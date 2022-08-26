ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Inside Indiana Business

Indy man sentenced for international romance scam

An Indianapolis man has been sentenced to 57 months in federal prison for his role in an international romance scam that defrauded senior citizens of tens of thousands of dollars. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Indiana says Edwin Agbi was found guilty in March of several charges, including mail fraud, use of a fictitious name as part of a mail fraud scheme, and money laundering.
WISH-TV

Suspect arrested for shooting on west side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An arrest has been made of a 27- year-old man who fatally shot a woman on the west side of Indianapolis on Friday, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. The Marion County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman who died on Aug. 26 as 27-year-old...
FOX59

Indy Unsolved: Indy brother and sister shot to death 17 months apart

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis mother is pleading for help solving a pair of murders involving two of her kids. Two siblings were murdered 17 months apart and both cases remain unsolved. Robert Fletcher Jr., 17, loved to play basketball. “He made basketball his life,” said Rachael Gibson. “Every day between my jobs I was taking […]
cbs4indy.com

4 shot, 1 killed in stabbing since Sunday evening in Indianapolis

Four people were shot and one person was killed in a stabbing in separate incidents across Indianapolis. 4 shot, 1 killed in stabbing since Sunday evening …. Ukrainian scholars find refuge at Purdue University …. IMPD Officer injured in shooting shares recovery, …. Irvington woman warning others after owl attacks...
WISH-TV

Hoosiers remember 2,755 lives lost to drug overdoses in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Overdose Lifeline, an Indiana nonprofit helping people battle substance abuse, honored the lives of 2,755 Hoosiers who died in 2021 from a drug overdose. Douglas Hunsinger, Indiana government’s executive director for drug prevention and treatment, said, “These are our friends, our neighbors and our loved ones.”...
WISH-TV

Man arrested for fatal shooting of woman at bar on west side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 27- year-old man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting in April of a woman at a west-side bar, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Monday. The Marion County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman as 27-year-old Deja Morse, who later died in the...
cbs4indy.com

Dutch soldier dies from downtown Indianapolis shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — The Dutch Ministry of Defense has confirmed one of the three Dutch soldiers shot in downtown Indianapolis over the weekend has died. According to Dutch officials, the man died on Sunday night in an Indianapolis hospital with his family and colleagues at his side. The Marion County...
WTHR

IMPD: Man killed in stabbing on city's near south side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was killed in a stabbing on Indianapolis' near south side early Monday morning. IMPD officers responded to the 2900 block of Brill Road, northwest of the intersection of East Troy and Madison avenues, around 1:15 a.m. for a report of a person stabbed. Police located a male victim who appeared to be stabbed.
WTHR

IMPD: 4 injured, 3 critically, in overnight shootings

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after four people were injured, three critically, in shootings in Indianapolis from Sunday night into Monday morning. One person was also killed in a stabbing on the city's near south side. East side shooting. Around 4:30 a.m., IMPD officers responded to the 2300 block...
