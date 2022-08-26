Read full article on original website
IFLScience
Zoo Worker Dons Ostrich Costume For Escape Drill Training In Thailand
Many a disguise has been donned in the line of duty, from Batman’s pursuit of criminals as the Dark Knight to everyone’s favorite essential worker from the pandemic. Recently, it fell to one man in Thailand to dress as an eight-foot ostrich and stage an escape to keep the Chiang Mai Zoo on top of its “wild animal management plan”.
dailyphew.com
Teenagers Torture Dog By Breaking Legs And Setting Him On Fire, But He Survives And Still Loves People
Meet Chunky the pooch who was kidnapped by four teenagers and tortured in the most cruel way possible. “This was the most disturbing case I have ever dealt with – by an absolute mile,” Caroline Doe, an RSPCA inspector, told Honest To Paws. “These youths admitted feeding Chunky drugs, kicking and punching him, and wringing and breaking his neck before dumping him. They also said they set fire to his face and eyes after lighting a deodorant aerosol can. ” On top of that, Chunky got his legs broken. “The whole thing sends shivers down my spine,” says Doe.
Man is mauled to death by lions after climbing into their enclosure at a zoo in Ghana
A man has been killed by lions after breaking into their enclosure at a zoo in Ghana in an apparent attempt to steal a cub. The man, believed to be in his 30s, was attacked and mauled to death by a lion after he jumped over the security fences of the zoo in the capital Accra, officials said.
Growing mob of 'evil' kangaroos take over a tiny Australian town as residents sick of being injured in attacks carry large sticks when they go out and try to run over the animals with their cars
A quiet coastal town is under siege from an unlikely enemy, with some locals afraid to leave their homes because of a growing mob of kangaroos. The 220 residents of Maaroom on Queensland's Fraser Coast have been forced to carry sticks and other implements when they leave their houses in an attempt to deter the aggressive 'roos, while others have tried to run the animals over with their cars.
WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT: Horrifying moment a pregnant mother's puppy is savagely 'rag-dolled' by a German Shepard
A vicious German Sheppard has left a pregnant mother shaken after the animal latched onto her puppy and 'rag-dolled' the helpless creature while she was stroller-training the pug-cross. Confronting footage shows the moment Alana Russell was walking down a busy street on Monday with her pet Yodi in Padstow, Sydney,...
natureworldnews.com
Mexico: Town Locals Torture 4-Month-Old Black Bear Cub to Death
A 4-month-old black bear received bouts of torture from locals until it succumbed to death after it wandered into a town in Mexico in search of water. The cub entered Castaos town in the Mexican state of Coahuila, where locals beat, strangled, and tied its legs together until it died.
Animal lover, 55, is trampled by 'crazy' herd of 30 cows while walking her dog in field near picture postcard village
A woman has died after she was trampled by a herd of 30 'crazy' cows while walking her dog in a field in a leafy West Sussex village. The 55-year-old woman has been described by devastated friends as a 'gentle human being' who 'loved' animals. Horrified local residents told how...
dailyphew.com
Puppy Abandoned In A Bucket, He Is Trained As A Police Sniffer Dog And Has Become A Crime-Fighting Hero
Cocker spaniel named Badger was discovered as a young puppy abandoned inside a bucket in a front garden of a house. In July 2019, when he was just a little over six weeks old, the small black puppy was discovered in Redhill, Surrey, UK, together with three other puppies. Badger now has a bright future as a police canine sniffer.
petpress.net
7 Prettiest Dog Breeds That Will Melt Your Heart
Dogs have been called “man’s best friend” for centuries, and there’s a reason why. Dogs are loving, loyal, and make great companions. That is why while choosing pets a lot of people go for the prettiest dog breeds as their furry friend. There are many things...
PETS・
China charges dozens over brutal attack on women in restaurant
Chinese authorities have charged 28 people and detained eight police officials following a brutal assault on a group of women earlier this summer that shocked the country and provoked widespread anger.
'They have eaten themselves': Video shows emaciated animals at raided sanctuary
The Black Jaguar White Tiger Foundation in Mexico has been raided by officials with videos showing emaciated lions and other animals. CNN’s Rafael Romo has more.
The Weirdest Critters I’ve Ever Hunted: 4-Legged Ducks, Medusa Bucks, and Muletail Hybrids
If you spend enough time in the field, chances are you’ll eventually encounter a strange critter or two. Mutants, albinos, melanistic creatures, animals with extra appendages, hybrids, and critters with bizarre injuries are often even more memorable than those perfect trophy specimens. I’ve been lucky to hunt all throughout...
Time Out Global
An insanely cute wombat joey has just arrived at Taronga Zoo
If you’re having a bad day, you’re in the right place. In the breaking news that we all need to hear, a baby southern hairy-nosed wombat joey has finally emerged from his mum’s pouch at Taronga Zoo, and frankly, the cuteness is off the bloody charts. Named...
dailyphew.com
Dog Trapped In A Cage Wagging His Tail Begging For Help To Everyone Who Passed By
Pip has always been known for being really cute despite the difficult life he lived. His relatives made the decision to abandon the dog, who spent nearly his whole life alone and caged in filth, without any care or company. The field staff of the PETA group decided to visit...
PETS・
Employee Attacked, Gored to Death by Antelope at Animal Park
On late Sunday evening, an employee of the Oland Animal and Entertainment Park in southwestern Sweden was performing their regular closing tasks. After all the visitors had left and the park was closed, they went to work herding the park’s resident eland antelopes into their stable for the night. But what began as a typical evening turned into a terrifying ordeal.
dailyphew.com
An Adorable German Shepherd Dog Raises Two Lion Cubs After Their New Mother Failed To Care For Them Properly
Sandra, a sweet German shepherd dog, adopted two gorgeous lion pups when their mother sent them away. First-time mother Sirona gave birth to the kitties, but staff members at the White Lion Park in Vladivostok were worried that the lioness wasn’t happy with her two cubs and wasn’t caring for them correctly.
Dinosaur ribcage unearthed in 'gobsmacking' backyard discovery
Home renovations can unearth all sorts of unexpected items, but one Portuguese property owner discovered hidden treasure on another scale when he stumbled upon what could be Europe's largest dinosaur remains.
dailyphew.com
Pig And Puppy With Special Needs From A Sanctuary Have Formed The Most Adorable And Unique Friendship In The Whole World
Winston, also known as Winnie, is a sweet special needs dog who was adopted by Charlotte’s Freedom Farm at just 6 weeks old. Sadly, the family who was caring for him came to the realization that they were unable to adequately care for the child. Initially, his rescuers believed...
Goran Stolevski’s ‘Of An Age’ Claims Australia’s Richest Film Prize at CinefestOZ
Goran Stolevski’s “Of An Age” won Australia’s richest film prize of A$100,000 ($65,000) at CinefestOz at a gala closing night over the weekend in Busselton, Western Australia. The Macedonian born, Melbourne based writer and director Stolevski also presented his much-lauded first feature “We Are Not Alone” at the festival. The CinefestOZ film prize is dedicated to new Australian-made films and consisted of four finalists.The others also included Gracie Otto’s comedy “Seriously Red,”, the world premiere of Matt Nable’s intense drama “Transfusion,” starring Sam Worthington and audience favorite, “Sweet As,” the first-time feature by local indigenous director Jub Clerc. “Sweet As” was based...
dailyphew.com
Baby Elephant Saved From Death Won’t Stop Hugging Her Rescuer!
Moyo almost drowned trying to cross a flooded river when she was just a few days old. Abandoned by her herd, the baby elephant was found just in time – a pack of hyenas was approaching her. Rangers took Moyo to Wild Is Life sanctuary, whose founder Roxy Danckwerts became the orphan’s new mom.
CNN
