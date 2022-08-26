Overheated kids can’t learn. So Ohio teachers are striking to get air conditioning.

oh my goodness, how did all the previous generations of school kids and teachers survive?? and the funny thing, kids these days come out of school unable to fill out job apps. even with air conditioning.
Really. What you mean as a society we are so soft that we can’t adapt to a fan instead we need air conditioning. I went all 13 years K-12 without and air conditioner in any of the buildings. In college only certain buildings on campus were had air condition you know what it did it built character and adaptability. Said how soft of a society we have gotten.
This is ridiculous. There were no air conditioners in my daughters Catholic school and they did fine. The teachers were good there too very little complaining. So glad she did not have to be subjected to the public school system.
