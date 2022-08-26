Read full article on original website
Cost of living: 'Energy prices have forced us to shut the door'
Households are facing a jump in energy prices from October when the typical bill will rise to £3,549 a year. It comes after the price cap was increased by the energy regulator, but for businesses, who do not have such a cap, costs could be higher. How are they being affected?
The pandemic was bad for Britain's iconic pubs. This could be worse
First it was the coronavirus pandemic that forced pubs to shut their doors and rely on government support to survive the collapse in business. Now, Britain's iconic watering holes say they are battling an even greater threat: soaring energy prices.
European power prices shatter records as energy crisis intensifies
Power prices in Europe continue to smash records, intensifying the region's energy crisis and fanning fears about access to electricity and heating as the weather begins to cool.
Pubs closure warning; 'My energy bill went to £35,000 from £13,000'
Pubs across the UK will be forced to close due to energy costs soaring by as much as 300%, brewery bosses have said. Leaders of six of the country's largest breweries called for "immediate government intervention" on sky-high energy bills this winter. The landlord of one pub in Essex told...
Why China's response to US warships in Taiwan Strait surprised analysts
After United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan in early August, the Chinese military staged some of its biggest ever military exercises around the island.
'Slower burn.' Russia dodges economic collapse but the decline has started
Six months after invading Ukraine, Russia is bogged down in a war of attrition it didn't anticipate but it is having success on another front — its oil-dependent economy is in a deep recession but proving far more resilient than expected.
India Blew Up Apartments Worth $87 Million to Send a Message
There were countdowns, livestreams, and even viewing parties. Photographers camped outdoors for hours to get the perfect shot. On Sunday, thousands in India turned up in Noida city’s Sector 93A, some 50 kilometres from the capital New Delhi, while millions were glued to their TV screens, as two mammoth buildings – nicknamed the “Twin Towers” – exploded.
China is reselling natural gas to energy-strapped Europe as its economic slowdown leaves it with a surplus, report says
China has probably resold more than 4 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas — or roughly 7% of Europe's imports in the first half, a report said.
US assesses Russia now in possession of Iranian drones, sources say
The US assesses Russia is now in possession of weapons-capable Iranian drones that they will likely deploy on the battlefield in Ukraine, Biden administration officials tell CNN. The Russians picked up the drones from an Iranian airfield earlier this month and transported them back to Russia in cargo planes in mid-August, the officials said.
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani is now the world's third richest man
Gautam Adani was already Asia's richest man.
Syrians in Turkey fear the worst as Erdogan changes tune on Assad
Syrian refugees say that they will have to pay the price of Erdogan's bid to win next year's elections.
China to hold 20th Communist Party congress from October 16
China's ruling Communist Party will hold its five-yearly congress beginning on October 16, with Xi Jinping poised to secure an historic third leadership term and cement his place as the country's most powerful leader since Mao Zedong.
Opinion: Jared Kushner settles a few scores
Peter Bergen writes that Jared Kushner has written a book about his time in the Trump White House, modestly titled "Breaking History," in which he casts himself as a diplomatic genius and takes aim at adversaries in his father-in-law's administration.
Job switchers rejoice: The US still has a ton of available positions for anyone looking to join the Great Resignation even as recession alarm bells keep ringing
Job openings unexpectedly rebounded to 11.2 million in July, signaling the labor shortage charged through the summer despite slowing growth.
Next year's food crisis will be different from this year's. Here's how it could change — for the worse — in 2023.
The war has disrupted sowing and other farm activities in major wheat producer Ukraine. Elsewhere, many farmers are using less fertilizers.
War in Ukraine: latest developments
Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine: - 'Heavy fighting' for Kherson - The Ukrainian presidency reports "heavy fighting" in "almost the entire territory" of the strategic Russian-occupied southern region of Kherson. On Monday Ukrainian troops launched a widely anticipated counter-offensive to retake the region which was seized by Russia early in the war.
Elon Musk thinks the population will collapse. Demographers say it's not happening
Billionaire Elon Musk tweeted, not for the first time, that "population collapse due to low birth rates is a much bigger risk to civilization than global warming." Climate change is a serious problem facing the planet and experts say it's difficult to compare problems.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell says 'some pain' is on the horizon. Here's what that means
In a blunt speech last Friday, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warned that the central bank's battle against inflation won't come without some casualties.
Store closures at lowest level for seven years
There has been a big fall in the number of chain stores shutting across Britain, new figures show. Closures in the first six months of 2022 dropped by a third compared with the first half of last year, accountancy firm PwC said. Shop openings are still below pre-Covid levels, but...
Mukesh Ambani prepares to hand a $220 billion empire to his children
Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani on Monday revealed a succession plan for his $220 billion Reliance Industries — a powerhouse conglomerate that spans petrochemicals, telecommunications and retail.
