ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Boris Johnson
Vice

India Blew Up Apartments Worth $87 Million to Send a Message

There were countdowns, livestreams, and even viewing parties. Photographers camped outdoors for hours to get the perfect shot. On Sunday, thousands in India turned up in Noida city’s Sector 93A, some 50 kilometres from the capital New Delhi, while millions were glued to their TV screens, as two mammoth buildings – nicknamed the “Twin Towers” – exploded.
INDIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Britain#British Energy#Energy Markets#Business Industry#Linus Business#Uk
CNN

US assesses Russia now in possession of Iranian drones, sources say

The US assesses Russia is now in possession of weapons-capable Iranian drones that they will likely deploy on the battlefield in Ukraine, Biden administration officials tell CNN. The Russians picked up the drones from an Iranian airfield earlier this month and transported them back to Russia in cargo planes in mid-August, the officials said.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
CNN

Opinion: Jared Kushner settles a few scores

Peter Bergen writes that Jared Kushner has written a book about his time in the Trump White House, modestly titled "Breaking History," in which he casts himself as a diplomatic genius and takes aim at adversaries in his father-in-law's administration.
CELEBRITIES
AFP

War in Ukraine: latest developments

Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine: - 'Heavy fighting' for Kherson - The Ukrainian presidency reports "heavy fighting" in "almost the entire territory" of the strategic Russian-occupied southern region of Kherson. On Monday Ukrainian troops launched a widely anticipated counter-offensive to retake the region which was seized by Russia early in the war. 
POLITICS
BBC

Store closures at lowest level for seven years

There has been a big fall in the number of chain stores shutting across Britain, new figures show. Closures in the first six months of 2022 dropped by a third compared with the first half of last year, accountancy firm PwC said. Shop openings are still below pre-Covid levels, but...
BUSINESS
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
164K+
Post
949M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy