Columbus, OH

Overheated kids can’t learn. So Ohio teachers are striking to get air conditioning.

By Christina Wyman, of the forthcoming novel “Jawbreaker”
NBC News
 4 days ago
Daisy N Steve Carter
3d ago

oh my goodness, how did all the previous generations of school kids and teachers survive?? and the funny thing, kids these days come out of school unable to fill out job apps. even with air conditioning.

new school
3d ago

Really. What you mean as a society we are so soft that we can’t adapt to a fan instead we need air conditioning. I went all 13 years K-12 without and air conditioner in any of the buildings. In college only certain buildings on campus were had air condition you know what it did it built character and adaptability. Said how soft of a society we have gotten.

Jackie
4d ago

This is ridiculous. There were no air conditioners in my daughters Catholic school and they did fine. The teachers were good there too very little complaining. So glad she did not have to be subjected to the public school system.

Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
Education
Local
Ohio Government
City
Government
NBC4 Columbus

What concessions Columbus teachers got by striking

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus teachers are back in the classroom after giving a new labor contract their stamp of approval. After refusing to accept the district’s “last, best and final offer” on Aug. 18, the 4,500-member Columbus Education Association launched a three-day strike, assembling picket lines outside empty school buildings as students logged in […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

How Biden’s student debt cancellation action could impact borrowers from Central Ohio colleges

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — President Joe Biden’s decision to cancel at least $10,000 in student loan debt for borrowers earning under $125,000 could have a billion-dollar impact — or more — on the nearly 400,000 people who have student loan debt outstanding from Central Ohio colleges. Borrowers from Central Ohio colleges such as […]
COLUMBUS, OH
1808Delaware

92 Chicken Opens Today In Downtown Delaware

A new restaurant chain arrives in Ohio today, and it’s very first outpost is on Sandusky Street in downtown Delaware. 92 Chicken introduces Korean-style chicken to the area. The chain currently operates in a wide variety of locations across the country, from Wisconsin to Florida to California. According to...
DELAWARE, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Blacklick student takes 3rd in international Invention Convention competition

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A rising seventh-grader from Blacklick took home the bronze in an international competition for her original invention. Isabella was awarded 3rd place in the sixth-through-eighth-grade category at the second annual Invention Convention Globals on Aug. 26. Her original invention, "Inch by Inch What a Cinch,"...
BLACKLICK, OH
WDTN

Ohio State University professor rehired after mental health crisis

NBC4 reported on Angela Bryant’s resignation last spring. You can watch the coverage from April in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An Ohio State University professor has been rehired after she resigned during a mental health crisis last spring. Associate Professor Angela Bryant is back on campus this fall after the university […]
COLUMBUS, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio gubernatorial candidates DeWine, Whaley attend forum in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ahead of November’s General Election, Ohio’s gubernatorial candidates, incumbent Gov. Mike DeWine and former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, participated in a forum on Friday hosted by the Ohio Association of Regional Councils. What You Need To Know. Gov. Mike DeWine and former Dayton Mayor...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police looking to solve string of summer thefts

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are seeking to solve a string of unrelated thefts, burglaries, and break-ins over the last few months. Among the incidents is a man who attempted to pawn a stolen bicycle, a couple involved in a catalytic converter theft, and a man who broke into a home under renovation.
COLUMBUS, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio funeral director sentenced to almost 12 years in prison

A man convicted of running unlicensed funeral operations in four counties across Ohio was sentenced Friday to more than 11 years in prison. A Lucas County Common Pleas Court judge had found Shawnte Hardin, 41, guilty of dozens of felony counts earlier this month, concluding a bench trial that began earlier this year. Hardin, who has maintained his innocence, […]
OHIO STATE
morrowcountysentinel.com

Organized picket takes place at construction site in Morrow Co.

MARENGO- Earlier this week Tuesday-Thursday, August 23-25, Laborers’ Local 1216 and the North Central Ohio Building Trades held an informational picket at HM Construction’s distribution spec building in Marengo. The building is located on I-71 and State Route 61 in Morrow County. The purpose of the informational picket...
MORROW COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

ODNR Confirms Deer Disease in Ross, Athens, and Other Counties in Ohio

OHIO – ONDR is reporting that Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) has been confirmed in Franklin, Hamilton, Perry, Athens, Ross, Warren, Butler, Greene, Preble, Highland, and Union counties. Sandusky and Madison counties are pending further testing. EHD typically affects some white-tailed deer in the late summer. This is not unusual,...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
NBC News

