdue University …. IMPD Officer injured in shooting shares recovery, …. Irvington woman warning others after owl attacks...
WISH-TV
Hoosiers remember 2,755 lives lost to drug overdoses in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Overdose Lifeline, an Indiana nonprofit helping people battle substance abuse, honored the lives of 2,755 Hoosiers who died in 2021 from a drug overdose. Douglas Hunsinger, Indiana government’s executive director for drug prevention and treatment, said, “These are our friends, our neighbors and our loved ones.”...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WISH-TV
Man arrested for fatal shooting of woman at bar on west side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 27- year-old man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting in April of a woman at a west-side bar, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Monday. The Marion County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman as 27-year-old Deja Morse, who later died in the...
cbs4indy.com
Dutch soldier dies from downtown Indianapolis shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — The Dutch Ministry of Defense has confirmed one of the three Dutch soldiers shot in downtown Indianapolis over the weekend has died. According to Dutch officials, the man died on Sunday night in an Indianapolis hospital with his family and colleagues at his side. The Marion County...
Victim of gun violence in Indianapolis speaks out about his injuries, hoping to bring awareness
INDIANAPOLIS — Gun violence isn't just affecting one area of Indianapolis, it has reached all corners of the city, impacting people of all ages. Muhammad Elamin, 60, is still healing after being shot this past April. He hopes sharing his experience helps stop the senseless violence. “I pray and...
3 dead, 2 hurt in series of shootings, stabbing since Sunday evening in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — After a weekend that saw a deadly shooting involving soldiers from the Netherlands, the violence spilled over into early Monday as three people were killed in four shootings and a stabbing that left two other people injured across Indianapolis. The deadly stabbing happened around 1:08 a.m. a little more than two miles from […]
IMPD: Man killed in stabbing on city's near south side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was killed in a stabbing on Indianapolis' near south side early Monday morning. IMPD officers responded to the 2900 block of Brill Road, northwest of the intersection of East Troy and Madison avenues, around 1:15 a.m. for a report of a person stabbed. Police located a male victim who appeared to be stabbed.
cbs4indy.com
‘Altercation’ led to shooting of 3 Dutch soldiers in downtown Indy; White House and State Dept. involved
INDIANAPOLIS — Three soldiers from The Netherlands were wounded early Saturday morning in a shooting outside their hotel in Downtown Indianapolis. Police were called just after 3:30 a.m. to the Hampton Inn on South Meridian Street. Officers found three people shot and all were taken to an area hospital.
Man to serve 80 years in murder of beloved Indy man
A man convicted in the 2019 shooting death of a beloved Indianapolis man has been sentenced to serve 80 years in prison.
IMPD: 4 injured, 3 critically, in overnight shootings
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after four people were injured, three critically, in shootings in Indianapolis from Sunday night into Monday morning. One person was also killed in a stabbing on the city's near south side. East side shooting. Around 4:30 a.m., IMPD officers responded to the 2300 block...
Comments / 0