Zoo Worker Dons Ostrich Costume For Escape Drill Training In Thailand

Many a disguise has been donned in the line of duty, from Batman’s pursuit of criminals as the Dark Knight to everyone’s favorite essential worker from the pandemic. Recently, it fell to one man in Thailand to dress as an eight-foot ostrich and stage an escape to keep the Chiang Mai Zoo on top of its “wild animal management plan”.
Teenagers Torture Dog By Breaking Legs And Setting Him On Fire, But He Survives And Still Loves People

Meet Chunky the pooch who was kidnapped by four teenagers and tortured in the most cruel way possible. “This was the most disturbing case I have ever dealt with – by an absolute mile,” Caroline Doe, an RSPCA inspector, told Honest To Paws. “These youths admitted feeding Chunky drugs, kicking and punching him, and wringing and breaking his neck before dumping him. They also said they set fire to his face and eyes after lighting a deodorant aerosol can. ” On top of that, Chunky got his legs broken. “The whole thing sends shivers down my spine,” says Doe.
Growing mob of 'evil' kangaroos take over a tiny Australian town as residents sick of being injured in attacks carry large sticks when they go out and try to run over the animals with their cars

A quiet coastal town is under siege from an unlikely enemy, with some locals afraid to leave their homes because of a growing mob of kangaroos. The 220 residents of Maaroom on Queensland's Fraser Coast have been forced to carry sticks and other implements when they leave their houses in an attempt to deter the aggressive 'roos, while others have tried to run the animals over with their cars.
Mexico: Town Locals Torture 4-Month-Old Black Bear Cub to Death

A 4-month-old black bear received bouts of torture from locals until it succumbed to death after it wandered into a town in Mexico in search of water. The cub entered Castaos town in the Mexican state of Coahuila, where locals beat, strangled, and tied its legs together until it died.
7 Prettiest Dog Breeds That Will Melt Your Heart

Dogs have been called “man’s best friend” for centuries, and there’s a reason why. Dogs are loving, loyal, and make great companions. That is why while choosing pets a lot of people go for the prettiest dog breeds as their furry friend. There are many things...
An insanely cute wombat joey has just arrived at Taronga Zoo

If you’re having a bad day, you’re in the right place. In the breaking news that we all need to hear, a baby southern hairy-nosed wombat joey has finally emerged from his mum’s pouch at Taronga Zoo, and frankly, the cuteness is off the bloody charts. Named...
Employee Attacked, Gored to Death by Antelope at Animal Park

On late Sunday evening, an employee of the Oland Animal and Entertainment Park in southwestern Sweden was performing their regular closing tasks. After all the visitors had left and the park was closed, they went to work herding the park’s resident eland antelopes into their stable for the night. But what began as a typical evening turned into a terrifying ordeal.
Goran Stolevski’s ‘Of An Age’ Claims Australia’s Richest Film Prize at CinefestOZ

Goran Stolevski’s “Of An Age” won Australia’s richest film prize of A$100,000 ($65,000) at CinefestOz at a gala closing night over the weekend in Busselton, Western Australia. The Macedonian born, Melbourne based writer and director Stolevski also presented his much-lauded first feature “We Are Not Alone” at the festival. The CinefestOZ film prize is dedicated to new Australian-made films and consisted of four finalists.The others also included Gracie Otto’s comedy “Seriously Red,”, the world premiere of Matt Nable’s intense drama “Transfusion,” starring Sam Worthington and audience favorite, “Sweet As,” the first-time feature by local indigenous director Jub Clerc. “Sweet As” was based...
Baby Elephant Saved From Death Won’t Stop Hugging Her Rescuer!

Moyo almost drowned trying to cross a flooded river when she was just a few days old. Abandoned by her herd, the baby elephant was found just in time – a pack of hyenas was approaching her. Rangers took Moyo to Wild Is Life sanctuary, whose founder Roxy Danckwerts became the orphan’s new mom.
